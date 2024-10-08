This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Sega has just picked the next iconic game franchise to turn into a feature film, and have selected an acclaimed action filmmaker to go along with it. Universal Pictures and Sega have officially announced that a feature film adaptation of the classic Shinobi series is in the works. Even better, the film already has a director attached, that being Extraction director Sam Hargrave.

Originating in 1987, the Shinobi series is an action hack-and-slash game that was commonly found in arcades during the '80s and '90s. The games typically follow the protagonist of Joe Musashi - a young aspiring ninja who vows vengeance against the rival Zeed clan after they wage war on his once peaceful life. Shinobi is an interesting choice for a game series to adapt for the feature film scene, mainly because the franchise hasn't had a new installment since 2011. Despite not being seen in almost fifteen years, Shinobi still does have a dedicated following and fanbase.

Plot details are still very slim, but Sam Hargrave being attached as director all but assures it will be an intense action adventure. Hargrave's previous directing experience includes both of Netflix's Extraction films starring Chris Hemsworth, which were widely praised for their inventive action sequences and brilliant stunts (which is fitting given that Hargrave was a stunt coordinator on various major films like Avengers: Endgame). The screenplay for Shinobi will be written by Sunny screenwriter Ken Kobayashi and will be produced by Marc Platt and Adam Siegel.

Shinobi' isn't the Only Sega Franchise Getting the Adaptation Treatment

Sega struck adaptation gold with the runaway success that was 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog, which brought the company's mascot to life in surprisingly spectacular fashion. So spectacular in fact that it has spawned a hit sequel, a Paramount+ spin-off series, and an upcoming third installment. This has led Sega to start eagerly exploring other franchises to adapt, with the next one being Like a Dragon: Yakuza - a new live-action series based on the Yakuza franchise that will be hitting Prime Video very soon.

Shinobi does not currently have a release date, but the next Sega adaptation, Like a Dragon: Yakuza, will debut on Prime Video on October 24th, 2024.

