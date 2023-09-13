The Big Picture Courteney Cox stars in the horror comedy series Shining Vale, which is returning for a second season on October 13.

The first season followed Cox's character, Pat, as she became possessed and attempted to kill her family with an ax.

In the upcoming season, Pat tries to rebuild her life, but faces new challenges when the demonic spirit Rosemary returns and her family can see the spirits too.

Jamie Lee Curtis may be the reigning Scream Queen, but Courteney Cox is - at the very least - a close second. Not only has she played the legendary role of journalist and TV personality Gale Weathers in the Scream franchise for nearly two decades, but she’s also the star of STARZ’s horror comedy, Shining Vale. Following a successful premiere season, the series is on its way back, haunting subscribers everywhere on Friday, October 13. In a first-look trailer, viewers see Pat (Cox) return to everyday life following a stay in a psychiatric ward after attempting to murder her entire family during Season 1.

But first - a refresher! Back in the debut season of Shining Vale, audiences were introduced to Pat and Terry Phelps (Greg Kinnear), a couple who tried to escape big city life and the problems that came with it by uprooting their lives and children (Gus Birney, Dylan Gage) to relocate to a Victorian mansion in Connecticut. But, something was amiss with the home as Pat almost immediately began to see an apparition named Rosemary (Mira Sorvino) who ends up demonically possessing Pat and driving her to attempt to slay her entire family with an ax. The end of Season 1 sees Pat’s family committing her to a psychiatric hospital where Pat comes across an old photo of a nurse who eerily resembles Rosemary.

In today’s trailer, Pat attempts to return to her “normal” life. Hoping to start fresh with her family, her kids are less than eager to spend time with their mom while Terry doesn’t remember her. Turning inward, Pat switches gears to get her career as a novelist back on the road but when her PR team only wants to market her as a woman driven to psychosis, she’s not keen on the strategy. Just when things couldn’t get any worse - they do - as Rosemary makes a return. However, this time, Pat’s entire family can see Rosemary and the rest of the spirits, something that will either bring the unit together in the second season or completely tear them apart.

Image via Starz

Who is Behind Shining Vale?

Along with Cox, Sorvino, Kinnear, Birney, and Gage, the spooky-silly series also stars Judith Light, Sherilyn Fenn, and Allison Tolman. Shining Vale is the co-brainchild of Sharon Horgan, who has previously brought audiences titles including Catastrophe, Motherland, and Bad Sisters, and Jeff Astrof (Trial & Error). Along with starring, Cox also serves as a producer with Astrof, Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Aaron Kaplan, and Melanie Frankel filling out the executive production team.

Check out the trailer for Shining Vale Season 2 below and tune in on October 13 at midnight ET on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms with a linear debut on Friday, October 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. New episodes will air weekly on Fridays.