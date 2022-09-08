Starring Elisabeth Moss, Samira Wiley, and Ann Dowd, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale is a one-of-a-kind dystopian series that details the life of women who have forcefully become concubines under a totalitarian reign for the sake of repopulation after environmental damage caused a sharp decline in birth rates. Riveting in its exploration of multi-faceted characters who all have flaws, The Handmaid’s Tale has delved into prominent political issues that have inspired and captivated its viewers since its debut in 2017.

With viewers eagerly counting down the days until season 5 (reminder: 14th of September!), the series will explore the repercussions of June’s (Elisabeth Moss) murder of Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes); Serena Joy’s (Yvonne Strahovski) rise in power in Canada; and the ever-present struggle to get Hannah (Jordana Blake) out of Gilead. As the series explores the depths of each character, the show itself encapsulates many symbolic meanings behind its creation, as well as small details from the original novel. From cameos from important figures to wacky Nazi-era references, here are some shocking facts about the iconic series.

Content Warning: This article contains references to sexual violence and racial discrimination. Reader discretion is advised.

The Author Made A Cameo

Margaret Atwood, the author of the original novel of The Handmaid’s Tale, works as a consulting producer for the television adaptation, whereby she engages with the creative side, offering feedback through the modernization of the series compared to her 1985 novel. Outside of her guiding vision in shaping Gilead, Margaret also played a small role, where she made a small cameo early in the first series.

Starring as Aunt Margaret, her role in the pilot episode, titled “Offred,” was to slap June during her indoctrination at the Rachel and Leah Center when June refused to partake in the ‘slut-shaming’ circle imposed on Janine (Madeline Brewer). Janine was berated for her experience being gang-raped, for the Aunts and other handmaids chanted that she led the men on; therefore, it was inherently her fault for the assault. Although the creator of such dynamic, Margaret revealed that she felt uncomfortable during the filming, under the pretense of knowing that some women engage in such behavior—whether they are oppressed or not.

Diversity Never Existed In The Original Novel

Although The Handmaid’s Tale celebrates diversity within its cast, the original novel depicted a very different world for anyone not white in Gilead. Margaret Atwood originally wrote in the novel that people of color were subject to apartheid, whereby they were sent to Colonies, and their fate was largely hidden in the novel. As historically, people who are not white have predominantly been persecuted, sometimes through racial bias in religion through twisted versions of scripture, Margaret felt that her depiction of an exclusively white society didn’t fall short of what past racist groups conventionally idealized.

The producer of the series, Bruce Miller, decided to remove that aspect into his adaptation, claiming that through their choice to remake The Handmaid’s Tale in a modern setting, it was important to show oppression and power manipulation impacting every individual, regardless of their race, ethnicity, religion, or sexuality, as the main story is about declining birth rates and the obscure means of fixing it.

There's Significance In The Red Costumes

The color red has become a metonym for the series, making a social and political impact that has seen its use in demonstrations worldwide for women’s rights issues such as sexual slavery and abortion rights. Within the show's confines, the color red is used as a part of Gilead’s social stratification, denoting that a woman is a handmaid through her modest clothing of red robes, brown boots, and a white headpiece called "wings."

Red was chosen as the color of handmaids as a marker of fertility, mimicking menstrual blood. However, politically in Gilead, the red also acts as a visibility marker in case a handmaid goes missing, where she is easier to see. It is also said that the red is significant due to the handmaids being the "lifeblood" of the Gileaden system—for, without them, the Republic would not thrive.

The Colonies' Aesthetic Influence

While viewers have not fully been exposed to a deeper-level understanding of the Colonies, the series explored Emily (Alexis Bledel) and Janine’s time in the brutal work camp in season 2. Production designer Elisabeth Williams created the juxtaposing setting from Gilead, where the gold, amber, and light blue colors are reminiscent of Dutch paintings.

Inspired by environmental disasters such as Fukushima, where contamination caused unnatural landscapes, the Colonies are radioactive wastelands that "sinful" women are tasked to clean up unprotected. With the goal to restore the landscape for its eventual use as crop fields, it was also designed to have a "lunar feeling," an ominous link to the failure of conserving the land.

The Waterford Residence Has Stolen Artwork As Decor

The Waterfords, like other well-off families, live in an extravagant house filled with beautiful architecture and meticulously-styled decor. Of this decor is paintings, particularly Monet paintings, French impressionist works that reflect nature through watercolor. According to production designer Julie Berghoff, a backstory of Serena and Fred stealing art from the Boston Museum of Modern Art was created to explain their presence—for art is undervalued in Gilead. The idea was that Commanders and those in power looted after the coup, much like the Nazis in World War II.

The Show Is Not The First Adaptation

Hulu’s adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale might be the most notorious depiction of the 1985 original novel, but the series is one of ten remakes, debuting in 2017. Starting with a film adaptation directed by Volker Schlöndorff in 1990, the novel transpired into an opera that follows Offred’s audio diary in 2000; a dramatized radio retelling in 2000 by John Dryden, and another in 2002 by Michael O’Brien; a 2013 ballet adaptation by the Royal Winnipeg Ballet; multiple stage adaptations written by Bruce Shapiro in 1989, Brendon Burns in 2002, and a one-person play by Joe Stollenwerk in 2015; and a graphic novel illustrated by Renee Nault in 2019.

'The Handmaid's Tale' Has Historical Ties

When Margaret Atwood wrote The Handmaid’s Tale during the '80s, her vision of Gilead was inspired by a multitude of political, social, and environmental issues and fears of the time, as well as poignant brutalities committed already in history. While a work of speculative fiction, the novel, and therefore the series, displays crimes that have already been committed in the timeline of iconic history, from the roots of Black slavery in America to oppression within religion that bans education for women.

Biblical passages, the Salem Witch trials, forced adoptions, and public executions were major inspirations for the book. While horrific, the world of The Handmaid's Tale pales in comparison to reality.

