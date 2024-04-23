The Big Picture The creators of Shōgun admit they miss traditional watercooler discussions but love online fan reactions and videos.

The creators of the FX series Shōgun, Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, are finding that despite living in the remote tranquility of Maui, the buzz around their show reaches far beyond traditional "watercooler" discussions. In a recent interview with Collider's Carly Lane, they explored the evolving nature of viewer engagement and their personal reactions to how fans are responding to the series. However, given the change in workplace culture, it couldn't be avoided that, for Marks at least, there was a lack of a literal watercooler discussion on their Maui property, filled with non-gossiping chickens, highlighting the changed dynamics of how shows are talked about today.

"What’s hard is we live in Hawaii, on Maui, and none of the chickens on our properties are talking about it, so it's like there's no watercooler," he said. "I'm so curious of, like, what is the watercooler anymore? Does it really exist? Is there one conversation anymore? I don't know. I can't imagine it has." Despite the isolation, they are very much in tune with the audience, watching reaction videos online to key moments in the show, like the dramatic death of Nagakado. This was just one of the key moments about which Kondo expressed her astonishment at discovering people film their viewing experiences:

"I didn't know people filmed themselves watching something. To see people's reaction to these things that obviously we painstakingly, moment-by-moment, frame-by-frame had to make it, so it's taken out the juice for us, to see the reactions, I'm like, 'Oh, my!'"

'Shōgun's Creators Love the Online Engagement

Marks also reflected on the unexpected joys of witnessing fan reactions to specific scenes, such as the episode involving cannon fire, which, to his surprise, elicited strong viewer reactions. "It's super fun. For moments like that, it's super fun when you know it's coming. I discovered it on whatever episode with the cannon fire. Watching people react to the cannon fire was real fun. We had no idea people were going to react like that." Marks admitted that while the scene wasn’t intended as a major narrative moment, the audience's enthusiastic response was a delightful surprise.

Both creators agree that the lack of conventional feedback loops hasn't dampened their enthusiasm, as the reactions they do see confirm that the show resonates with viewers. Kondo summed it up: "We didn’t know people would react at all. I'm being honest. Maybe it's because it felt like it would never come out, and then it did, and you just don't know." Kondo and Marks' engagement with fan reactions, both through direct online feedback and the unexpected enjoyment of reaction videos, just serves to highlight the modern approach to television production and audience interaction, where the global "watercooler" might just be a click away.

Shōgun airs on FX and can be streamed on Hulu. Stay tuned for our full conversation with Marks and Kondo.

