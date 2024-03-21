The Big Picture Regina King delivers a powerhouse performance in this Netflix film, embodying Shirley Chisholm in an educational and entertaining biopic.

The scenes between Chisholm, Barbara Lee, and the Black Panthers are electric and compelling.

The film falls short in focusing on Chisholm's presidential run, taking fewer risks than expected.

Political dramas set in the 60s and 70s have taken the world by storm these past few years. From the Oscar-nominated drama Rustin, which Netflix also released, to the numerous Watergate projects, including Gaslit and White House Plumbers. Even Mrs. America, which details the fight to pass the Equal Rights Amendment, fits the bill. If you watched the last one, you’ll come into Shirley knowing at least a bit about what to expect, as Uzo Aduba won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for embodying Shirley Chisholm — a role that Regina King takes on in this film. I wouldn’t be surprised if much-deserved awards buzz is in her future, too.

What Is 'Shirley' About?

Shirley focuses on the titular Shirley Chisholm, a Brooklyn schoolteacher who eventually becomes the first Black woman elected to Congress. We get to see a little bit of her in the Capitol during her early days, and she comes in hot, directly confronting the Speaker of the House when she’s assigned to the Agricultural Committee — a place she believes she has no place being. It’s clear Chisholm is impatient in the best way, unwilling to wait to make a difference. It’s also clear she genuinely cares about those she serves, not just talking the talk but also walking the walk by reaching out and building community with those of all backgrounds.

The film, however, quickly moves away from her work as a congresswoman, focusing instead on her presidential run in the early 70s. Motivated by promising fundraising efforts, she’s adamant about putting her name on the ballot — much to the hesitation of her advisors. But it quickly becomes clear that her advisors are the least of her worries as her campaign becomes plagued with issues, including stolen campaign funds and discord among her staff. The most challenging (and disappointing) are the racism and sexism she faces, particularly from Black men and white women — two groups she’s spent her entire life trying to help.

Shirley is technically excellent as the visuals and music immerse you into the setting and period completely. The time transitions are stylishly crafted to look like you’re watching a TV in the era in which the film is taking place, which adds a nice touch as well. Still, there’s nothing particularly surprising about the film’s visuals or directing choices, and there are even fewer risks in the screenplay. You’re probably going to get exactly what you expect, though that’s not necessarily a bad thing. What you get is pretty great, especially when it comes to another incredible performance by Regina King.

'Shirley' Features Another Powerhouse Performance From Regina King

Image via Netflix

King has been criminally underrated for years now despite turning out breathtaking performances in everything from TV gems like Watchmen and The Leftovers to cinematic classics like If Beale Street Could Talk and, yes, I’ll say it: Miss Congeniality 2 — and that’s not to mention her directing chops, including One Night in Miami… Shirley only continues to prove why she deserves more recognition. She plays Chisholm with a fearless and passionate reverence, transcending mere imitation to truly embody her spirit and strength. It’s impossible not to feel fired up when she claims that she “wants to give politics back to the people” or effortlessly shuts down a racist congressman, warning him that she’s paving the way for others just like her to come in and lead so he better get used to seeing her and Black women around.

Her confidence in her campaign strategy and unwavering commitment to telling the truth and being true to herself is inspiring, but Chisholm is never reduced to a saintly symbol. She can be stubborn, selfish, and scared — in other words, human — and King shines just as brightly in those moments. From a subtle lip wobble when she and her husband have a nasty fight to breaking down in private after a traumatic attack, we get to see her more vulnerable side, too. Some of the best moments come when she does against all advice to do what she believes in her heart to be right, like visiting a racist rival, George Wallace (W. Earl Brown), in the hospital because it’s the Christian thing to do and suing television networks for violating FCC rules by not including her in a televised debate. She shows that fighting isn’t easy — many times, it’s controversial and unpopular — but it’s necessary for change.

'Shirley' Focuses on the Wrong Part of Chisholm’s Life

Image via Netflix

Don’t get me wrong, watching Chisholm’s presidential campaign unfold and find pockets of success despite all odds is interesting. Seeing her navigate the ins and outs of politics and becoming the first Black woman awarded presidential delegates at the Democratic National Convention is a truly monumental moment. But despite getting so much screen time, it’s far from the most fascinating thing about Chisholm’s life or the film itself.

That honor goes to the way Chisholm pinpoints the importance of getting the youth involved in her campaign. Very early on, Chisholm recognizes how crucial it is to target college campuses and get young people out to vote, pulling in her former intern, Robert Gottlieb (Lucas Hedges), to become her national student coordinator. Their dynamic is a fun one, with Chisholm giving Robert sage advice and molding him into a crucial member of her team. Even more compelling is her relationship with Barbara Lee (Christina Jackson), a 25-year-old single mom who wants to make real change but is skeptical about the voting process. Chisholm encourages her to come and work for her, promising she can make a difference. “I don’t have any experience,” Lee nervously notes. “I don’t have any moola.” Chisholm shrugs. The two both butt heads and work together to create magic, and I could have watched an entire movie about the friendship and mentorship between them.

This is also true for Chisholm’s relationship with the Black Panthers. Bringing the two together, actress and Civil Rights activist Diahann Carol (Amirah Vann) notes, is like “marrying thunder and lightning.” The conversation between Chisholm and Huey Newton (Brad James) is certainly electric and easily the best of the film. They have vastly different ideas on how to achieve the same goal of empowerment, and watching them debate ideas is like watching a professional tennis match — one that ends with them agreeing to play doubles together as the party chooses to endorse Chisholm. It’s a stunning scene, and the film could have used more like it.

Chisholm’s personal life feels slightly underbaked and oversimplified. Her sister, Muriel (played by Regina’s real-life sister Reina King), is frustrated with her and the criticism she and her family constantly receive because Shirley is in the spotlight, claiming that Shirley thinks she’s better than the rest of the family due to their father always favoring her. Their reunion, however, seems to come rather easily, and we don’t spend enough time on them for it to be particularly cathartic. Her husband, Conrad (Michael Cherrie), feels similarly underappreciated. “I know, for whatever reason, a shadow of a man is all you want,” he says in one gorgeously devastating line. “But don’t be upset with me when I get a little too good at it.” King and Cherrie create a heartbreakingly distant chemistry, but it, too, is unresolved until the credits, when we find out what happened after the movie ends.

It’s nice to get all of that historical information in one place to tie everything together at the end, though it does get a little overwhelming, considering there are so many people to update us on. Still, it proves both educational and satisfying, revealing the amazing things the real Barbara Lee has done in the years since 1972, as well as how Ron Dellums, who effectively ended Chisholm’s presidential run, and George Wallace supported her in later years.

Shirley is a relatively straightforward biopic, but it’s worth the watch to see Regina King’s beautiful performance that feels like an ode to the trailblazing woman. There’s an even more impactful movie hiding in here if writer-director John Ridley had chosen to give more time to developing the dynamic between Chisholm, Lee, and the Black Panthers, but it’s still a solid biopic as it stands. All Chisholm ever wanted to do was give everyone a voice, and Shirley allows her own to be heard and remembered.

Shirley is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. starting March 22.

