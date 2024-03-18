Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Shōgun Episode 4.

FX's new miniseries, Shōgun, doesn't shy away from the bloody details of its story. In one of the most shocking torture scenes in recent TV history, Episode 1 shows a crew member of the Erasmus being boiled alive under suspicion of piracy. Later on, a man is unceremoniously beheaded on the street for obstructing John Blackthrone's (Cosmo Jarvis) way as he is being escorted by warriors. This ruthless display of violence serves as Blackthorne's introduction to the place where he finds himself stranded and the society he must navigate in order to survive. However, as subsequent episodes delve into the historical and cultural backdrop of Shōgun, violence appears to recede into the background amidst the introduction of new characters, locations, and events. Almost momentarily, the audience may forget about the series' most brutal aspects — that is, until Episode 4 jolts us back to its forefront with a bang, ending with a surprising twist that will impact the course of the story.

Episode 4 of 'Shōgun' Changes a Crucial Element From The Book

From the moment John Blackthorne is pronounced hatamoto in Episode 3, he is tasked by Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) to train his army on how to use the modern weaponry from his ship. Despite lacking any military or tactical training, he quickly realizes that by making himself useful, he will be able to ensure his safety, prompting him to accept the offer. Once he is back in Ajiro, the small village where his ship first arrived in Japan, he initially struggles to come up with something believable to say to Toranaga’s son Nagakado (Yuki Kura), Yabushige (Tadanobu Asano), and his nephew Omi (Hiroto Kanai). However, as he watches men unloading the cannons, he gets an idea that will work to his advantage; instead of showing them gun tactics, he decides to instruct them in the "fine art" of English naval warfare. This is a crucial departure from James Clavell's book, which has Blackthorne teaching Toranaga's army how to use muskets.

The reason behind this change was historical accuracy, as guns had already been introduced in Japan by the Portuguese in the middle of the 16th century, so they were already familiar with them by the time the story takes place. Although cannons had also been introduced by the Portuguese, they were rarely used in samurai warfare. It was only when English and Dutch cannons, which were bigger and more powerful, made their way into Japan, that these became common. Historian Frederick Cryns, who worked as an advisor for the show, suggested the cannons for a more realistic depiction of how the historical events actually happened. This change also aligns more with John Blackthorne's character, as cannons were typical of naval combat, something he, as a sailor, would have known how to use. Additionally, Tokugawa Ieyasu, the real historical figure who inspired the character of Yoshii Toranaga, is said to have been particularly interested in Western cannons, which shows the attention to detail the showrunners put into this adaptation.

That Shocking Final Twist Is a Turning Point for 'Shōgun'

When Blackthorne starts positioning the cannons in the field for demonstration, Yabushige and the other onlookers initially underestimate their power, claiming cannons are never accurate. Yet, Blackthorne wastes no time proving them wrong and amazes them with the English weapon's range and destructive power. As days go by, the samurai learn how to aim and fire the cannons, preparing for when Lord Toranaga commands them to utilize that knowledge. That day comes sooner than anyone thinks. When one of Lord Ishido’s retainers, Jozen (Nobuya Shimamoto), makes an appearance in Ajiro and extends a menacing invitation for Yabushige to return to Osaka and renew his loyalty to the Council, things start to quickly escalate, and those who seek power and control begin to make their moves.

Incited by the scheming Omi, Nagakado, who is tired of being perceived as Toranaga’s useless son, decides the best way to prove his worth is by attacking the enemy first. The next day, he turns the cannons on Lord Ishido's men, brutally blowing them to pieces. This bloodbath is the goriest scene the audience has seen so far, and it clearly conveys a point of no return in the show. "No one’s polite about a surprise cannon attack that murders one of Ishido’s prized retainers. Once you cross that line, you can’t uncross it," said showrunner Justin Marks during a conversation with TVLine.

What makes this attack so ruthless is the type of projectile that is used. Originally employed to cut off the masts of enemy ships, chain shots consist of two iron balls connected by a meter-long chain. Upon being fired, they amass a significant amount of speed, effectively destroying whatever gets in the path of the chain. It is difficult to imagine what that would do when directed at a person, but Shōgun's special effects team certainly didn't leave much to the imagination. To depict this bloody scene, they conducted physics simulations to determine the likely effects on human bodies under such an attack, marking with pink ribbons where limbs would realistically be separated from the body, and then achieving the gory results with VFX. To make the experience even more immersive, supervising sound editor Brian Armstrong, who also works the sound for The Walking Dead Universe, ensured the inclusion of chain rattle effects in the scene. These effects resonate as the chain shots ring through the air, just before dismembering Ishido's men, achieving a terrifying result that impacts the audience from all angles.

What Does This Attack Mean for Toranaga's Allies on 'Shōgun'?

Throughout the episode, as the samurai train with the cannons, we witness how the introduction of this new weapon affects Ajiro. This once-sleepy coastal town, likely unfamiliar with such loud noises, is now constantly bombarded by them, much to the dismay of its inhabitants. They not only serve as a signal that Toranaga is preparing for war, but they also symbolize how the presence of foreign forces will inevitably bring change and chaos.

The final scene in Episode 4 underscores the brutality of these previously unknown weapons, but also foreshadows how they could irreversibly alter the battlefield as the ruling lords know it. In this evolving landscape of warfare, the relentless thunder of cannons marks not just the dawn of a new era, but also the harbinger of tumultuous shifts that will shape the destiny of Japan.

Shōgun is available to stream on Hulu, with new episodes released Tuesdays.

