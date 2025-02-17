As cinephiles, we like to think of ourselves as having a balanced diet when it comes to the types of films we consume. It's not enough for us to just watch whatever's comfortingly mainstream; we need to seek out that which is intellectually heady or emotionally challenging. That said, sometimes you just need a hearty helping of visual dessert, and you'd be foolish to pass up a dish like What a Way to Go!, a rather underrated multi-course confection about the pitfalls of married life that promises a bittersweet bite.

What Is 'What a Way to Go!' About?

Image via 20th Century Studios

Louisa (Shirley MacLaine) finds it perfectly reasonable to want to give her $200 million fortune back to the government, finding no use for having so much money. But instead, she's forced to talk to a psychiatrist about why she'd ever want to do that, as even the therapist can't understand how anybody could turn away from such a gold mine. This leads to her divulging her tale of woe, of escaping a family that pressured her to marry for money, looking to find true love in the arms of many a man. Unfortunately for her, each of the men that she finds happy matrimony with winds up dying in increasingly silly ways, each leaving her with increasingly large fortunes that she couldn't care less about. Worse yet, all of these eligible bachelors are played by bona fide movie stars that you hate to see go just as much as she does, each leading a section of the film that takes on an individual identity tailor-made for that star.

Shirley Maclaine’s On-Screen Husbands Form an All-Star Line-up

For a major Hollywood film in 1964, you couldn't dream of a better lineup of hot husbands than Dick Van Dyke, Paul Newman, Robert Mitchum, and Gene Kelly. Each one is given ample time to play an archetype that is perfectly suited to each of their personas, going from affable goof to mercurial artist to impassive business tycoon to charming song-and-dance man, respectively. As an added bonus, there's Dean Martin as a former smooth-talking beau of Louisa's who teasingly comes in and out of her life in between her various lovers.

Under the sprightly direction of J. Lee Thompson (usually more known for high-tension thrillers like Cape Fear), everything is pitched at being on the verge of winking camp, and all five of the stars prove themselves surprisingly adept at comedy, given that most of them were known either for more overtly dramatic work or for relying on pure charm. The script puts them in comfortable spots where there's no pressure on them except to be the way we always want to see them, and it helps that MacLaine has genuine chemistry with all of them, chemistry that ranges from sitcom screwball to swooningly romantic to fabulously decadent. That fluid sense of a reality that's been artificially altered with different candy flavors emphatically presents itself as the key reason to check this gem out.

‘What a Way To Go!’ Is a Feast for the Eyes