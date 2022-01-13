Starz has just released a new sneak peek for their upcoming horror-comedy series Shining Vale, which is set to be released in March. The clip gives us a peek behind the curtains of the highly anticipated series, and sets up both the horror and comedy aspects.

The video shows Patricia "Pat" Phelps, played by Courteney Cox, and her husband Terry (Greg Kinnear), as they are led through a tour of their new home by a real estate agent, played by Twin Peaks star Sherilyn Fenn. Their new home is quite creepy and more than a little decrepit. The clip teases some of the tongue-in-cheek humor and campy sense of spookiness that the show will certainly feature.

As seen in the clip, Shining Vale will follow Pat and her husband and family as they move from the big city to the creepy town of Shining Vale, an epicenter for the horrific. The move comes after Pat, a writer and former wild-child, had an affair with a handyman, with the move a last-ditch effort to save their family. But the move may prove to be problematic, as Pat spirals into a depression...or something more sinister.

Cox, Kinnear, and Fenn are joined by Mira Sorvino, who plays Rosemary, Pat's saucy and troublesome split in her personality. Additionally, Merrin Dungey will play Kam, Pat's friend and book editor. Gus Birney and Dylan Gage also join the cast as Pat's two teenage children.

The Shining Vale looks to be an essential series for horror and comedy fans alike, with an impressive cast. Shining Vale will premiere on March 6, exclusively on Starz. Check out the new clip for Shining Vale below:

