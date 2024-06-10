The Big Picture Shirley MacLaine and Stephen Dorff star in the indie drama People Not Places, where an elderly widow befriends a homeless man in Atlantic City.

Directed by Brad Furman, the film explores the bond between the characters as they navigate their troubled pasts and uncertain futures.

Written by Furman's mother, the project is a personal ode to mothers.

The unlikely duo of Shirley MacLaine and Stephen Dorff are set to star in a new indie drama. The Lincoln Lawyer helmer Brad Furman will direct the two in People Not Places. Deadline reports that the film is now in production in New Jersey.

In People Not Places, MacLaine will play an elderly widow in Atlantic City who meets and befriends an eccentric homeless man (Dorff). They form an unlikely bond, confronting his troubled past and her waning future together. Furman will direct from a script by The Infiltrator screenwriter Ellen Brown Furman - who also happens to be his mother. Says Brad Furman, "This is a personal, intimate story, written by my mother. It is an ode to mothers, and it is incredible to be able to take this journey with my family by my side." He was effusive about MacLaine's work ethic, noting "she showed up with the stamina of someone half her age. She is at the top of her game."

Who Are Shirley MacLaine and Stephen Dorff?

MacLaine, who turned 90 earlier this year, began her career in the Golden Age of Hollywood, making her screen debut in Alfred Hitchcock's The Trouble With Harry. She appeared in a number of classic films of the 1950s and 60s, including Some Came Running, The Apartment, and Irma la Douce, all of which netted her Oscar nominations. In 1983, she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Terms of Endearment. She recently guested on the second season of Only Murders in the Building, and will star alongside Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman in A Family Affair later this year. Dorff made his big-screen debut in the cult-classic Canadian horror movie The Gate. He went on to star as original Beatles bassist Stuart Sutcliffe in Backbeat, as a "kamikaze filmmaker" in John Waters' Cecil B. Demented, and as the villainous vampire Deacon Frost in Blade. He starred alongside Mahershala Ali in the third season of True Detective, and guested on last year's third season of The Righteous Gemstones. He recently had a featured role in the science fiction mind-bender Divinity. He can next be seen in the action comedy Bride Hard, with Rebel Wilson and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, later this year.

Brad Furman and Jess Fuerst will produce People Not Places via their Road Less Traveled Productions banner. Jim Seibel and Kyle David Crosby will also produce.

People Not Places is now in production; no release date has yet been set. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.