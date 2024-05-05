One of the finest shows of the year so far is FX's Shōgun, adapted from James Clavell's beloved novel. It's a fantastic drama and historical snapshot, inspired by real characters and events. The showrunners and directors bring feudal Japan to life with opulent production design and costuming, aided by beautiful cinematography. It may be FX's most visually impressive undertaking yet, more like something you'd see on HBO.

The series' greatest strength, however, is the writing. It's smart and sophisticated, going for character-building and slow-burn tension rather than action or giant set pieces. This makes Shōgun a refreshing change of pace compared to most bloodsoaked blood-soaked historical epics. It's all about culture clashes, political rivalries, and the tensions between tradition and a changing world. The cast rises to the occasion, turning in layered, compelling performances worthy of the source material. The result is an undisputed TV triumph. Here are all ten episodes, ranked.

This article contains spoilers for the episodes discussed.

10 "Ladies of the Willow World"

Season 1, Episode 6

"A man may go to war for many reasons: conquest, pride, power. But a woman is simply at war." Episode 6 was one of scheming, with Ishido (Takehiro Hira) and Ochiba (Fumi Nikaido) strengthening their position against Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada). They recruit more allies and eliminate wavering regent Sugiyama (Toshi Toda). As a result, Toranaga's influence appears most unstable here. He realizes his impeachment is inevitable, and invokes his secret Crimson Sky plan, though success seems unlikely.

The political maneuvering is a treat to watch, but the episode's real highlight is the romance. The tension between Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) and Mariko (Anna Sawai) continues to escalate, with the latter growing decidedly less icy in the barbarian's presence. Still, they must proceed with caution, hesitating to express their true feelings. Consequently, this is more of a transitional episode. It's more character-driven than plot-driven, setting the stage for the confessions and confrontations to come.

9 "A Stick of Time"

Season 1, Episode 7

"Even when there's evil in this land, no one has the right to tear the realm apart." Toranaga reunites with his estranged half-brother, Saeki Nobutatsu (Eita Okuno), to negotiate the merging of their armies for an invasion of Osaka. Saeki discloses that he's been offered the fifth regency, and presents Toranaga with a stark choice: surrender to the council in Osaka or face imminent conflict.

"A Stick of Time" is a slow build-up of drama, with several skillful twists in the plot. Its strongest element is the opening prologue showing a young Toranaga fighting in his first battle. The 'boy warlord' is victorious, prompting his foe Mizoguchi (Takaaki Hirakawa) to perform seppuku. Toranaga himself finishes him off. The flashback reveals much about Toranaga's harsh, brutal life, and his iron determination. The story goes that Toranaga decapitated his enemy with a single stroke, but a character later says that it really took nine blows to kill Mizoguchi. The differing accounts of the incident hint at the fact that no one truly knows the real, private Toranaga.

8 "Anjin"

Season 1, Episode 1

"What sort of man wields power in a place like this?" This pilot episode has the punny title "Anjin", meaning pilot. It begins with the five regents splitting power after the death of the Taikō, and the immediate power moves that follow. Meanwhile, the Dutch ship Erasmus lands ashore, where English pilot John Blackthorne is captured by local samurai.

This episode is more of a mini-feature, clocking in at an hour and ten minutes. It serves to introduce the setting and place the key figures on the chessboard. The show does this economically, cramming in an unbelievable amount of exposition without feeling heavy-handed. It's enjoyable too, for which much of the credit goes to the fantastic performances by Jarvis and Sanada. The former is complex and fun; the quintessential fish out of water. The latter is captivating, outwardly resolute, but hinting at inner tension with just his eyes and subtle expressions.

7 "A Dream of a Dream"

Season 1, Episode 10

"I don't control the wind." Following the attack on Osaka Castle, Mariko is laid to rest, and the Council unanimously decides to initiate war against Toranaga. Blackthorne begins salvaging the Erasmus, while Toranaga has an intense clifftop conversation with Yabushige (Tadanobu Asano). The lord reveals that Mariko's death was always part of his plan - the real Crimson Sky - before his servant commits seppuku. Toranaga himself deals the finishing blow.

This was an unusual finale, with little action or bloodshed, and certainly no grand battle. Some may find it slightly underwhelming, but it's actually the perfect conclusion given the type of story Shōgun is, placing character development and themes over fight scenes or big spectacles. The best part is Toranaga's revelation that he intends to become shōgun, despite denying it throughout the preceding episodes. It's yet another glimpse into an unfathomably complex character. However, even then, Toranaga continues to hold some information back, not telling Yabushige or the viewer whether this was his goal all along.

6 "Broken to the Fist"

Season 1, Episode 5

"Broken to another man's fist. Like a falcon without the beauty." This one starts off with the aftermath of Nagakado's (Yuki Kura) sneak attack on Jozen (Nobuya Shimamoto) and his mind. Toranaga is angry, disappointed by his son's recklessness. Meanwhile, Blackthorne shares a saké-soaked evening with Mariko and her husband Buntaro (Shinnosuke Abe), learning about the former's tragic past and the latter's abusiveness.

"Broken to the Fist" maintains the momentum of the previous hour, throwing obstacles in front of all the major characters. Nagakado's actions risk sparking a war, thus placing Toranaga in a difficult position. Similarly, Buntaro's reappearance complicates the budding romance between Blackthorne and Mariko. In other words, it's fantastic storytelling, amping up the drama, raising the stakes, and placing our heroes in perhaps their most difficult spot yet. Most notably, the intertwined plot lines and character dynamics become even more intricate, without being overwhelming or hard to follow.

5 "Tomorrow Is Tomorrow"

Season 1, Episode 3

"To show your true heart is to risk your life." Episode 3 ramps up the tension, with Toranaga and his retinue sneaking out of Osaka, risking death in the process. Blackthorne creates a hilarious diversion, but the entourage is still attacked, only narrowly escaping by ship. "Tomorrow is Tomorrow" also marks a significant step in the relationship between Toranaga and Blackthorne, with the lord remarkably declaring the barbarian "hatamoto", or bannerman.

This is one of the most plot-heavy episodes, with the narrative steaming ahead. It boasts several humorous moments, along with the typical stunning cinematography and a few enjoyable, almost chummy moments between Blackthorne and Toranaga, the diving lesson chief among them. The most satisfying scene, however, is when Ishido moves to impeach Toranaga, only to realize that, since Toranaga has resigned and is absent, the council lacks the five regents required for any such vote. It's Game of Thrones-level political brinkmanship.

4 "The Abyss of Life"

Season 1, Episode 8

"I would sooner live a thousand years than die with you like this." Like Episode 6, "The Abyss of Life" serves mainly to set up the major events of the next episodes. It sees Toranaga assigning Mariko a secret mission, while Blackthorne visits his former crewmates and is questioned about his newfound loyalty to Toranaga. Their conversation throws into stark relief just how much Blackthorne has changed over the preceding weeks. In addition, Toranaga informs Mariko that Hiromatsu's (Tokuma Nishioka) suicide was a tactic to convince their adversaries of their defeat, a key detail that foreshadows the sacrifice he expects from Mariko herself.

This episode features some of the series's most emotional acting. Nishioka is phenomenal as Hiromatsu, who publicly confronts his lord and then, in an act of supreme willpower, commits seppuku, all the while doing so in service of Toranaga. Sawai and Abe are equally brilliant during the harrowing exchange where Bonturo suggests that the pair of them commit suicide, but Mariko defies him.

3 "The Eightfold Fence"

Season 1, Episode 4

In "The Eightfold Fence", Blackthorne agrees to train Toranaga's men in cannon tactics, only for Nagakado to later use these weapons for a surprise assault on Jozen's forces which infuriates Toranaga. It's the show's bloodiest moment, like something out of The Walking Dead at its goriest. Most significantly, Mariko quietly joins Blackthorne for an intimate moment in his quarters, claiming afterward that she and Fuji (Moeka Hoshi) had hired a courtesan.

The title refers to a Japanese custom by which people are taught to hide their true, the deepest feelings behind an impenetrable wall. It's a coping mechanism and way of compartmentalizing one's personality. All the characters do this to some degree, especially Mariko and Toranaga, though Blackthorne is the most straightforward, often to his detriment. The concept speaks to the show's central themes around duty, obligation, deception, and identity. It makes for the most philosophical installment in a deeply reflective story.

2 "Servants of Two Masters"

Season 1, Episode 2

"We grieve those we have lost by continuing their fight." Episode 2 is more insular, with the action mostly unfolding indoors rather than against gorgeous landscapes. Nevertheless, it's still an intriguing hour of TV, marked by various twists and reversals. Most of the drama involves Blackthorne, who is imprisoned by Toranaga, then sentenced to death, then spared, and then targeted by an assassin who is thwarted by Toranaga's intervention.

In other words, it's a dizzying few days for the pilot, but the episode surprisingly ends with him alive and working for Toranaga. Much of this is thanks to his informing the lord that Portugal and Spain intend to topple all non-Catholic governments. This is a wonderful scene, with Mariko translating for Blackthorne (and occasionally providing advice aimed at helping him stay alive). It's a great encapsulation of the entire dynamic between these three characters. Mariko is a confidant for both men, a position that places her life at risk, as the viewer finds out.

1 "Crimson Sky"

Season 1, Episode 9

"Accepting death isn't surrender." The most compelling episode is the ninth one, which reveals the true nature of Toranaga's battle plan. Rather than assaulting Osaka as the viewer is led to believe, he asks Mariko to sacrifice herself, causing Ochiba to withdraw her support for Ishido. This divides Toranaga's enemies and greatly strengthens his hand. All the more heartbreakingly, Mariko dies shortly after she and Blackthorne declare their love.

This is top-notch storytelling, bringing together the major narrative threads of the previous eight episodes in stunning fashion. The collision between these storylines is incendiary, a worthy payoff for hours of building tension. Sawai and Jarvis are at their best here, with Mariko bravely embracing her end while Blackthorne looks on in horror. Poetry features prominently in this episode, adding to the impact of the events and emphasizing the themes. As Mariko tells the viewer: "A flower is only a flower because it falls."

Season one of Shōgun can be streamed on Hulu in the U.S.

