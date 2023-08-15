The Big Picture The highly anticipated second season of Shining Vale is set to return, promising a haunting mystery that will captivate fans of the horror comedy.

The second season of Shining Vale is set to return soon and fans can’t wait for the haunting mystery to unfold. The horror comedy series co-created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan got the instant attention of the fans of the genre and found critical appreciation upon the release of the first season in March 2022 and was subsequently renewed in May. Now, Starz has released first-look images from the upcoming season and the mystery of Pat’s (Courteney Cox) condition deepens as one of the images sees her in a bathtub in a hospital. Another image sees her husband Terry (Greg Kinnear) gasping while talking to a doctor. We also get a family shot, indicating their dysfunctional dynamic will continue in this season as well. Another interesting image sees Mira Sorvino as a nurse expanding her role of Rosemary. We also get a good look at Merrin Dungey's character Kam, who is Pat's book editor and friend.

What to Expect from 'Shining Vale' Season 2?

In the maiden season of Shining Vale, we see Pat and her dysfunctional family moving to a creepy Victorian mansion in Shining Vale, Connecticut after Pat was found cheating on her husband. Things get weird when Pat starts getting raunchy inspiration for her next book from a dead housewife, Rosemary. Thinking Pat needs help, her family admits her to a psychiatric hospital. Season 2 will pick up where the last season left off as we’ll see Pat returning home early four months later. Determined to get her life back together things will take a turn when Pat comes face to face with a new neighbor Ruth, who looks exactly like Rosemary.

Image via Starz

The series cast Cox as Patricia "Pat" Phelps, Kinnear as Terry, Pat’s husband along with Gus Birney as Gaynor and Dylan Gage as Jake, their children. Further rounding off the cast are Merrin Dungey as Kam, Sorvino as Rosemary/Ruth, Sherilyn Fenn as Robyn Court, Judith Light as Joan, Alysia Reiner as Kathryn, Susan Park as Valerie, Derek Luh as Ryan, Parvesh Cheena as Laird and many more.

Shining Vale Season 2 will premiere Friday, October 13 on Starz. You can check out the new images down below: