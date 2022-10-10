Season 5 of the hit Karate Kid reboot Cobra Kai was arguably the show's best yet - reaching #1 on Netflix upon its release - the season starred characters old and new, going on dozens of twists and turns until it all came down to one - or several - final battles in the season finale.

But the karate matches were the least shocking parts of the season. From an unexpected pregnancy to a beloved character's betrayal to the ultimate enemies-to-friends storyline, Season 5 was full of shocking moments that left fans with no mercy.

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 5*

Carmen's Pregnancy

Between a rival karate dojo, teenage trouble, and one sensei after another on their tails, with all the misfortune these characters go through, Johnny happened to get some unexpected but joyful news early in the season.

After a few bouts of morning sickness that everyone but Johnny seemed to catch on to, when Carmen finally confirmed she was pregnant, Johnny went into full dad-sei mode when he began baby-proofing his apartment, putting up child-appropriate artwork, and even learned how to swaddle his case of beer. But the best part of having a baby on the way was how the reminder of his upcoming second chance at fatherhood gave Johnny the strength to take on Silver's minions in a life-or-death battle.

Miguel And Robbie Makeup

Miguel and Robbie have been arch rivals since the beginning. Whether it was Robbie's jealousy over Johnny bonding with another boy, Miguel's hatred for the way Robbie's continued fighting left him temporarily paralyzed, or the way the two boys fought over Sam and Tory, it seemed these two would never become friends.

But much like Daniel and Johnny, these enemies both fought it out and talked it out just in time to learn they were both becoming big brothers. This newfound friendship left their friends shocked, but ultimately came in handy when it came to diffusing a fight between Sam and Tory and later fighting off the Cobra Kais during one last attempt to take the dojo down.

Tory Becomes A Traitor

The Season 4 finale left off with Tory proudly holding her All Valley trophy until she overhears Silver's scheme that involved the ref assuring that Cobra Kai won the tournament. The heartbreak of realizing she didn't win fairly left Tory in turmoil going into Season 5, until viewers learn whose side she's really on.

At first, it's revealed Tory is doing an inside job for Kreese, who's trying to get his revenge on Silver from in prison. But when Kreese tells her to end the mission, Tory takes things into her own hands by admitting to Sam that Silver cheated. It all comes to a head in the season finale when Tory works with the Miyagi-do students to break into Cobra Kai and steal some incriminating security footage, and her betrayal on the Cobras does not sit well with her former fellow students.

Miguel's Anticlimactic Father Storyline

The mystery behind Miguel's father has been a slow-rising storyline over the last few seasons, which finally came to the forefront in the Season 4 finale when Miguel ditched the All Valley and hopped on a bus to Mexico in search of his birth father.

Miguel is in Mexico at the start of Season 5, with Johnny and Robbie on their way to find him, and unsuccessfully asks around looking for Hector Salazar until he accidentally happens upon him and his family. After rescuing their young son from being hit by a car, Hector invites Miguel to dinner, who accepts without ever revealing who he truly is. But after learning Hector puts on a businessman front for his criminal acts, a disappointed Miguel winds up going back home with Johnny, putting an anticlimactic end to the thrilling storyline that lasted merely two episodes.

Mike Barne's Store Goes Up In Flames

One long-awaited return to the franchise this season was from soap opera star Sean Kanan, who played the antagonist Mike Barnes in The Karate Kid III long before he was bringing love in the afternoon as AJ Quartermaine on General Hospital or the infamous Deacon Sharpe on Bold and the Beautiful.

With Mike's return came some catching up for him and his former rival Daniel when he reveals he gave up karate and began running a furniture store. But when Daniel gets what he needs from Mike and Silver learns of his old student's betrayal, the sensei puts a hit on Mike's furniture store, who arrives to work to discover his hard work up in flames.

"No Mercy, Motherf---er"

Kreese spends (almost) the entire season from behind prison walls, making his sensei self known and respected by his fellow inmates. But when Johnny and Daniel decide the former Cobra is the only way to take down Silver, the two pay him an unexpected visit.

After some back and forth, they make a deal: Daniel will get his lawyer to help Kreese and Kreese will reveal what Silver has planned. After Kreese gives up the goods on Silver, he and Johnny have a not-so-heart-to-heart while Daniel steps out to call his lawyer. But in what was arguably one of the most shocking and hilarious moments of the whole season, when Daniel arrives back and hands Kreese a piece of paper that supposedly contains his lawyer's number, Kreese turns it over simply to find, "No mercy, motherf---er!" written on it before he and Johnny leave the prison.

Mike Barnes' Limo Takeover

After Mike's furniture store goes up in flames at the hands of Silver, the character isn't seen again for the rest of the season, only Daniel, Johnny and Chozen working together to take down the evil sensei.

When the three have a night out drinking and dancing and take off in their party limo, the car starts to zig-zag, throwing the three men around the back until it finally stops in the woods. Viewers could only assume this was a plot from Silver, so it was double the shock when the driver was revealed to be an outraged Mike Barnes. Mike vents about his store and his family, saying Daniel ruined his life before almost getting into a fight with Johnny that eventually turns into a shared hatred for Silver.

P---s Breath's Betrayal

If you really think about it, this character's betrayal probably shouldn't be all that shocking considering he's been being referred to as "P---s Breath" for five seasons, but in the moment when Miyagi-do stood off against Cobra Kai, it came as a surprise.

When the Cobras arrive at the dojo to find the Miyagi-do students have broken in, the two rival dojos prepare for battle, but not before one member can switch teams. Kyler says, "Mitch, come on, get your ass over here where you belong," and the character known as P---s Breath crosses over to where the other students stand, unzipping his hoodie to reveal the Cobra Kai emblem on his shirt.

Cobra Kai Throw In Their Gis

After more than 30 years, Daniel and Silver finally have it out on the Cobra Kai mat in the Season 5 finale. And when Daniel uses all of Silver's tricks against him to ultimately win the fight, Silver's students react in an unexpected way.

Instead of standing strong with their sensei, between his losing battle to Daniel and finding out he cheated at the All Valley, each Cobra Kai students walk over to where Silver lies beaten on the floor, tossing their Cobra Kai shirts at him as a way of letting him know they're done with the dojo.

Kreese's Comeback

The Season 5 finale starts off with a bang for Kreese, who gets in the middle of a fight between two inmates and winds up stabbed several times, being left to bleed out on the floor. Kreese isn't seen again for the entire episode, his unconscious and bloody body finally shown being wheeled into the prison infirmary on a gurney.

Believed to be dead, the doctor takes a look at Kreese's wound, only to realize the blood on his clothes is actually red Jell-O just as Kreese's eyes pop open and he springs up off the gurney to take out the prison guards. When the doctor begs for mercy, it's unknown whether Kreese gave it when he's next seen walking down the prison hall wearing the doctor's coat before he opens the door and makes his escape, ready to get his revenge.

