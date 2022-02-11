By now, readers are surely familiar with the concept of a “failson”: the son of a wealthy or powerful person who can’t measure up to their parents. Even if they don’t know the term by name, they’ve read enough news about Jared Kushner or Hunter Biden or even Chet Hanks to know one when they see one. A failson may float through life coasting on their dad’s money, or they may try to make a name for themselves in their own right, but no amount of privilege or nepotism can earn them respect. They’re not called “success-sons,” after all.

“Faildaughters” aren’t unheard of, but there aren’t as many high-profile examples compared to failsons. Perhaps this is rooted in sexism: the sons of rich men are often expected to follow in their dad’s footsteps, while daughters face less pressure to enter the family business. Or maybe there are just fewer embarrassing rich daughters than sons. Either way, it’s an under-explored dynamic in fiction. So credit to Succession and The Righteous Gemstones, two HBO satires about wealthy dysfunctional families, for exploring the concept of the faildaughter in fascinating, thoughtful ways.

There are plenty of parallels between Succession and Gemstones, and the similarities between Siobhan “Shiv” Roy (Sarah Snook) and Judy Gemstone (Edi Patterson) might be the most obvious. Shiv and Judy are both the sole daughters of rich, powerful men, and they both have complicated relationships with their respective fathers and brothers. Both characters are ambitious women, attempting to gain influence in fields (conservative media and Evangelical Christianity) that are not entirely welcoming to ambitious women. Both characters are intelligent but prone to hubris and susceptible to manipulation. They both clearly resent being passed over for opportunities. Even their relationships with their husbands are similar: both Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfayden) and BJ Barnes (Tim Baltz) are middle-class outsiders, alternately defended and emasculated by their wives. But the differences between Shiv and Judy are just as compelling as their similarities.

Shiv, with her polished demeanor and moderate politics, presents herself to the public as a calm, stable alternative to her monstrous father and mercurial brothers. This is mostly a self-serving calculation on her part, but it’s not entirely untrue. While she’s hardly a moral paragon, she has more scruples than her father, Logan (Brian Cox), or her brother, Roman (Kieran Culkin). She pleads with her father to endorse a moderate Republican for president instead of a dangerous alt-right provocateur, but for various reasons, she is sidelined and ignored. Even when she plays a pivotal role in a successful settlement, it results in her father screaming and berating her in front of their colleagues. Her father endorses the alt-right candidate anyway - and makes Shiv take a picture with him, to boot.

Judy, on the other hand, isn’t the calm, stable alternative to anyone. In a family full of impulsive loudmouths, Judy is the loudest and most impulsive of them all: a woman with the mouth of a sailor, the maturity of a teenager, and the psychosexual delusions of a serial killer. (Just watch that Outback Steakhouse monologue, where she freely admits to sexually assaulting her professor and kidnapping his son.) She has some intelligence and raw charisma but doesn’t seem to understand that, say, asking her husband’s sister if she would “fuck her fine-ass brother” isn’t socially acceptable behavior. She simmers with constant rage over being passed over in favor of her brothers, but it can’t be entirely chalked up to sexism: after all, her brothers didn’t get arrested for destroying someone’s car with a shopping cart battering ram.

Shiv and Judy are both quintessential faildaughters, children of immense privilege who are eternally frustrated by a combination of sexism and their own shortcomings. But Succession and Gemstones have something deeper to say about family, privilege, and trauma; to get to the bottom of it, it’s worth asking whether Shiv or Judy is the greater faildaughter. Two different approaches yield two different answers. If Shiv weren’t a Roy, she would still be a smart, driven woman who could easily find professional success; if Judy weren’t a Gemstone, she would be in prison. But at the same time, Judy has managed to find a degree of happiness that has mostly eluded Shiv. She has found success as a singer/televangelist, following in the footsteps of her mother; that may not be enough for her, but she’s doing better than Shiv, who spent the recent season of Succession being constantly beaten down by her family.

How does someone like Judy Gemstone end up in a better place than someone like Shiv Roy? It comes down to upbringing. Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) isn’t a perfect father - he did break one of his son’s thumbs - but he endeavored to give his children as happy a childhood as he could. Flashback episodes, “Interlude” and “Interlude II,” revealed that the brusque, dour patriarch of today was once a firm yet affectionate father, made into a better person by the presence of his saintly wife, Aimee-Leigh (Jennifer Nettles). The elaborate birthday parties and Christmases eventually spoiled them, and it’s likely that Judy’s cracked worldview is a result of this overindulgence, but at least she knew she was loved unconditionally.

Shiv was not loved unconditionally. While she was lucky enough to be the daughter of a billionaire, that billionaire was Logan Roy, an emotionally abusive tyrant who gave and withheld affection in order to instill his brutal Darwinist worldview in his children. This wreaked havoc on her self-esteem, warped her views on interpersonal relationships, and made her desperate to both escape her father’s shadow and do anything to please him. Meanwhile, she received no love, conditional or otherwise, from her mother. Lady Caroline Collingwood (Harriet Walter), an English aristocrat, was cold, distant, and completely uninterested in being a mother to her children. One wonders if Shiv would stand a better chance at happiness and success if she wasn’t a Roy.

Succession and The Righteous Gemstones offers two differing visions of faildaughters: one a promising woman trapped in a billion-dollar snake pit, the other a deeply troubled individual protected by confidence and privilege. Neither character is completely sympathetic, but both reveal something true about the “failchild” archetype: parents often fail their children before children can fail their parents.

