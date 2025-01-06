When Starz decided to cancel the series Shining Vale back in 2023, the decision was met with disappointment and criticism, especially since the network also decided to wipe the show’s two seasons completely from its platform. Thankfully, for viewers who missed it when it originally aired, Shining Vale has a new streaming home, landing on Max just in time for the start of the new year. ​​​​​​The dark comedy-horror series is led by Courteney Cox, who is also one of the show's executive producers, alongside show creators Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan, the latter of whom is also known for co-creating Apple TV+'s Bad Sisters. If you're looking for another genre-bending series, as well as an opportunity to watch one of Cox's most underrated horror performances, you need to check out Shining Vale.

What Is 'Shining Vale' About?

Shining Vale follows the Phelps family looking for a fresh start by moving into a creepy house with a dark history in a small Connecticut town. However, things quickly take a dark turn when Pat (Cox) begins to experience supernatural occurrences in their new home. As she tries to focus on writing her book, Pat loses time and starts seeing and interacting with Rosemary (Mira Sorvino), whom Pat describes as a '50s housewife that seems to be haunting her. However, the twist is that her visions might be tied to her struggles with mental health. Pat's mother, Joan (Judith Light), went psychotic at the same age, forcing Pat to question whether the house is haunted or if she is indeed losing her mind.

What makes Shining Vale stand out is its brilliant mix of horror, comedy, and family drama as well as its willingness to explore deeper themes. The show uses its eerie backdrop and horror set pieces to really lean into themes of mental health, motherhood, marriage, and generational trauma. Fans who only know Cox from her role on Friends will get a chance to see her incredible range, while Scream lovers will delight in her using her signature pipes in the scariest moments. Greg Kinnear plays Pat's husband Terry, a man trying to hold his family together while unraveling himself. Cox and Kinnear's chemistry, especially in the more comedic moments, is dynamic, and the two actors are enhanced by a strong supporting cast, including Merrin Dungey as Kam, Pat's publisher; Sorvino, who dons a handful of memorable roles across both seasons; and a hilarious underrated performance by Parvesh Cheena as Terry's "best friend," Laird.

‘Shining Vale’ Proves That a Horror Show Can Be Simultaneously Hilarious and Terrifying