The Big Picture Shōgun's attention to detail, reflecting the Sengoku period, engages viewers with the characters' transformations.

Carlos Rosario's research and creative process behind Shōgun's costumes bring depth to character arcs and historical accuracy.

Detailed costume designs, including over 2,300 pieces, subtly symbolize emotional arcs and power dynamics within the feudal Japan setting.

When FX's Shōgun first premiered, viewers were immediately plunged into the world of feudal Japan, as wayward navigator John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) finds himself a captive, and eventual ally, of the powerful lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada). With political tensions in the country currently simmering as a Council of Regents rules Japan in the wake of their Taikō's death, the question is whether one of them will make a grab for power before his young heir officially comes of age. While Toranaga has personally made it his mission to protect the Taikō's son, he may also have to vanquish more than one foe — both within the Council and without. Keeping Blackthorne, as well as the translator Lady Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), close at hand could also give Toranaga the critical advantage he needs over his enemies.

Shōgun's ability to immerse the audience in its world wouldn't have been possible without the production's insistence on authenticity and accuracy, with co-creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks leading the charge alongside the series' production team, consisting of both American and Japanese crew members. In addition to adhering to the mannerisms and customs of the era, the show's characters needed to accurately represent the aesthetic of the Sengoku period in which the story is set. Enter costume designer Carlos Rosario, who sat down with Collider in the wake of Shōgun's record-breaking 25 Emmy nominations (including Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series) to discuss the creation of the show's award-worthy looks. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, Rosario talks about his research process, illustrating the evolution of Blackthorne, Mariko, and Toranaga's characters through their clothing, the total number of costumes designed for Shōgun, and more.

Costume Designer Carlos Rosario Explains His Research Process for 'Shōgun'

COLLIDER: What kind of research did you do to capture this era of feudal Japan? Where did you start with a project as huge and all-encompassing as this?

CARLOS ROSARIO: I was in touch with an expert on this who knows a lot about the Sengoku period. His name is Frederik Cryns, and he's a teacher at the University of Kyoto in Japan. He's the one who really was my person to go to in order to understand the specifics of this period. What was very useful for us to understand this period and to try to design costumes that were as authentic as possible was to study the paintings of that period. We studied the patterns of the clothing, the layerings, the colors, and the meaning of the patterns. All those different aspects allowed me to design the costumes for the show.

My first step was to understand the differences between all the different ranks, and once I knew that, that really helped me to design the costumes for every character. It was mostly understanding the paintings of that period, but then I did my own research by buying a lot of books on feudal Japan, going into the archives of every single museum in the world so I could see real pieces of that period, and sometimes watching certain Japanese movies from this period just to have a reference. But it was mostly the paintings that really helped me.

Specifically, about Japanese cinema, some of our more contemporary examples, prior to a show like this, are [Akira] Kurosawa movies. Did you lean into not just looking at historical records but that era of cinema?

ROSARIO: As I was doing my research online, of course, I was always looking at certain images from certain movies, from Kurosawa, that were portraying this period, but it really wasn't my influence. I wanted to go straight to the source by studying the paintings and looking at real pieces from that period. The thing is, those movies were directed through the eyes of a Japanese director, and the costumes were designed from the perspective of a Japanese designer. This was a very different project. Yes, my intention was to be respectful towards the Japanese culture and the Japanese aesthetic, but I needed to bring this into the Western world and find a balance between the Japanese culture and what we are used to seeing, to find a little bit of that balance so the visuals would be approachable to the Western audience, too. So yes, there are certain links between what we design and what has been designed in Japanese movies earlier on, but it wasn't really my reference.

You talked about going to museums and looking in the archives. Did you have to strike a balance between making the costumes as historically accurate as possible and only having access to modern fabrics and modern techniques for making costumes? Were there times when you had to go a little more old-school in recreating?

ROSARIO: Justin Marks, our showrunner, was very specific about wanting the show to look as accurate as possible. When I had my first three interviews with him, I think he repeated the word “authentic” a million times. That was the intention. Down the line, he also told me that we needed to know this period as much as possible, but if we needed to play outside the boundaries of this period to tell the story, we could. It worked to my advantage in terms of costumes, because when you're telling a story, it's not just about being authentic to the period; you have to take into consideration a lot of other things, specifically considering that we had to design thousands of costumes. You need to cut the corners here and there.

In that regard, I needed to integrate within the designs, also, the emotional arc of the characters. That's where it becomes a little bit more artistic, creative, and sometimes poetic, where you try to incorporate symbols that allow you to tell the story of where the character is in one specific scene. When you're designing shows of this magnitude at this moment, and you have to design thousands and thousands of costumes within a very short amount of time, you have to choose your battles. Yes, it is about being as authentic as possible, but you need to integrate other aspects that are going to allow you to be successful in telling the story of your characters.

How many total costumes were made for the show, including background extras?

ROSARIO: We made more than 2,300 costumes — made. We did rent about 1,000 pieces from Japan, which also allowed us to put together all those different outfits for the background. We also made a lot of the costumes for the background and different countries in the world, and the armors were made outside of Canada. But yes, we made more than 2,300 costumes — made them. A lot of people these days in shows say, “We made.” No, you rented pieces, and then you created the costumes. We actually made the pieces. Then, on top of that, we played with certain rental pieces that we got out of Japan.

'Shōgun's Costume Designer Explains the Evolution of Looks for Blackthorne, Mariko, and Toranaga

Close

Blackthorne is among the characters who undergo the biggest transformation, not just in terms of his mindset and his change in thinking towards Japan and its people, but also what we see him wearing. What was the brief that you got about what was important to illustrate about him and his evolution through the costumes?

ROSARIO: Our three lead characters, Blackthorne, Toranaga, and Mariko, have their own emotional arc, and the three of them are portrayed through the costumes in very different ways. For Blackthorne, it was very clear to me that once he removes his first outfit, his sailor outfit, it’s almost like removing his own identity. They impose on him wearing that first kosode that he wears, that dark burgundy kosode. For me, that was really important because it was his first introduction to the Japanese culture, wearing something so classic and typical. That was a very healthy start for me in terms of designing the costumes for him, because it was almost like a very basic white canvas.

Then, as he's introduced into the Japanese culture, and he starts understanding where he fits within the dynamics of all the other characters, I started adding more and more Japanese pieces to his costumes. Slowly, as he has to wear those different pieces, I really felt that almost his way of speaking and his movements changed. So, we go from that basic kosode all the way to that formal Kataginu, the green Kataginu with the gold stripes, which is the most formal outfit that he wears throughout the show. His evolution through the costumes was mostly about adding all these very classic Japanese pieces to his wardrobe.

Usually, when you work on TV, you create a closet, and then you start pulling all those different pieces, and you can play with them throughout 10 episodes. What was complicated about Shōgun is that all these different characters from different ranks are facing different circumstances, and they all have their own emotional arc, they're all a different storyline, and they're going to all these different locations. So, for every single episode, it felt like we had to start from the beginning. That was the complication of this project.

With Mariko, it felt like she started in a very soft place with subtle colors, and then gradually we see bolder prints on her. At one point, she wears this black and gold flowered piece, and it was so striking on her. What was the intention of starting with her in that understated place, and then, as she starts to find her voice in the show, having that reflected in her wardrobe?

ROSARIO: You beautifully said it. That defines exactly the evolution of her costumes. To me, Mariko was the heart of the project. There is no doubt about it. I really wanted her costumes to not only reflect the authenticity of the period but also her emotional arc. I would say her costumes, more than any of the characters on Shōgun, the creative force behind her costumes, are definitely her emotional evolution and empowerment from a character that starts out being completely empty, almost dead inside, because of what happened to her family from being dishonored for what her father did, trying to kill a very powerful lord. So her father had to commit seppuku, and his entire family also had to do the same thing. The only one who was able to survive was actually Mariko because she was married to Buntaro, but every year, during the anniversary of the death of her family, she begged Buntaro to be able to commit seppuku, and she wasn't able to do that. He didn't authorize that.

Basically, she starts from a place of being completely dead inside, and I wanted her costumes to reflect that. That's why, in the beginning, there is this monochromatic color palette that represents winter and death, and it represents branches without leaves. Then slowly, as she finds her voice and starts empowering herself, she meets Blackthorne, and she starts feeling that connection with him, and she's given that path of being the translator between Toranaga and Blackthorne, I felt like slowly I had to find a way to bring more life into her costumes.

What I used to do that was by painting camellias on her costumes. Slowly, you see that her costumes are bolder, bigger patterns, they feel more grounded, they feel more present. Slowly, the red is amplified, the gold is amplified, and I started adding a lot of symbols that were not necessarily part of that period in the sense that grays were not painted on uchikakes and kosodes, butterflies were not embroidered onto the fabrics. But to me, it represented where Mariko was at that moment, that sense of transformation, that sense of taking off and finding her own voice. So, it was authentic in the sense that the patterns were very bold at that period, and the colors were very vibrant, but for me, it was mostly to incorporate where she was at emotionally.

For Toranaga, it feels like as the show is ramping up toward the war, his clothes start to become more militaristic. He's a bit more like a commander making a statement about his authority. Was that something that you wanted to be conscious of — incorporating elements like armor, but also making it lightweight and easy for the actors to wear in these big moments?

ROSARIO: Absolutely, because I knew those actors were going to be wearing that armor for long, long hours and days and days at a time. It was very important for me as a costume designer to take that into consideration. I chose to incorporate a lot of leather pieces into the armor because I felt like it was more in alignment with the Sengoku period, as opposed to the Edo period, which was originally made out of metal and more shiny. I wanted something that felt more raw, more connected to nature, something that would feel more textual, too. By using leather, I was able to break down the armor much more beautifully and give some depth to the texture, to the fabric. So yes, they were very light.

At one of the first fittings with Sanada-san, he said that that was the lightest armor he had ever worn in his career. That was great because once you dress one of those samurais with those armors, they're so heavy that there is no way they're going to take them off to go to the bathroom, so you need to make them really light so they can actually wear them throughout the day. It actually takes about two or three people to dress one of those samurais for 45 minutes, so it was good to just help them feel comfortable with it.

