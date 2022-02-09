STARZ released today the first trailer of Shining Vale, an upcoming horror-comedy series about a woman trying to fix her marriage and save her family while fighting off ghosts who want to possess her body. You know, your typical suburban narrative.

The trailer presents us to the Phelps, a family obviously hanging by a thread. Pat (Courteney Cox) struggles with writer’s block, while her editors pressure her to finish her following book. Pat’s husband, Terry (Greg Kinnear), is still trying to get over his wife’s affair with a handyman. Meanwhile, angry-teenager Gaynor (Gus Birney) and screen-addicted youngest Jake (Dylan Gage) completely ignore their parents, making Pat feel more isolated from the world.

Fortunately for the Phelps, they find a deal they just can’t refuse when an old mansion on Shining Vale, Connecticut, gets on sale. New home, new town, new ghosts. As it turns out, the old mansion is haunted by the spirit of a woman who only Pat can see. However, while having a ghost around can lead to some disturbing events, Pat finds her muse and starts writing again. No harm done, right? Well, except for when Pat blacks out and wakes up with an ax in her hands.

Shining Vale was created Jeff Astrof (Trial & Error, Ground Floor) and Sharon Horgan (Divorce, Catastrophe) as an homage to horror movies. The series also star Mira Sorvino (Hollywood, The Expecting), and Merrin Dungey (Big Little Lies, The Resident), and features Judith Light (Impeachment: American Crime Story) and Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks).

Shining Vale is executive produced by Astrof from Other Shoe Productions, Horgan and Clelia Mountford from Merman, and Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor from Kapital Entertainment. The series is produced by Cox, Warner Bros. Television, and Lionsgate Television in association with Other Shoe Productions, Merman and Kapital Entertainment.

Shinning Vale premieres on March 6 with two episodes, with further episodes coming weekly every Sunday. The episodes will be available at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, and internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform. The episodes will also air on STARZ at 10:20 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s Shinning Vale’s official synopsis:

Pat and Terry Phelps (Cox and Kinnear) cash in their life savings and move from a cramped apartment in Brooklyn, to an old Victorian mansion in Shining Vale, Connecticut as a last-ditch effort to save their marriage after Pat’s torrid affair with Frank, their young hot handyman who came over to fix the sink while Terry was at work. Buying a 200-year-old house that was on the market for almost three years and sold for more than $250K below asking seemed like a good idea on paper, but Pat senses that the Phelps are not alone; especially when an old-fashioned-looking woman appears hovering outside their family room window. The Phelps quickly learn why the agents were so motivated to sell the house for a fraction of the asking price. Seems a few details were glossed over, including a triple murder-suicide and a host of other atrocities they neglected to mention. But neither Terry nor the kids seem to notice that something is horribly wrong with their new home; only Pat can see things move and hear the bumps in the night. Is Pat depressed, or possessed? Turns out the symptoms are exactly the same. Everyone has their demons, but for Pat Phelps, they may be real.

