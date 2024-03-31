Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Shōgun.

The Big Picture The new FX miniseries Shōgun proves how societal constraints empower women to overcome limitations and exert influence.

Mariko, Ochiba, and Kiku wield immense power through loyalty, cunning, and manipulation.

Fuji exemplifies resilience and duty, showcasing diverse strengths among the series' powerful women.

FX's daring drama miniseries Shōgun is an immersive deep dive into feudal Japan, rife with beautiful imagery, prevalent historical allusions, and powerful rival forces vying for control over the realm. As each group waxes and wanes in power, struggling to maintain leadership over the region, the series continues to explore complex political machinations driven by its many compelling characters. While the opposing regent lords, Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) and Ishido (Takehiro Hida), are the central figures in the conflict, several more characters hold just as much impact and control over who will ultimately consolidate power in the island nation. In fact, the most interesting and multi-faceted characters in the series aren't even the ones wielding samurai swords or leading armies in the field, but the women who impact the narrative in the most diverse ways.

The country's staunch dedication to rules and traditions has proven to be a burden for its female characters, as women are far more limited in their freedom than their male counterparts. Yet it's precisely because of these societal constraints and limitations and how the characters overcome them that make them such captivating individuals Through craft, talent, wisdom, and social manipulation, the women of Shōgun don't resign themselves to the societal limitations of their gender, but instead maximize whatever resources they have in order to exert immense influence on the overarching conflict. Not only are these characters driving forces in the overarching narrative of the show, but they are also some of the best and most engaging characters in the series, complete with unique strengths and relatable flaws that both endear and strike fear into the audience's hearts.

Shogun (2024) 7 10 When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, Lord Yoshii Toranaga discovers secrets that could tip the scales of power and devastate his enemies. Release Date 2024-02-00 Cast Anna Sawai , Hiroyuki Sanada Tadanobu Asano , Yûki Kedôin Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Toda Mariko Is the Most Important Character in 'Shōgun'

Close

Even though she's not the feudal lord of Kantō or the rogue foreign pilot with a deadly cannon arsenal, Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai) is arguably the most important character in the entire series, representing myriad important themes through her identity and actions. Serving Lord Toranaga as one of his closest confidants, Mariko serves as the translator for John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), making her utterly essential for the regent lord's plans. She is singlehandedly the reason that Toranaga can ally himself with the foreigner and, likewise, the only reason the Englishman has survived so far. Without Mariko's translations, and loyalty to Toranaga despite being a Catholic, Blackthorne would surely have been killed, and her lord would have lost a valuable advantage.

But even without her connection to those two characters, Mariko’s loyalty to her culture, unique wisdom as both a Christian and loyal Japanese lady, and her father's sacrifice to keep her alive in order to continue his fight all build her up to be an independently powerful player in the story. Mariko is one of the bastions of duty in the series, continuing to represent the important values of her people despite the tragedy that befell her family. The way Mariko overcomes her loss to continue living, fighting, and protecting her home makes her an inspiring character, even if she doesn't consider herself to be a hero. Though Blackthorne is the foreign lens through which audiences experience the show, Mariko illustrates the most emotionally complex narrative arc seen thus far, exemplifying both the Japanese commitment to stoicism, known as the Eightfold Fence, and the heart of a righteous person in a gray and complicated world.

Lady Ochiba Is More Fearsome than the Regent Council in 'Shōgun'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

First mentioned in the series as a hostage of Lord Toranaga, Lady Ochiba's (Fumi Nikaidō) first appearance in the show marks a major turning point in the conflict, as she swiftly shuts down any preconceptions of her weakness by asserting that she holds the greatest power over the regent council. Using her station as the mother to the late taikō's heir, Lady Ochiba is the most fearsome and formidable presence in the series, capable of instilling fear into Lord Ishido and exerting her will over the regent council with bold and effective audacity. Where other characters' plans and scheming require the subtle weight of patience, Lady Ochiba's demands are forceful and swiftly executed, asserting that she is the most dangerous character in the series, without ever lifting a weapon or raising her voice.

Portrayed with a cold and cunning heartlessness, Lady Ochiba has a defiant air of authority that dares to challenge destiny itself; a sentiment full of sheer audacity, ambition, and confidence that no other character in the series has been able to match. Nikaidō plays Ochiba with an almost eerie calm, as serene as a deadly tiger as she remains collected in her desire to claw fate's eyes out, should it not meet her demands. Similar to her childhood friend, Mariko, Lady Ochiba overcame tragedy and hardships in order to attain the respect and influence that she has. However, while Mariko maintains her loyalty to her lord and the land, Ochiba's ambitions have made her ruthlessly cold and the greatest threat to Lord Toranaga.

'Shōgun's Kiku Is the Greatest Courtesan in the Kantō for a Reason

Image via FX

Though her social status is immensely different from those of the highborn Mariko and Ochiba, Kiku (Yuka Kouri) makes her presence known as the greatest courtesan in the Kantō region, exceeding even those lofty expectations of her reputation tenfold. Through her intimate knowledge of people's deepest desires and masterfully talented manipulation of her guests' emotions, Kiku exemplifies a brand of power that is subtle, yet just as impactful as the sharpest sword. Kiku does the most effective job of maximizing her influence by maneuvering through the limitations of her social standing, using her intuition about peoples' intrinsic nature to effect change.

In the sixth episode of the season, Kiku shows a keen radar on the emotions of her visitors, facilitating one of the most emotionally tense and sensual conversations between Blackthorne and Mariko. It's only through Kiku's masterful control over language and hawk-like insight into Mariko's true emotions that she is able to create an escape from the complications of the outside world, and inspire a powerful moment between the two divided characters. As she shared with Blackthorne, her talents aren't just for physical pleasure, but to grant her guests a repreive from the harshness of reality and connect them to what they desire most. In a realm where duty and desire are in perpetual conflict, Kiku's talents are truly one-of-a-kind.

'Shōgun's Fuji Represents the Importance of Duty and Sacrifice

Image via FX

One of the strengths of the women in Shōgun is the way that each of them represents similar ideals through vastly different personalities, characters, and social positions. Whereas the aforementioned women have held varying degrees of political and personal power, Fuji (Moeka Hoshi) illustrates the limitations and the importance of household service in their land. Despite the tragic loss of her husband and only child, Fuji continues to serve Lord Toranaga with unyielding loyalty, demonstrating unparalleled resilience and responsibility.

Though she initially objects to the position, Fuji nonetheless fulfills her duty as Blackthorne's consort and protects his household without question. Even when they are moments away from spilling blood on their home, Fuji defies expectations and points Blackthorne's own pistols towards anyone who would disrespect the head of the household she is sworn to support. Despite her meek personality, Fuji is a character full of life, possessing a fiery spirit that may not burn with brash recklessness, but is nonetheless resilient and capable of weathering even the most brutal storms.

All of these powerful women in Shōgun overcame hardships and limitations in order to take control over their destiny. They are talented and flawed, emotional yet reserved, subtle yet powerful in how they impact the narrative and connect to the other characters in the series. While they may not be the ones to spearhead military charges or sit on the regent council, it's undeniable that the women in Shōgun are the most interesting players in the landscape of feudal Japan, holding far more power than any of their enemies would care to admit.

Shōgun is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu