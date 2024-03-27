Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Shōgun Episode 6 as well as James Clavell's novel.

The FX historical drama series Shōgun has just dropped its sixth episode, "Ladies of the Willow World," which deals heavily with the strong women on the show but also includes a call to action by Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) in its final scene. So far, the retelling of James Clavell's epic story of East meets West, following an Englishman named John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) becoming immersed in 17th-century Japanese culture, has remained largely faithful to the source material.

Although Clavell tells his 1975 story largely through his European proxy, the show and its creators, Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, have also done an admirable job of reframing the narrative to inform the audience about what Japanese feudal society was like in the 1600s. One of the most important parts of Shōgun is the code that Toranaga invokes, as the lord realizes that, as a result of a series of eventualities, it is time for him to resort to a war strategy called "Crimson Sky." What exactly is the directive and what kind of impact will it have on the rest of the 10-episode season, according to Clavell's book? Additionally, how does the original Clavell version of Crimson Sky differ slightly from the new 2024 show?

"Crimson Sky" Is a Call to Action to Toranaga's Remaining Loyalists in 'Shōgun'

Throughout this season of Shōgun, Toranaga has been using various schemes and stalling techniques to both buy time and gather allies to prevent the Council of Regents from naming a new member or to unite the five clans that were in disarray after the death of the previous Taikō, or ruler. He also fears that the Council is unnecessarily putting the life of the Taikō's one and only heir, Yaechiyo, in danger.

Since being forced from the city of Osaka, Toranaga has continually denied wanting to become the next shōgun and has been making efforts to gather enough allies to wage war against the other regents. From his perspective, Yaechiyo remains in danger the longer the heir and his mother, Ochiba no Kata (Fumi Nikaido), remain in Osaka, even as Ochiba seeks to align herself with the Council. Toranaga has been trying to assemble enough manpower to prevent this from happening. As fate would have it, everything that needs to happen for Toranaga to call for "Crimson Sky" happens, and he decides to resort to what amounts to a last-ditch effort in the final scene of the episode.

James Clavell's Version of "Crimson Sky" Varies Slightly From the Show

In a book that is approximately 1,200 pages, saying that something is introduced in the first several hundred pages would make it an early introduction, Clavell first mentions "Crimson Sky" fairly early in the book, and it is different from what is likely going to be shown in the final episodes of the show. It is key that only Toranaga, his two sons, Noburu and Sudara, and his most trusted confidant, Kiri no kata (Yoriko Dōguchi), know that the Crimson Sky code exists. When the possibility of enforcing "Crimson Sky" is discussed, most have no idea what he's talking about, and he initially refuses to call the code.

Later, after learning of the slaughter of the regent Sugiyama (Toshi Toda) and his entire family as they attempt to flee Osaka after standing up to the Council and voting against Ito's inclusion, Toranaga has no choice but to put Crimson Sky into effect. The book version of Crimson Sky is a call to have all his remaining loyalists in different regions of the Japanese Empire undertake a series of specific insurrections and attacks on various locations while he musters as large a force as he can and launches a blitzkrieg of Osaka. By throwing all he's got at Ochiba and Ishido (Takehiro Hira), his goal is to wipe out all opposition and become the unquestioned new shogun. Also, if Toranaga were to be slain by political foes, "Crimson Sky" would automatically go into effect in the book's version of the story.

Why Is 'Shōgun's "Crimson Sky" Directive Different From the Book?

The time it would take to establish the more extensive book version of Shōgun's Crimson Sky is a practical impossibility for the show. Though FX has done a commendable job (certainly better than the 1980 TV adaptation) of bringing in more of the Japanese perspective, they are limited to around 10 hours to tell this sweeping story. Kondo and Marks have also delivered a beautiful re-imagining of feudal Japan with beautiful, panoramic shots taken from shooting locations in British Columbia, Canada.

Beyond that, the show's character arcs have been firmly established to the point where trying to incorporate such a minor difference would not add anything to the plot and might even detract from the thrust of the many players already set in place. If you've read the book, however, you already know how Toranaga's Crimson Sky directive pans out and what happens to Blackthorne, Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), and the rest who have remained loyal to their lord.

Shōgun is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

