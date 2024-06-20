The Big Picture Tyler Nicol's fictional show, Ships of the Northern Fleet, gained unexpected popularity on TikTok.

Fans created an elaborate backstory, characters, and even a theme song for the nonexistent series.

Despite not being a real show, Ships of the Northern Fleet fostered a positive and inclusive fandom community.

Ships of the Northern Fleet is a self-described "steampunk sky pirate" show that was well ahead of its time, with a rabid group of fans who regularly reminisce about their favorite episodes and moments over the course of its run, and cast reunions that look back fondly on their time with the show. Only, there are no favorite episodes or moments, no course to run, and no time for it to be well ahead of. Ships of the Northern Fleet was never, isn't, and never will be an actual TV show. Only you'd never know it, given just how deep its fictional history has been fleshed out. And it all started on a whim.

'Ships of the Northern Fleet' Begins as a "Hallucinatory Experience"

Close

It's February 2021, and video game writer (fellow Canadian and great all-around fella) Tyler James Nicol, as explained to yours truly, had a choice to make. He had created a TikTok post, encouraging his followers to "participate in a hallucinatory experience." It was a call to share favorite memories and moments from Ships of the Northern Fleet, a steampunk-inspired sky pirate show based on an idea for a novel he had "that will and has never existed." He could delete the post, or he could share it, with the expectation that, maybe, "one or two friends will post and that will be the end of it." He posted it.

The post for "one or two friends" sits at 122.4K likes and over 10,000 comments to date. The only direction Nicol gave, apart from the concept, was that the series had been canceled before its time. No storyline, characters, or history. But Ships of the Northern Fleet blew up, with fans - "Fleeters" - buying into the "fun little improv game," quickly turning Ships into a living, breathing entity that they had creative ownership over. The timing certainly didn't hurt, offering people a distraction from the COVID pandemic. At least that's what Logan South, who starred/not-starred as the 'vampiric Necronaut Captain Vlad' believes, as quoted in the previously cited New York Times: “I feel like the pandemic definitely gave people more time with their phones in their hand just searching for content."

'Ships of the Northern Fleet' Builds a Solid Case for Its Existence

According to its IMDb page (and yes, the non-existent Ships of the Northern Fleet has an IMDb page), the series overview is: The Four Fleets bring sky pirates together to seek adventure, ancient artifacts and power in a post-apocalyptic world. But when enemies and betrayal lurk around every corner, quick thinking will be the only way to survive! A Ships fandom wiki has an insanely-detailed 300+ pages of information, everything from creatures like the Cog Hogs (hedgehog-like creatures akin to the Porgs of Star Wars: Episode VIII –The Last Jedi) and Sky Whales, giant creatures that fly side by side with the pirates' airships, to characters like Captain Neil Barnabus (named after Neil Gaiman) and Annie, a bisexual fan-favorite lead character played by Catie Osborn.

Osborn even expands on her backstory, as per the Columbus Dispatch, talking about how her life was changed by reading "Ships" novels as a teenager, leading to her auditioning and landing the coveted role. The imaginative Osborn also tells a behind-the-scenes story of guest star Dame Judi Dench, who was nearly the victim of an errant laser-beam arrow on set, saying, "I remember she was just sitting there, and she was looking over her script, and we just hear that pew pew. She didn’t even look up from her script — just caught the arrow midair and went back to reading her ‘King Lear.'"

The Attention to Detail Makes 'Ships of the Northern Fleet' Seem Real

People have laid claim to being everything from actors on the show to special effects coordinators and other assorted crew. The aforementioned IMDb page cites actor Zac Efron as having appeared in an episode. There's a Ships subreddit, a Discord server, fan art, a tabletop game, and merchandise, like T-shirts of character catchphrases like "Swiggity swaggity let's blow up gravity" (proceeds from merchandise bought through Nicol goes towards the Trevor Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth). Emmy Award winner Dan Povenmire, who has recently been confirmed as returning for the revival of his creation, Phineas and Ferb, even created a theme song for the show.

It's this attention to specific details that lends Ships to manifest the Mandela Effect to those people arriving late to the party. For those unfamiliar with the Mandela Effect, which is the subject of an upcoming documentary from Robert Kiviat, it's a social phenomenon where different people share false memories like Mr. Monopoly wearing a monocle (he doesn't), Pikachu having a black-tipped tail (he doesn't), or the titular Nelson Mandela having died in prison in the 1980s, certainly a surprise to Mandela himself, who didn't pass away until 2013. A quick glance at the subreddit has people asking where to watch the show, and Nathan Fillion, who "played" Captain George Hellman, wrote in an email that he hadn't heard of the show but was "all for it" (per the previously cited New York Times).

'Ships of the Northern Fleet' Means Something to Many

Ships of the Northern Fleet burned brightly for a time, but even though the fervor has died down from its high point in 2021, the series-that-isn't-a-series still means something to many people. It was never a franchise, but the people who gave it life made it feel like one, a toxic-free fandom that is all-inclusive and open to any and all ideas. Oleander Kiewel, a wiki contributor who created the pansexual Captain Drusilla Spadeworthe, agrees, saying (per the New York Times) that Ships is "an L.G.B.T.Q.-friendly space and comfortable for people of color. It's really all-inclusive, and no one person is dictating the way that everything flows, and I think that's quite a wonderful thing for a community. This is the least toxic fandom that I've ever been in." In a world where franchises tend to abandon those that helped them grow, Ships is a pleasant exception to the rule.

In my conversation with Nicol, who freely admits that he never expected it to take off the way it did, he's at peace with where Ships stands in 2024: "It has become a legitimate, fond, half forgotten memory of many people, popping up here and there from tagged posts, comparisons, or charming in-joke. It's biggest impact is a close group of friends I made content with that I still chat with to this day. Friends I never would have known and connections we'd never have had without this, the true treasure of this fleet for me. It is somewhere without a source that can be corrupted as it belongs genuinely to the hearts of those who choose this fandom. It is open to reflect any loving culture, peoples, or intents, with toxic offshoots simply 'not remembered' and dismissed, and supportive additions embraced and expanded."

Explore the world of the fantastical series that wasn't, Ships of the Northern Fleet, on its Wiki fanpage

READ HERE