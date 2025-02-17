Director Cooper Raiff has only been in the business for a few years, but he has ascended to indie darling status rather quickly, with his upcoming series Hal & Harper receiving rave reviews at Sundance this year. With just two feature-length films and now Hal & Harper, Raiff has honed a distinct tone that blends humor and earnestness. His first project, Shithouse is a sweet and unflinching look at college dating that is guaranteed to take viewers back through their own memories in a visceral way. But the honesty in this film is also a result of Raiff's being college-aged when he made it, and drawing directly from his own experience of the unique and often awkward social experiment that is college.

What is 'Shithouse' About?

In Shithouse, Raiff plays Alex, a college first-year who has been struggling to make friends and dealing with homesickness. When we first meet Alex, he spends much of his time on the phone with his mom (Amy Landecker) and sister (Olivia Scott Welch) and having imaginary conversations with his stuffed animal. But then Alex hooks up with his RA Maggie (Dylan Gelula), and things begin to change. We follow Alex and Maggie over the course of a night of random sidequests around campus, as well as the uncertain aftermath in the following days as they try to figure out how they feel about each other.

Cooper Raiff Made 'Shithouse' Very Soon After His Own College Experience

Watching Shithouse post-college is a surreal experience that guarantees feeling seen and also cringing deeply inside as college memories come flooding back. Raiff throws us through a series of all-too-familiar situations, like awkward small talk with an Uber driver, rambling drunken conversations on campus paths lit up by fluorescent lamps, and offering to Venmo someone for half a bottle of wine. Part of why this movie feels so accurate is because Raiff made the film soon after dropping out of Occidental College to focus on making movies.

Raiff shot a short film version of Shithouse entitled Madeleine & Cooper during his undergrad spring break in 2018. According to an interview with his alma mater, he then tweeted one of his filmmaking heroes, Jay Duplass, and dared him to watch the short film. Duplass liked what he saw, and took a chance on Raiff, spearheading the production of the 22-year-old's first feature-length film. Raiff re-wrote the script, and they re-shot the film on a small budget with professional actors. Many shots from the film are actually on the Occidental campus. The result is a poignant story about the rollercoaster of college life that doesn't glamorize any of it.

'Shithouse' Depicts College Dating With Striking Accuracy