The latest episode of Shōgun, "The Eightfold Fence," has a lot of bloodshed, but it also introduces a very interesting Japanese concept. John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), and Usami Fuji (Moeka Hoshi) have all found themselves in an interesting situation after a decision by Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) puts them living in the same house, with Fuji as Blackthorne's consort. While Blackthorne spends a long time trying to figure out how to make her understand she doesn't need to follow him around and that he doesn't want nor need a consort, it never works. One night, Mariko explains to him what the eightfold fence is, and how that explains Fuji's behavior — and how many other characters behave, as well.

The Eightfold Fence Allows People To Retain Control Over Themselves in Tough Situations

As Mariko explains to Blackthorne what an eightfold fence is, many things start to make sense about Shōgun. The fourth episode itself is named after this Japanese custom, one that was also present in James Clavell's original novel. According to Mariko, the eightfold fence is an impenetrable wall within one's self that Japanese people are taught to build from an early age, a safe place at the back of the mind where people can retain their individuality and control even in the darkest of times. It's a concept she illustrates for Blackthorne to explain the context of Fuji following him around, even though she has just lost her husband and infant child.

The eightfold fence is a coping mechanism that consists of compartmentalizing feelings, allowing them to separate personal and professional views, as well as deal with feelings and how they approach challenges in life. People often have to do things they don't necessarily agree with, so the eightfold fence allows them to carry out whatever order they have without compromising their position, while also retaining their views on the subject. In Fuji's case, it's about keeping her sanity and serving her lord through adversity as big as what she faces.

Mariko says that building an eightfold fence is about listening and paying as much attention to the simpler things as to your obligations, without one neglecting the other: "You must train yourself to listen without hearing. For instance, you can listen to the sound of a blossom falling, or rocks growing." That way, a person can seclude themselves from their present circumstances while carrying out their orders and doing what's expected of them, without compromising who they are or what they think about what's going on. "If you really listen, the present circumstance vanishes."

Shōgun takes place at the very end of the Sengoku Period, which was marked by constant conflict between warlords attempting to grab as much power as they could. War was inescapable and chaos was everywhere, meaning people rarely had physical safe spaces where they could keep living on their own terms. The eightfold fence became a powerful tool then, allowing for peace of mind and even making some sense of the surrounding chaos. As difficult as it was living through that period, at least they could allow themselves some peace by just listening to the simpler things.

Fuji Isn't the Only One With a Powerful Eightfold Fence In 'Shōgun'

According to Mariko's explanation, it makes sense that Fuji would require a powerful eightfold fence. In Episode 1, "Anjin," her husband, Usami Tadayoshi (Yuki Takao), offends the honor of one of Lord Toranaga's political rivals in the Council of Regents and commits seppuku while also taking the life of the couple's infant child as a way of atoning for almost initiating a war. Fuji is a young woman who has already endured the worst pain a parent can experience, but part of her husband's and child's sacrifice requires her to keep on and serve Lord Toranaga in their stead. Becoming a consort to Blackthorne is what he decided she must do, so retreating into her eightfold fence is the best way to deal with this situation.

However, Fuji is hardly the only one in Shōgun that needs to have an eightfold fence like this. In fact, Mariko herself opens up to Blackthorne part of her own troubled past. Although she hasn't said much, short flashback sequences are slowly building up her backstory. So far, we've seen her having to deal with the loss of her husband, Toda Buntaro (Shinnosuke Abe), but her main driver still seems to be her family past. She has remained calm and collected so far in the series, showing a mental strength that now makes sense with her explanation about the eightfold fence. She seems even happy to tell Blackthorne to listen to the blossoms falling and rocks growing. In real life, her historical counterpart, Hosokawa Gracia, also had a very complicated story, and if that is where Mariko's storyline is headed, then she needs a strong eightfold fence, too.

Lord Toranaga himself has displayed the sort of calm and strength that's connected to the ability to shut the outside world off and focus on what he has to do. In Episode 1, Rodrigues (Néstor Carbonell) talks about the three hearts of a man, and while this explains a lot of Toranaga's behavior, the warlord also seems permanently tucked in his own eightfold fence. With so many rivals at his every side, an eightfold fence is almost a requirement, even though, in his case, it may also lead to trouble. His son, Yoshii Nagakado (Yuki Kura), is constantly trying to impress him, but is always pushed back. Now, at the end of the fourth episode, Nagakado impulsively leads the slaughter of the messengers of one of his father's rivals, Lord Ishido (Takehiro Hira), thinking this will earn him the attention Toranaga has neglected him so far.

The Eightfold Fence Is Also Connected to the Origins of Japan Itself

Shōgun depicts a key period in Japanese history when Western religions were trying to break through the ancient local beliefs. While it may have worked to an extent — Mariko and two members of the Council of Regents are Christian, for example — the very habits and habits of Japanese people are deeply rooted in their religion. The eightfold fence is one such case, as it's related to Japan's creation myth.

One of the earliest poems recorded in the Japanese language is in a collection called the Kojiki. One of the works in the anthology speaks about the creation myth of Japan, in which the god of storms, Susanoo-no-Mikoto, created eight islands among the first of the Japanese archipelago: "An eightfold fence I make, An eightfold fence to protect my wife/The eightfold fence of Izumo/Where eight clouds rise." To this day, the idea of the eightfold fence is still present in the Japanese subconscious, guiding even some political decisions with the same intent as when it's used by individuals — keeping the country apart and being able to retreat unto itself if needed.

