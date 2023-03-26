Considering its longstanding success, newcomers are often surprised to learn about The Rocky Horror Picture Show's initial reception. Though today it's a midnight screening staple, audiences at the time weren't so accepting of Rocky's vision. Playing with gender and societal standards, the transgressive movie musical -- in which Tim Curry dons full drag and Susan Sarandon sings about wanting to be dirty -- was received negatively, with some theaters even pulling it from screens. Looking back, it isn't surprising -- the movie's bold, colorful style was singular and divisive. But, in what may be one of cinema's greatest underdog stories, Rocky Horror found new life as a cultural phenomenon. Audiences dressed up for showings, sang along with the soundtrack, and even threw props at the screen, cementing Rocky into legendary status. It was the perfect storm of circumstances: The right time, the right people, and the right material all coalesced to change pop culture forever. In order to replicate its success, lightning would need to strike twice. Would a little Shock Treatment suffice?

'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' Became an Unlikely Cult Classic

Though the legacy of Rocky Horror is now shared by its actors, the idea came from one unique mind: Richard O'Brien's. As an artist, O'Brien was fascinated by the retro-futurism of B-movies. Wanting to make something closer to his campy vision -- O'Brien was influenced by queer culture and glam rock -- he developed a stage production that eventually grew into a full-fledged film: Rocky Horror. O'Brien joined the cast, which included talents like Nell Campbell and Patricia Quinn, to play Riff Raff, an Igor-adjacent butler. The result was a dark sci-fi fantasy. Ostensibly a rock n' roll musical, Rocky Horror's plot is almost secondary to its aesthetic. The audience is guided through themes of gender and death by Curry's impossibly charismatic Dr. Frank n' Furter, a mad scientist who describes himself as a "sweet transvestite."

The doctor has created his own Frankenstein-like being, the titular Rocky Horror (Peter Hinwood), in order to be with him. First, though, he needs to corrupt small-town lovers Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Sarandon). Despite its many charms -- gold sequined top hats, unconventional conventionists, and fishnets -- critical reception was overwhelmingly negative. Could the public see it differently? Evidently, yes. Beginning with midnight showings, audiences reclaimed Rocky as their own, complete with shadow casts and callbacks. All of a sudden, what had been deemed a failure was an underground success. (The most surprising element was its staying power -- the film is still popular today and was re-made in 2016, starring Laverne Cox.) But could such improbable popularity be reproduced? Richard O'Brien thought so.

Why Did Richard O'Brien Make 'Shock Treatment'?

Image Via 20th Century Fox

After it became clear that Rocky Horror was an unexpected success, O'Brien began drafting ideas for a sequel. Originally titled Rocky Horror Shows His Heels, the follow-up would see Frank revived, as well as the return of Brad and Janet. One of the few pieces of official documentation about the unmade show describes the genre as "musical fantasy" -- an example of its very specific atmosphere. Unfortunately, most of the original cast couldn't return. Keeping the songs but not the plot, O'Brien's project slowly inched toward its final form, shaped by the problems it faced. A strike by the Screen Actors Guild narrowed the production's options, necessitating the decision to set the movie in a TV studio. Characters had to be re-cast. Frank's songs had to be given to new characters. It was a sort of taxidermy, partially intentional, of Rocky -- though Brad and Janet remained present, they bore little resemblance to their previous iterations. The songs, which had shifted both in origin and purpose, felt just a bit off. This was no longer a Rocky Horror sequel, but a sort of other-quel -- not set before or after its predecessor, but rather in a parallel universe full of doctors and mad television hosts. O'Brien wanted to explore something closer to the counterculture in the '80s, to critique American consumerism, marriage, and conformity. Shock Treatment was born.

What Is the Plot of 'Shock Treatment'?

Image Via 20th Century Fox

The final form of Shock Treatment is a thing to behold. A mishmash of cultural iconography and Americana, the film opens with a disturbingly patriotic song and dance routine introducing us to Denton, USA -- a town that exists entirely on a television soundstage. In a satire of both modern media and the mental health system, excited resident viewers watch live as Brad (Cliff DeYoung) is "committed" to a reality-tv psych ward by quack doctors. Janet (Jessica Harper), groomed to be the next big thing in entertainment, must fight to get him back. Elements of familiarity float through the neon-lit stages of Shock Treatment -- Janet's friend Betty (Ruby Wax), whose wedding kicked off the previous film, co-hosts with Charles Gray, who played Rocky Horror's criminologist. O'Brien and Quinn's characters are again trapped in a quasi-incestuous relationship, the cast singing O'Brien's satirical lyrics with as much passion as they can carry.

Why Is 'Shock Treatment' Not as Beloved as 'Rocky Horror'?

Image Via 20th Century Fox

All the elements are there: The same creator, great costumes, and a campy sensibility. So why hasn't Shock Treatment been remembered as fondly as Rocky? Simple: It's not what's there, it's what isn't. Attempting to replicate cult success runs the risk of trying too hard -- creating a desperation or an intentionality that undermines camp. Shock Treatment can fall victim to this, attempting to replicate some of Rocky's transgression without the bite. And then there's the lack of Rocky's most popular element, Tim Curry. The void left by his character is simply too large, Brad and Janet's presence only accentuating his absence. In short, Shock Treatment just couldn't get out from under Rocky's shadow. Despite a beautiful vocal performance from Phantom of the Paradise veteran Harper and an inspired dual role from DeYoung, the musical sinks under the weight of its own mythology. What was easy to accept in Frank's castle feels unreal on TV -- even in the '80s. Taken as a follow-up to Rocky Horror, the musical fails. Taken as its own entity, however, it's unceasingly interesting, especially as it ages. Cult status, after all, must be earned. Perhaps this failure is Shock Treatment earning its wings.