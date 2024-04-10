The Big Picture Lord Toranaga's elaborate ruse with General Hiromatsu results in ultimate sacrifice for ultimate victory against his enemies in Shōgun.

FX's historical epic series, Shōgun, has seen its fair share of schemes and plots with unexpected twists and turns, which have all cumulated in a brilliant watch so far. Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) has experienced the highs of being a high-ranking lord in feudal Japan, and the unprecedented dangers and pitfalls that come with the position. Nature had conspired against him with the decimation of his forces, and his headstrong son has fallen to his death - albeit in an act of ill-advised loyalty. What next for the Lord of Edo?

In this week's episode, The Abyss of Life, Lord Toranaga and all those sworn to him have returned to Edo for the funeral rites of his son, Nagakado (Yuki Kura), who had died while trying to assassinate his father's half-brother, Saeki Nobutatsu (Eita Okuno), for aligning with Lord Ishido (Takehiro Hira) and the Council of Regents. Prior to the trip to Edo, Toranaga-sama had agreed to surrender to Osaka after Saeki's betrayal. However, given the renowned cunning nature of the Lord of the Kanto, it never seemed genuine, that is until his most loyal general and only friend, Toda Hiromatsu (Tokuma Nishioka), commits seppuku in defiance. Now, Osaka knows that his surrender is genuine or is it?

The closing scenes of this week's episode reveal that Hiromatsu's death was all part of an elaborate ruse planned between the loyal general and Toranaga. The ultimate sacrifice to hopefully win ultimate victory. The new trailer sees Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), in conversation with the English pilot, John Blackthorne, (Cosmo Jarvis) within the walls of Osaka. Toranaga has brought her into confidence and sent her to Osaka on a undisclosed mission. The episode promises to be action-packed, and flushed with fight scenes as Mariko, who is handy with a weapon, seeks to fight her way out of the castle after being denied permission to leave. Yabushige's (Tadanobu Asano) will see his options dwindle, and scramble to save his neck as always. But with Toranaga's plan in full swing, and an assault on the castle from outside, his head might not remain on his shoulders for long in this episode titled, Crimson Sky.

A Second Season of 'Shōgun' - Who Knows?

FX's Shōgun, in its first season so far, has proven to be a masterpiece with an enormous appeal. With an attention to detail regarding the cultural nuances of Japan in the 1600s, coupled with brilliant storytelling and flawless delivery from its cast, its no surprise there are those who would like a second season of the historical epic. During an interview with Collider, co-creators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo were quizzed on the chances of a second season for Shōgun. "We told the story of the book from beginning to end, and that was always the plan, so I don’t know if we could, honestly," Marks, who doubles as showrunner revealed. Later on adding, "We had a wonderful book that was crafted by a master, and we wouldn’t have that luxury moving forward, so I don’t really know what could be done there, although they took from history. Clavell was doing historical fiction, so who knows?"

New episodes of Shōgun premiere each Tuesday on FX and Hulu in the U.S. Watch the trailer above.

