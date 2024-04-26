Hulu and FX's miniseries Shōgun has been a smash hit, raking in millions of fans with its gritty action, political drama, and historical setting. As a miniseries, it's sadly not going to ride this train of success for much longer, as it ended with its tenth episode on April 23rd, 2024, leaving room for other series to air and create successful fanbases.

There were lots of memorable characters throughout the series. Some are particularly hateable, although this is done intentionally with villainous characters. However, others have become real standouts thanks to their intriguing backstories, personalities, or the performances of the actors playing them. Undoubtedly, some of Shōgun's characters will stand out more than others and will likely be remembered well by fans in the coming weeks, months, or even years.

10 Lord Ishido Kazunari

Played by Takehiro Hira

Lord Kazunari is truly a despicable character, one of those characters that fans just love to hate. Expertly played by Takehiro Hira, Kazunari is the series's main antagonist, always searching for ways to undermine Lord Toranaga. He has nothing but contempt for the foreign invaders who have shown up on the shores of Japan and is more interested in maintaining his power than in what's best for the Empire.

Still, Kazunari is such a memorable villain that it's hard not to appreciate how Shōgun utilizes him. Villains like these only come along once every so often, and even though they might be atrocious and reprehensible, they remain engrossing and outright magnetic. Their sheer intimidation and diabolical instincts make them too irresistible to ignore, even if no one is necessarily rooting for them.

9 Toda Hirokatsu

Played by Shinnosuke Abe

Also known as Buntaro, Toda Hirokatsu is Toda Mariko's husband and a samurai loyal to Lord Toranaga. He is a moody, miserable presence in the series, meaning fans will either love or hate his passive-aggressive nature. A warrior through and through, Buntaro makes it through a near-death experience but is none too happy about almost dying for John Blackthorne, who he perceives as an invader.

Buntaro is not a very good husband to Mariko, but he does appear apologetic after his drunken outbursts, not just toward her but John, too. At the same time, Mariko seems to trust him, allowing him to shoot an arrow literally right under her nose because she knows he won't hit her. Buntaro is not the nicest person but remains a good fighter and a huge asset for Toranaga's forces, even if he and John are constantly at each other's throats.

8 Vasco Rodrigues

Played by Néstor Carbonell

Néstor Carbonell is an underrated actor who always improves his movies and shows, and Shōgun is no different. He plays Rodrigues, a Portuguese sailor who meets John Blackthorne while in Japan. Rodrigues may be on the side of the villainous Portuguese settlers, but he really hits it off with John, maybe because they are Europeans in a land far from home that they don't understand. However, Rodrigues is more knowledgeable in Japanese culture and customs.

Even though his allegiance is questionable, Rodrigues is a pretty funny and likable character, with his subtle jabs providing some much-needed comic relief amidst the serious tone of the show. It's also nice to know that John isn't entirely alone in how alien and unwelcome he feels in this strange land, thanks to Rodrigues' passive-aggressive yet friendly attitude. However, his allegiance does make him a bit of a question mark, mainly for being a bit of a backstabber.

7 Muraji

Played by Yasunari Takeshima

Muraji is an old fisherman and the first person to speak to John in a language he understands. Since Muraji is not a samurai, he has no desire for violence and doesn't mind being John Blackthorne's temporary translator. He isn't super fluent in Portuguese, but he does his best and is able to get the message across perfectly fine.

A heartwarming presence with a very kind heart, Muraji gives John some useful pointers, performs his task as a translator, and mostly just keeps to himself without stirring up too much trouble. He's the sweet grandfather that everyone needs, especially in a foreign land. Muraji's openness towards John allows them to share a brief moment of recognition and joy upon reuniting. Although a fairly minor character, Muraji adds a little extra something to Shōgun and is a welcome presence in every episode he appears in.

6 Father Martin Alvito

Played by Tommy Bastow

Martin Alvito is a Portuguese friar sent to Japan long before the show's events. While he doesn't speak perfect Japanese, he still tries his best to communicate with the samurai around him. Thoughtful and empathetic, Alvito opts to use his faith as a means for good, looking to do what is right and virtuous. He often conspires with the Portuguese traders but eventually seeks an alliance with Toranaga because he believes that is best.

Apart from that, Alvito seeks to expand the reach of the Catholic Church in Japan, believing it to be his God-given duty as a friar. It is also revealed in a flashback that 14 years before the events of the show, Alvito found Mariko wandering on her own in a horrible state and was the only one kind enough to take her in and give her a reason to live. Overall, Alvito is a nice guy, even if he isn't the toughest or the most powerful.

5 Usami Fuji

Played by Moeka Hoshi

Usami Fuji is John Blackthorne's consort after he rises to noble status. Basically, this means she is to be a sort of concubine, tending to whatever his needs are, including those that are sexual in nature. She doesn't seem to enjoy her job very much, but John is sympathetic to her situation and refuses to have sex with her out of respect.

Actress Moeka Hoshi brings a meekness to the character that is expected from someone in Fuji's circumstance. She is reluctant to be John's consort but is still prepared to perform her duties, though she is visibly relieved when the sex is left out. Through this, Fuji develops respect for John, seeing him as a human rather than a foreign invader. She may not be a particularly mighty character compared to others, but Fuji shows strength and resilience where it counts the most.

4 Kashigi Yabushige

Played by Tadanobu Asano

Yabushige is one of the show's major morally grey characters, who, more often than not, are some of the most complex and well-written figures in their respective series. While Yabushige initially appears to be fiercely loyal and a bit of a joker, his propensity for violence doesn't exactly paint him as a good guy either. Worse still, things slowly indicate he may be playing both sides, secretly betraying his liege lord to expand his political reach.

While his occasional humor is nice, and he can actually do the right thing sometimes, Yabushige's complexity and unique personality make him a very intriguing character. He always leaves audiences guessing what he really wants, remaining a fascinating figure throughout the story. Depending on the audience's opinion, Yabushige can either be good or bad by the end of Shōgun, cementing himself among the show's best characters.

3 John Blackthorne

Played by Cosmo Jarvis

John Blackthorne is the first major character introduced in the show. He is a ship pilot who comes to Japan with orders to destroy Catholicism in the region and convert the denizens of Japan into Protestants, allowing the British Crown to have more influence over the archipelago. However, his plan goes wrong when Samurais capture his malnourished crew.

Blunt and abrasive, John has no problem expressing how he truly feels about being in this strange land so far from the one he calls home. He repeatedly mentions how he finds ancient Japanese culture strange and backward and throws acerbic insults towards the nobles. John is Shōgun's de facto protagonist, and his journey sees him coming around to his situation, forming a powerful bond with Lord Toranaga, and eventually opening up to the culture around him. While it's clear he still really wants to go home, John undergoes an important change of heart, becoming more accepting of Japan after his new allies save his life numerous times.

2 Toda Mariko

Played by Anna Sawai

Mariko is by far one of the best characters in Shōgun, thanks to her cool and distant nature, which keeps her as a mysterious presence. She is initially designated to be John Blackthorne's translator and emissary, providing him with useful lessons on Japanese law and customs and interpreting his words so her allies understand them. While it's clear she doesn't really like discussing her past, Mariko eventually opens up to John, revealing much of her life, indicating she grows to trust him.

It later becomes clear that she helps John not because she loves him but out of duty; she does her job, no questions asked. While she does have a soft spot, Mariko's strong sense of moral integrity marks her as a landmark character in Shōgun. She may not be much of a fighter, but she is very intellectually strong, which is just as important, if not more.

1 Lord Yoshii Toranaga

Played by Hiroyuki Sanada

Played by the great Hiroyuki Sanada, Toranaga is one of the main characters of Shōgun, one of the five bushō who rule Japan while the young heir to the empire matures. He certainly isn't a favorite of the rest of the bushō, all of whom vote against his position and seem to look for any opportunity to knock him down a peg. Despite these repeated attempts to negate his political power, Toranaga always stays two steps ahead of his enemies, which he's sort of known for, even amongst other Japanese nobles.

On top of that, he's among the few who bother to lend a sympathetic ear to John early in the show. Toranaga is always eager to learn about European culture and techniques and sees John as a potential ally rather than a foreign invader. Toranaga gives John a chance that he may not have even deserved, developing a deeply mutual and respectful bond with him. Toranaga is also willing to break Japanese traditions by promoting John to a noble rank, which is not a normal thing to bestow upon foreigners. Toronaga's open and accepting personality, wisdom, wit, and amiable nature make him the best character in Shōgun.

Shōgun is available to stream on Disney+.

