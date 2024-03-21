The Big Picture Shōgun is a standout in the streaming wars with its compelling story, visuals, and intense action scenes.

Lord Toranaga faces escalating conflict in feudal Japan, with power games and potential alliances shifting.

Characters like Lady Usami Fuji and vassal Yabushige add depth and intrigue to the unfolding drama.

FX's historical epic, Shōgun was one of the most anticipated series of the year, and so far, the series has lived up to that billing, emerging as a worthy contender in the streaming wars. Lauded for its story line, lush backgrounds, and exciting customes, Shōgun has, for the most part of its run, been titled towards all-out war in feudal Japan. Violence is a key feature of the era - and in the absence of Lord Yoshii Toranaga's (Hiroyuki Sanada), it became increasingly prominent, setting the groundwork for conflict. FX and Hulu premiere new episodes every Tuesday, and ahead of the series' next offering, the network has released a new trailer - power games are being played in the courts of Osaka.

In this week's episode, "Broken to the Fist", Lord Toranaga has returned to Ajiro with a massive army at his back, accompanied by his fiercely loyal samurai, Toda Buntaro (Shinnosuke Abe). Besides the budding seeds of uncontrollable passion sprouting between Toranaga's interpreter, Lady Mariko (Anna Sawai), and his hatamoto, Pilot-Major John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), the Lord of Edo, has to contend with his son, Nagakado's (Yuki Kura) ill-advised provocation which has essentially thrown down the gauntlet to the Council of Regents in Osaka. The new trailer begins with good news for Toranaga-sama, having barely escaped death and watched as what seemed a substantial part of his forces being wiped out by an act of nature, the Church of Japan is now turning to him as a potential ally. In Osaka, however, there is a new power whispering and dripping plots into the ear of Lord Ishido Kazunari (Takehiro Hira). Lord Ishido might rule Osaka Castle, but it seems Lady Ochiba (Fumi Nikaido) - the consort of the late taikō and mother of his young heir - might soon be calling the shots.

It is clear that Lady Ochiba's presence in Osaka will accelerate the Council's move against Toranaga. The rest of the clip sees Lady Mariko and Blackthorne battle to hide their ever-growing attraction to one another. Toranaga-sama on the other hand, must continue his war preparations. Yes, he might have lost some of his troops, but rest assured, the Lord of Edo will be ready for war when it comes calling.

Yabushige is 'Shōgun's Littlefinger

In FX's Shōgun, there exist almost silent characters who go unnoticed but are certain to play pivotal roles before the season wraps. Within the walls of Blackthorne's home resides his consort, Lady Usami Fuji's (Moeka Hoshi), who, despite her demeanor, seems like a formidable opponent in her own right. Fuji-sama and Lady Mariko both share horrid tales of the hand dealt to them by destiny, making them interesting characters as regards how they evolve emotionally throughout the show. However, Lord Toranaga's sworn vassal, Kashigi Yabushige (Tadanobu Asano), seems like the one upon whom the fate of Japan might ultimately rest. Publicly aligned to Toranaga-sama, the power-hungry and cunning vassal is also aligned secretly to his master enemy, Lord Ishido. While Toranaga is aware that Yabushige can't be fully trusted, it remains to be seen just how much damage he can inflict before seppuku is required of him.

New episodes of Shōgun premiere each Tuesday on FX and Hulu in the U.S. Watch the trailer above.

