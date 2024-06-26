American actress, Shirley MacLaine is best known for her quirky, strong-willed female roles in exceptional classic films such as Billy Wilder's The Apartment, Terms of Endearment, and Steel Magnolias. The six-time Oscar nominee was born in Richmond, Virginia, and the summer before her senior year in high school, took a leap of faith and traveled to New York City where she earned a minor role in the chorus of the popular stage production of Oklahoma! After graduating, MacLaine returned to the Big Apple where she appeared in several productions before being spotted by comedy legend, Jerry Lewis.

MacLaine soon made her way to Hollywood, where she made her feature debut in Alfred Hitchcock's The Trouble with Harry, which made the young actress an overnight sensation. Today, MacLaine is one of the last major stars of Hollywood's Golden Age and continues to appear in films and television shows, most notably her recent minor role in the hit series, Only Murders in the Building. Out of her impressive list of filmography, including The Children's Hour, Gambit, and Irma la Douce, these are the 10 best Shirley MacLaine films, ranked!

10 'Being There' (1979)

Director: Hal Ashby

Chance (Peter Sellers) is a simple-minded gardener who resides in his employer's townhouse, relying on television and movies as his only form of education and resource to the outside world. When his employer dies, Chance is forced to move out of his home and, while wandering the streets, he encounters the wife of a wealthy businessman, Eve Rand (MacLaine), who graciously opens her home and her heart to the middle-aged man, introducing him to the luxurious world of high society.

Being There is a wholesome satire dramedy based on the 1970 book of the same name written by Jerzy Kosiński. MacLaine delivers a heartfelt and humorous performance opposite Sellers, who earned an Oscar nomination, and her on-screen husband, Melvyn Douglas, who ended up winning the Academy Award for Best Actor. Being There earned rave reviews and received four out of four stars from film critics, Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel noting it to be a rare film that equally amazes and entertains audiences from beginning to end.

9 Gambit (1966)

Director: Ronald Neame

MacLaine stars in the classic caper film, Gambit, as a crafty showgirl, Nicole Chang, who finds herself as part of a scheme with a notorious thief, Harry Dean (Michael Caine), to steal a piece of priceless artwork from the world's wealthiest man. As Dean constructs what he believes to be the perfect plan, the duo soon realizes that their ideal operation doesn't align with the reality of certain obstacles and their mission slowly begins to unravel.

MacLaine and Caine make quite the pair in this classic film, which has the perfect balance of suspense and comedy, ensuring a thrilling crime film suitable for film fans of all ages. While Caine is the film's main focus, MacLaine is both sultry and silly, bringing a majority of the film's comic relief that eases the overall intensity of the film's plot. Gambit earned three Academy Award nominations, including Best Sound and Best Art Direction, and is without a doubt one of MacLaine's top-rated films.

8 Steel Magnolias (1989)

Director: Herbert Ross

In a small southern town, a beauty parlor serves as the sole meeting spot for a group of tight-knit women who welcome a newcomer, Annelle Dupuy-Desoto (Daryl Hannah), into their inner circle. As Annelle settles into her new home and her eccentric bunch of friends, she and the women lean on one another for support and guidance as they try to cope with the loss of one of their own.

MacLaine gives a stellar performance in the iconic 1989 film, Steel Magnolias, which features an all-star cast including Sally Field, Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton, and Olympia Dukakis. MacLaine goes a bit against type in the film as the town grouch, Louisa Ouiser Boudreaux, but she still brings her signature sarcastic humor and tragicomedic style to the character, which makes her surprisingly appealing to audiences. While the movie centers around a somber subject of loss and grief, MacLaine and her ensemble of co-stars provide the ideal blend of comedy, compassion, and empathy, making Steel Magnolias a timeless classic.

7 Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970)

Director: Don Siegel

MacLaine stars in the marginalized Western, Two Mules for Sister Sara, as a young nun, Sara, who, while being attacked by two ruthless men, is rescued by a lone gunslinger, Hogan, played by Western icon, Clint Eastwood. The two manage to escape to a nearby camp of Mexican Revolutionaries, who hire Hogan to help them fight off the invading French army. While en route, Hogan is surprised by Sara's foul mouth and crude behavior of drinking and smoking, making him wonder if she has been forthcoming with him about her true identity.

Only a talent like MacLaine could portray a convincing nun who slowly begins to shed her religious cloak to reveal an unfeminine, wise-cracking character who takes Eastwood's character and viewers by surprise. Two Mules for Sister Sara received overall positive reviews as an entertaining Western and while many praised Eastwood's performance, MacLaine easily holds her own against the established Eastwood. Despite Eastwood's fame, MacLaine earned top billing over the star, marking the last film where Eastwood is billed second.