For anyone betting on which TV shows would be nominated today at the Emmys, one title was a pretty safe bet. Throughout its run, the epic series Shōgun was widely acclaimed across every aspect of its production, so it would be a shock if it didn't get nominated at all. Now, with the nominations out, the series has made the cut — and then some. The Hiroyuki Sanada-led series landed a whopping 25 nominations, the most for any TV series in 2024.

As expected, Shōgun landed nominations in several main categories, including Best Drama Series, Best Lead Actor for Sanada, Best Lead Actress for Anna Sawai (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters), and a double nomination in the Supporting Actor category for Tadanobu Asano (Mortal Kombat) and Takehiro Hira (Gran Turismo). Aside from that, the FX series also got nods in technical categories such as Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Writing. The nominations underscore the show's quality and popularity, and we now just have to wait and see if it makes history with its wins as well.

Despite its impressive number, the nominations for Shōgun don't exactly come as a surprise. Just earlier this week, the Television Critics Association awarded the show in several categories, including Program of The Year. Aside from that, the show was nominated for other high-profile events such as the Gold Derby Awards and the Gotham TV Awards. By the end of the awards season, Shōgun will have easily accumulated over a hundred nominations to its name.

More 'Shōgun' Is on the Way

Luckily for fans, FX had already recognized the potential of Shōgun. Back in May, the network announced that the team is actively working on ways to bring the show back for at least two more seasons. Reportedly, the writers' room starts this Summer, and the Emmy nominations are certainly great fuel for the writing team to work on future episodes that retain the same quality as the freshman season.

Shōgun is based on a legendary 1975 best-selling novel by author James Clavell and developed for television by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks. The story centers around historical events in 17th-century Japan, and future episodes are expected to center around that timeline. The cast also features Nestor Carbonell (Lost), Cosmo Jarvis (Raised By Wolves), Tommy Bastow (The Crossing), Fumi Nikaido (The Moon) and Akiko Kobayashi (Outrage).

You can stream all episodes from Season 1 of Shōgun now. Check out the full list of Emmy nominees here at Collider.

