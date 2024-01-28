The Big Picture According to Shirley MacLaine, the actress acted like "a maid" for her co-stars and friends Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin during the production of Some Came Running.

While filming Some Came Running, MacLaine learned how to play Gin Rummy from notorious mob boss Sam Giancana, who frequented Sinatra and Martin's house.

The film Some Came Running is one of MacLaine's most prominent roles in her lengthy career. She is known for films such as The Trouble With Harry, Terms of Endearment, and The Apartment, and most recently, appeared in a guest role in Only Murders in the Building Season 2.

Behind the scenes trivia is always something audiences can't get enough of. Knowing some little secret about a film or TV show always adds more to the viewing experience, like in the movie Candyman, when all the bees come out of Candyman's (Tony Todd) mouth and chest. Apparently, Todd was paid $1000 for every sting he got while filming that scene. Or in Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke and Nathalie Emmanuel would turn to Beyonce's music for inspiration when filming certain scenes. Knowing little film nuggets makes you feel closer to the production or is another thing to share with friends. One of the best behind-the-scenes pieces of movie trivia involves Shirley MacLaine and a famous mobster while filming the movie Some Came Running in 1958.

What Is 'Some Came Running' About?

Some Came Running, based on a novel of the same name by James Jones, stars legendary actress Shirley MacLaine as Ginny Moorhead, the love interest to Dave Hirsh, a novelist and gambler who recently returned home after being gone for a long while. Dave Hirsh is portrayed by the infamous singer Frank Sinatra. Along with Sinatra, his Rat Pack pal Dean Martin is also in the film as Bama Dillert, a successful gambler who spends his nights partying and hanging out with Dave. Some Came Running revolves around Dave as he tries to figure out who to be with and what to do with his life. The film explores the complexities of the human condition, the vulnerability and resilience of the characters, and the psychological toll returning soldiers face. It shows characters with moral ambiguity and explores classic themes of love, betrayal, and forgiveness.

Shirley MacLaine Played Cards With Notorious Mob Boss Sam Giancana

In her off hours while filming Some Came Running, Shirley MacLaine served as "the maid" for Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, MacLaine jokingly shared during a discussion with Turner Classic Movie's Benjamin Mankiewicz. According to MacLaine, she was the only woman allowed in the house. She would come over in the morning, clean up "their crackers and their messes" from the night before, and get Sinatra and Martin up and ready for filming. Plus, she'd make them some tea and coffee. But Sinatra and Martin weren't the only ones who frequented the house; according to MacLaine, mobsters who were often on the run would be there, and she even learned Gin Rummy from one man in particular — none other than Sam Giancana, a notorious mob boss in Chicago from 1957 to 1966.

One day, when MacLaine was at the house, Giancana was teaching her Gin Rummy and cheating by looking in the reflection of her glasses when the doorbell rang. MacLaine went to answer the door, and it was cannolis being delivered that had been flown in from the West Coast on a private plane. When she put the cannolis in the fridge, it suddenly dawned on MacLaine who Giancana was, as she'd seen him on the wall at the post office. Just as she started talking to him about it, he began to pull out a .45-millimeter gun, but luckily, Sinatra and Martin came into the room at just the right moment and threw jelly beans all over them to diffuse the situation.

The Legacy of Shirley MacLaine and The Rat Pack

The film Some Came Running led to critical acclaim and world recognition for Shirley MacLaine and would further propel her robust career. She's known for her roles in The Trouble with Harry, The Apartment, Irma La Douce, Sweet Charity, Terms Of Endearment, and most recently, the second season of Only Murders in the Building, where she plays an eccentric older woman who is as sharp as a tack. Many of the characters she plays are well-rounded, witty, and strong-willed. She's not the type of person to take any guff and is someone you can learn a lot from. She has won numerous awards, including an Oscar, an Emmy, and six Golden Globes over her eight-decade career and is world-renowned for her performances. She is also known as the mascot for the Rat Pack, whom she affectionately referred to as "primitive children who would put crackers in each other's beds and dump spaghetti on new tuxedos." If you look closely while watching the original Ocean's 11, you can see her outside one of the casinos.

The main Rat Pack members were some of the biggest celebrities of that era, including founder Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop. They collaborated frequently on stage and in films such as Ocean's 11. Their honorary "den mother," Lauren Bacall, came up with the name The Rat Pack and wrote in her memoir, "In order to qualify, one had to be addicted to nonconformity, staying up late, drinking, laughing, and not caring what anyone thought or said about us." They're considered "the founding fathers of Las Vegas," as they would draw people worldwide to come and watch them perform. And although none of them are still with us, their work will always be remembered in history.

The Golden Age of Hollywood certainly had no shortage of wild behind-the-scenes moments, and MacLaine's memories of shooting Some Came Running is one of many fascinating pieces of movie trivia. Most people wouldn't have handled it as well as Shirley MacLaine did, that's for sure — but that's what makes her a Hollywood legend.

Some Came Running is available to rent on Prime Video and Apple TV+ in the U.S.

