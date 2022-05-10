The horror-comedy series Shing Vale has been renewed for a Season 2 at STARZ.bThe report was made by Deadline, who are saying that the second season will contain eight episodes, matching its first season which wrapped up on STARZ last month. The series focuses on the Phelps, Pat (Courteney Cox) and Terry (Greg Kinnear), who decide to move out of their small Brooklyn apartment to live in an old Victorian mansion in Connecticut as their final attempt to save their crumbling marriage that is falling apart after Pat’s has an affair.

In the new home, Pat starts to encounter a spirit called Rosemary, played by Mira Sorvino, and isn't sure if she is going crazy or if someone much worse is going on. “Shining Vale is both wickedly funny and a beautiful three-dimensional portrayal of marriage, adolescent parenting, and motherhood,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at STARZ. “We’re thrilled to bring viewers another season of this mic-dropping blend of horror and comedy.”

Shining Vale premiered on STARZ on March 6, and contained eight 30-minute episodes, with the finale airing on April 17. The ending of Season 1 saw Pat waking up in the Shining Vale Psychiatric Hospital after being possessed by Rosemary and attacking her husband, and the season concluded with the reveal that the house that the Phelps family live in had at one time been a psychiatric hospital. Season 2 is set to follow up on this reveal, with Cox, Kinnear, and Sorvino set to return to the upcoming season. The rest of the cast for the series also includes Gus Birney (Dickinson) and Dylan Gage (PEN15) as Gaynor and Jake, the kids of Pat and Terry, as well as Merrin Dungey (Alias) as Pat’s close friend Kam.

Shining Vale is co-created by Jeff Astrof (Trial & Error) and Sharon Horgan (Divorce), both of whom also serve as executive producers. Astrof executive produces through Other Shoe Productions while Horgan executive produces alongside Clelia Mountford via their company, Merman. Aaron Kaplan also serves as an executive producer for his Kapital Entertainment. Cox serves as a producer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television in association with Other Shoe Productions, Merman and Kapital Entertainment.

“Sharon and I are thrilled to be able to tell the next eight chapters of the Phelps’ story– especially after the way we ended season one,” said Astrof. “Personally, I look forward to the crushing pressure of trying to raise the bar even further in season two. But we can do anything. After all, ‘We Are Phelps!’”

Season 2 of Shining Vale does not have a release date or release window announced as of yet. You can now stream the full first season on STARZ.

