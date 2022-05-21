The idea of a short story being adapted to film is nothing new. The idea that a short story is powerful enough to influence an entire genre of film is something else. That is the impact Shirley Jackson’s short story “The Lottery” has had on horror films. The effect of Jackson’s gruesome story can be seen in a wide range of horror films, from Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 genre classic Psycho to Jordan Peele’s 2017 revolutionary film Get Out.

First published in 1948 in the New Yorker, “The Lottery” is Shirley Jackson’s dark look at what happens when ordinary life is injected by the macabre. In many ways the story is a tale of Jackson’s troubled life. Jackson was a prolific writer at a time when women were not expected to be anything besides a mother and homemaker. And while “The Lottery” made Jackson a household name and earned a significant amount of money for her family, she was still expected to prioritize her household duties. In many ways, Jackson’s writing can be seen a reaction to the world she lived in, a staple of horror authors to this day.

The key to understanding the significance of “The Lottery” is to recognize the slow burning fear that Jackson develops in the story. This is not a story that is outwardly trying to shock you, it is instead trying to show you how easily something like the actual lottery could take place. The idea here is that the scariest monster is not some beast lurking in the woods, but your next-door neighbor or the person you pass by in the milk aisle of the grocery store.

The story takes place in a quaint small town on a beautiful summer’s day. The locals are going through their day with anticipation of the yearly lottery ritual; little girls are picking flowers and little boys are playing with rocks. We meet some families of the town and everything seems completely normal. It is here where Jackson excels in her storytelling. By the time the reader reaches the story’s dramatic conclusion, that lottery winner, Tessie Hutchinson, is not a winner at all, the ideal countryside and lovely weather become ironic details in a brutal exercise of the human condition. Her main idea in writing the story was to show that real terror could be found inside humanity, and when a system is put in place to keep order but take away the personal freedoms of the individual, nothing good can happen.

One of the more striking details about the fallout of the short story is that the New Yorker audience was unsure whether the story was fact or fiction, thus essentially proving Jackson’s point that humanity was capable of such an event. There is a direct correlation between that aspect of the story and the found footage genre that dominated horror films in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Starting with The Blair Witch Project in 1999, found footage movies challenged audiences’ perception of what was real. Blair Witch, the first of its kind to make it to the mainstream, was a cultural phenomenon. One of the main factors for this, was that at time not everything was on the internet, and people were not sure if what they were watching was real or made up.

The ending of “The Lottery” is what gets remembered, and it's easy to make tie-ins to films with shocking endings like 1964’s The Planet of Apes or any of M. Night Shyamalan’s film catalog, like The Sixth Sense and The Village. However, that is too simplistic of a reading of Jackson’s work and what the ending means. In fact, a better connection to the ending can be made to the previously mentioned Psycho. Hitchcock’s decision to kill off the film’s star Janet Leigh just 20 minutes into the film subverts the audience’s expectations in the same way Jackson’s ending does. In fact, Jackson herself said that one of the reasons readers were so upset with the story was because they full expected Tessie to win a household product of some kind. Her ability to play on the audience’s expectations would influence further films in the decades to come.

“The Lottery” demonstrates how isolating society can be when you are considered an outsider or less than in the world. Tessie represents the detached feeling many women, including Jackson, were feeling at the time. Jordan Peele plays with this same emotion in Get Out, where main character Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya) is taken to his girlfriend’s picturesque home in the country, only to find out that there is more going on. Peele’s commentary on what it is like being Black in America echoes Jackson’s lesson on the struggle women were going through to find their individuality in a world that does not want change.

Perhaps the most obvious influence of Jackson’s work on Hollywood is The Purge film series. The 2013 horror/thriller, written and directed by James DeMonoco, takes Jackson’s original idea and expands on it to a horrifying level. Both texts reveal the dangers of tradition and what happens when people blindly follow the establishment. The societal dangers that are projected in these texts may seem far-fetched to some, but the realities of government control on individuals and society is something people are coming to grips with across the world.

Lastly, the short story has influenced one the horror’s genres most unique minds, writer/director Ari Aster and his 2019 film Midsommar. When the film's main characters, including Dani (Florence Pugh), make their way to Sweden’s mid-summer festival, everything seems very idyllic. The film opens with Dani going through a personal trauma and seeming to be in an obviously toxic relationship. The beauty of the Northern European landscape takes the viewer away from that pain and provides hope. As previously stated, Jackson’s story opens on a wonderful summer’s day giving the reader the same promising feelings. Aster suddenly turns this feeling on its head with the extreme violence of the attestupa ritual. The event is looked at as a great honor among the people, though to us, it seems primitive and unnecessary. In the film's final act, Dani takes control of her own life and situation by choosing her boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor) to be sacrificed instead of taking a chance in a lottery.

Shirley Jackson’s ability to build suspense and tension has influenced a generation of screenwriters and directors, influencing the very core of the horror genre. Jackson was able to isolate small town life and really pinpoint what it means to be alone amongst a crowd of people. “The Lottery” shook the fabric of American life when it was first published in 1948 and continues to influence filmmakers and audiences today.

