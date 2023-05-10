Being betrayed is an emotionally painful experience as the victim is usually left shocked and heartbroken by the treacherous actions committed by someone they thought they could trust. It's a harsh lesson made to teach people always to remain vigilant about who can be trustworthy.

Throughout the decades in cinema, many iconic action films have included moments of character betrayals to spice up their narratives and add more challenges for the heroes to face. These moments of betrayal left audiences stunned as they usually resulted in tragic outcomes.

10 Ephialtes helps the Persians - '300' (2006)

The brave three-hundred Spartans were largely victorious in their defense against the mighty Persian army during the battle of Thermopylae. However, they were ultimately defeated after their disfigured supporter, Ephialtes (Andrew Tiernan), helped the Persians orchestrate an ambush against the Spartans in exchange for wealth and status.

Ephialtes initially favored the Spartans, wanting to fight alongside them as he idolized their culture. However, he was turned down for his lack of fighting abilities, leading him to feel betrayed and accept the Persians' offers of fame as a way to get the Spartans to respect him finally. Once the three hundred were all killed, Ephialtes was left with remorse for his actions, and he wasmade to carry his guilt for the rest of his life.

9 Major Grant works for Col. Stuart - 'Die Hard 2: Die Harder' (1990)

When the rogue Colonel Stuart (William Sadler) held an entire airport hostage, it was up to NYPD cop John McClane (Bruce Willis) to once again thwart the terrorist's evil plans along with the help of special forces Major Grant (John Amos) and his soldiers. However, Grant and his men later revealed themselves to be a part of Stuart's plans and aided in the Colonel's escape attempt.

Grant's reveal as a traitor comes as a great surprise as he was initially a stern but helpful ally to McClane, and the two seemed to make an effective team together. Once Grant switched sides, McClane was forced to battle with the traitorous Major on the wing of an airplane, eventually killing Grant by kicking him into the blades of the propellors.

8 Benny's true allegiances revealed - 'Total Recall' (1990)

Benny (Mel Johnson Jr.) started as a helpful companion alongside the hero Quaid (Arnold Schwarzenegger) as the two ventured on a mission to stop the evil government of Mars from wiping out a group of freedom fighters. However, once the two finally met the group and its leader, Benny assassinated the leader and revealed himself as a covert agent.

It's a shocking betrayal that comes entirely out of nowhere as Benny presented himself as a likable family man who was accidentally roped into Quaid's adventure. However, it was his outward charm and innocence that fooled both Quaid and the audience into thinking he could do no harm.

7 Alec Trevelyan's revenge - 'GoldenEye' (1995)

007 Agent James Bond (Pierce Brosnan) was tasked with finding the terrorist syndicate responsible for stealing the deadly space weapon, "GoldenEye." Soon he discovered the mastermind was his supposedly dead best friend and colleague Alec Trevelyan (Sean Bean), who intended to use the weapon in an act of revenge against MI-6 and the government for the death of his parents.

Trevelyan started as Bond's brother-in-arms, fighting alongside the iconic secret agent on many of their dangerous assignments. When he's revealed to be the mastermind, it's startling to see that this once-trusted friend not only faked his death but turned into everything he and Bond fought against.

6 Commodus takes the throne - 'Gladiator' (2000)

Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) was jealous that his father, Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris), showed more of a fatherly appreciation towards the famed General Maximus (Russell Crowe) and was paranoid he'd choose Maximus to succeed him as emperor. Wanting the throne for himself, Commodus murdered Marcus, ordered the deaths of Maximus' family, and sold him into slavery.

Commodus' insatiable desire for power and control turned him into a monster as he brutally eliminated everyone who stood in his way, including the ones who cared for him. The way he turned on Maximus and ruined his life was an act of pure evil and forced Maximus to exact his plot for revenge in the coliseums.

5 Nedry steals the embryos - 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

John Hammond's (Richard Attenborough) vision of creating an operational amusement park full of living, breathing dinosaurs was finally coming true. Unfortunately, Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight), an underpaid park employee, decided to sabotage the project and steal Hammond's secrets to gain financial wealth from a competing company.

The results of his traitorous act ultimately led to Nedry's terrifying demise, along with the deaths of several others, forcing Hammond to abandon his vision. It's a tragic betrayal with devastating outcomes that all started because one man demanded more money.

4 Cypher makes a deal - 'The Matrix' (1999)

The crew of the Nebuchadnezzar was instrumental in bringing the chosen one, Neo (Keanu Reeves), out of the Matrix simulation to help lead humanity's war against the evil machines. However, one crew member, Cypher (Joe Pantoliano), had become disillusioned with how bleak the real world was and sold out Neo and the others to the Matrix's sinister agents to return to the simulation.

Cypher wanted to return to a simpler and more optimistic world to live a life of ignorance. Yet to achieve this goal, he had to murder and betray the very friends who freed him. His actions almost led to Neo's death and the end of humanity's fight for freedom, but thankfully Cypher was ultimately stopped just before his traitorous plans could be complete.

3 Burke's true motives revealed - 'Aliens' (1986)

The tough and heroic Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and a small band of survivors took shelter in a compound facility to defend against a hostile alien outbreak until help could arrive. However, she soon had to fight the enemy within as her ally Carter Burke (Paul Reiser) revealed himself to be responsible for the outbreak, to begin with, and intended to capture one of the creatures for his company's bioweapons division.

Burke presented himself as a sympathetic and helpful contributor to Ripley's and the group's survival. Deep down, however, he harbored a sleazy and cowardly personality. He was willing to commit any horrible acts necessary in his evil corporation's interests. He even tried to sacrifice Ripley's, and her adopted daughter Newt's (Carrie Henn) lives, all in an attempt to bring back an alien alive to Earth.

2 Saruman joins Sauron - 'Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

When the spirit of the evil warlord Sauron returned to regain his conquest of Middle Earth, the wizard Gandalf (Ian McKellen) went to his more powerful wizard friend Saruman (Christopher Lee) for support. However, Saruman betrayed and attacked his old friend and swore allegiance to Sauron to rule Middle Earth together.

Saruman originally served in Middle Earth as its protector to stop Sauron's return from happening. However, over time, he grew to respect and desire the Dark Lord's strong powers, leading him to turn on Gandalf and everything the two wizards once stood for. Eventually, Saruman was defeated during the war for the one ring, dying due to his corruption and lust for control.

1 Anakin turns to the dark side - 'Star Wars III: Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Disillusioned with the Jedi council and fearful that his wife would perish, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) became seduced by the sinister Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) into becoming the dreaded Darth Vader and turning to the dark side of the force. Eventually starting a war to exterminate all his former Jedi bretheran.

Anakin was the strongest force user and the prophesied chosen one to bring balance to the force. However, his fear and anger blinded him from his true destiny, and he allowed himself to be corrupted by the evil he swore to defeat. The horrible acts he committed against his former friends and even loved ones remain one of film history's most shocking betrayals.

