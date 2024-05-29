The Big Picture Shōgun is a hit historical drama series on FX with a possible extension in the works with Hiroyuki Sanada reprising his role.

FX's historical drama series, Shōgun, has found massive success since it premiered in early 2024. So much so that the show's star, Hiroyuki Sanada signed a deal to reprise his role in a possible Shōgun extension. But while the details of the next installment are still in the works, the original miniseries from the 1980s has finally become available to stream. The catch, it's not on Hulu.

The original Shōgun miniseries ended back on September 19, 1980, and according to Vulture, all five episodes are available to stream on Paramount+. The 1980s adaptation of the 1975 novel starred Richard Chamberlain (I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, Will & Grace) as John Blackthorne, Toshiro Mifune as Yoshi Toranaga, Yoko Shimada as Lady Toda Buntaro, and Frankie Sakai as Lord Kashigi Yabushige, and has won three Primetime Emmy Awards, including "Outstanding Limited Series." Each episode ran between 120 and 180 minutes and also used English and Japanese in its script.

What is 'Shōgun'?

Based on the 1975 novel of the same name by James Clavell, Shōgun is a fictional historical drama about an English sailor who ends up shipwrecked in Japan during the end of the Sengoku Period. The show took six years to produce and was reported to be FX's most expensive series to date. The 2024 series stars Sanada (Westworld, Hawkeye), Cosmo Jarvis (Peaky Blinders), Anna Sawai (F9), and Tadanobu Asano (Thor, Mortal Kombat), and it is currently nominated for two Gotham TV Awards, for Breakthrough Limited Series and Outstanding Performance in a Limited Series.

Shōgun has been praised by both fans and critics since its release, earning an average critics score of 99 percent and an audience score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Shōgun's creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks spoke to Collider about the possibility of adapting another of Clavell's books and that they want to be "very careful" moving forward as they want to produce something that's "even better than the books."

Recently, Deadline has confirmed that a second season for Shōgun has been greenlit and that FX will be working with the Clavell estate to extend the show. Due to this, the FX series will be moving towards the Drama categories for the upcoming Emmy Awards.

Season 1 of Shōgun is available to stream on Hulu. Meanwhile, details about a second season have yet to be revealed. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.