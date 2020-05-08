Watch: ‘The Shivering Truth’ Director Cat Solen Breaks Down the Madness of Season 2

Listen / download here:



Adult Swim’s haunting yet thought-provoking stop-motion series The Shivering Truth returns for Season 2 this Sunday at midnight, right after a new Rick and Morty. To celebrate that fact, we had a chance to chat with director/executive producer Cat Solen in a rather unique interview experience. We stepped into the simulated world of Second Life to carry out the interview in a uniquely designed venue tailormade for the series itself, complete with crawling ants, dangling swords, and plenty of avatar accessories to suit the mood. You can actually check out the show and the themed environment for yourself in the Second Life experience tonight, starting at about 3:30pm PT / 6:30pm ET tonight. Find out more details here!

During this interview, Solen talked about creator Vernon Chatman‘s creative process and how they work together to bring his ideas to the screen, the particular challenges and creative rewards posed by stop-motion animation, the incredible work of their entire team from concept to execution, and just which effects sequences were the hardest to pull off. Plus, Solen shares her thoughts on Season 2 and what she wants audiences to get out of the experience. Keep an eye out for my review later today, but for now, enjoy the delightful video interview!

Here’s the official synopsis:

“THE SHIVERING TRUTH” is a delicately crafted, darkly surreal anthology comedy. Each episode is a miniature propulsive omnibus cluster bomb of painfully riotous daymares all dripping with the orange goo of dream logic. A series of loosely linked emotional parables about stories within tales that crawled out of the deepest caverns of your unconscious mind and became lovingly animated in breath-slapping stop motion — in other words, it is the TRUTH(squared).

This season features the voices of Kate Berlant, Mike Birbiglia, Wyatt Cenac, Julia Davis, Chris Elliott, Will Forte, Josh Gad, Miranda July, Jason Mantzoukas, Kyle Mooney, Griffin Newman, Ego Nwodim, Alia Shawkat, and Tierra Whack, along with show creator and writer, Chatman. The quarter-hour animated series is directed by Chatman and Cat Solen. Executive Produced by PFFR (Chatman, Alyson Levy, and John Lee) with Solen. Co-Executive Produced by Lisa M. Thomas. The animation studio is HouseSpecial.