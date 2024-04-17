The Big Picture Shōgun has been compared to Game of Thrones due to its intricate political scheming and violent scenes.

In the latest episode, Lady Mariko shines as she carries out Lord Toranaga's wishes, paying the ultimate price for her loyalty.

The series finale promises to be a gripping spectacle with war looming in feudal Japan, and characters seeking revenge and power.

When FX's historical epic series, Shōgun, premieried earlier in the year, the series began to garner attention from audiences with some comparing the Japanese themed political drama to Game of Thrones, arguably one of the greatest television series ever made. Though both shows shared similarities with intricate political scheming and brutally violent scenes, given Shōgun's latest episode, there is an argument that both are equally great in their own right. Much of Shōgun has centered around the power struggle between the Minowara, Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) and the Council of Regents in Osaka headed by Lord Ishido Kazunari (Takehiro Hira). Now ahead of its final episode, FX has released a new trailer teasing Shōgun's ultimate showdown is about to happen.

In this week's episode, "Crimson Sky", we saw Lord Toranaga outsmart the leaders in Osaka one more time with the help of his loyal vassal, Lady Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai). For the majority of the series so far, the ladies of feudal Japan have had to play the games of power from the shadows. However, in this episode Lady Mariko was front and center from start to finish in what was a thoroughly impressive spectacle. After having fooled much of Japan that his impending surrender to the Council of Regents was genuine with the death of Toda Hiromatsu (Tokuma Nishioka), Lord Toranaga dispatches Lady Mariko to Osaka to move the final piece that would ultimately corner Ishido and his allies. With elegance, composure, and a show of force when necessary, Lady Mariko carried out her lord's wish, for which she paid the ultimate price.

The trailer for the series finale reveals the aftermath of that sacrifice with feudal Japan now poised for war with Ishido seeking the head of Toranaga. Almost certainly torn apart by the death of his lover, Mariko, the English pilot, John Blackthorne, (Cosmo Jarvis) returns to Toranaga where the pair don't seem entirely friendly. Without their brilliant translator around, it would be interesting to see how they fare. The episode promises to be a gripping spectacle, with Ishido mobilizing his allies, the treacherous Yabushige (Tadanobu Asano) finally getting his due, and everyone inbetween preparing for an end most certainly soaked in blood.

The Ladies Shine in 'Shōgun'

As previously highlighted, the ladies in Shōgun existed in large parts under the shadows of the men around them. However, make no mistake that this makes them weak or powerless. Lady Ochiba no Kata (Fumi Nikaido) for instance, wields far more power within the castles walls of Osaka than many would admit. The same could be said for Mariko given her value to Toranaga, and how often he'd seek her opinion. Mariko did, however, get her chance to shine bright and in speaking to Collider's Carly Lane, Sawai described it as "liberating":

"I like that scene because we get to see her in a very, very different light. She's allowed to say all this stuff. She's allowed to rebel against what's happening, and that's the first time we see her vocalizing it and giving the attitude that she had to keep concealed. So it wasn't too tough — more liberating."

The series finale of Shōgun will air April 23 on FX and Hulu in the U.S. Watch the trailer below:

Shogun (2024) 7 10 When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, Lord Yoshii Toranaga discovers secrets that could tip the scales of power and devastate his enemies. Release Date 2024-02-00 Cast Anna Sawai , Hiroyuki Sanada Tadanobu Asano , Yûki Kedôin Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

