FX's sprawling new series Shōgun immerses its viewers in the enthralling and captivating feudal era of Japan in the 1600s. With gorgeous costume design and phenomenal acting from all its stars, the historical drama explores the political machinations of rival lords, set against some of the best scenery and set design on television. However, much like the rogue English pilot who finds himself captured in a foreign land with customs alien to his own, there is an abundance of political intrigue and layered motivations among the various characters in the series. Between the five lords on the Council of Regents, the rivalry between the Portuguese and the English, and even the religious conflicts intertwined with each character, there's plenty of intrigue to keep audiences hooked and yearning for more. To keep the feudal lords and factions in line, here's a guide to the families, allies, and rivals competing for ultimate power in FX's Shōgun, based on the bestselling book by James Clavell.

Who Are Lord Toranaga and His Allies in 'Shōgun'?

Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) is the regent lord of the Kanto region of Japan, the most powerful area in the country. A formidable warrior with a reputation as a cunning strategist, Toranaga hails from the House of Minowara, a powerful family of samurais that has garnered respect for generations. Toranaga was close friends with the former Taikō, the leader of Japan, Nakamura Hidetoshi, and was entrusted with taking care of his son, Yaechiyo, after his death. Knowing that his death would lead to a power vacuum in the country, Nakamura established a council of five daimyō regents, including Toranaga, to govern the country until his son came of age. Toranaga is a bastion of honor and intellect, managing to balance his responsibilities to Yaechiyo while protecting himself from those plotting his downfall.

Toranaga has several loyal vassals who serve him as staunch allies, each of whom demonstrates deep loyalty to their regent lord and possess a plethora of unique skills that make them indispensable to his cause. These include Hiromatsu (Tokuma Nishioka), a seasoned general and one of Toranaga's oldest friends and most loyal allies. Hiromatsu is entrusted with some of Toranaga's most important tasks, including retrieving the English pilot found on the shores of his land.

Todo Mariko, played by the exceptional Anna Sawai, is one of Toranaga's most important allies during the events of the show. Having converted to Catholicism, Mariko is one of the few people in Japan capable of speaking Portuguese fluently, proving to be a major asset to Toranaga as he seeks to capitalize on John Blackthorne's arrival and disruption. Mariko is a noblewoman with years of experience maintaining serene composure in the face of adversity and conflict but is also capable of defending herself when the need arises. Her husband, Buntaro, is one of Toranaga's most trusted vassals and together the two have a son named Ryûji; however, their marriage is fraught with tensions, as Buntaro is proud and domineering as a father. Though Mariko is a committed Catholic, she is steadfast in her duty to Lord Toranaga. Lord Toranaga's most unexpected ally is John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), an English pilot whose information about the actions of the Portuguese gave the Japanese lord more insight on how to protect his people.

Who Are Lord Ishido and the Council of Regents in 'Shōgun'?

Appointed by the late taikō as a way to keep Japan from falling into violent infighting after his death, the council of five regent lords was established to help keep the peace in the island nation. However, Lord Ishido (Takehiro Hira) seeks to disrupt that delicate balance and claim ultimate power over Japan for himself. Lord Ishido himself was born a peasant, but rose to incredible heights of power. Not only is he on the Council of Regents, Lord Ishido is also the Protector of Osaka Castle, which he helped build while serving under the former taikō. Through discreet political scheming, Ishido was able to sway the three other members of the council to his side, stacking the odds against Lord Toranaga. The other council members include Lord Sugiyama, Lord Kiyama, and Lord Ohno. Each of these warlords were tasked with maintaining peace in Japan until the taikō's son grew old enough to lead, but each of their personal motivations had clouded their original intentions.

Lord Sugiyama is the elder statesman of the council, hailing from one of the oldest and most revered families in Japan, with a deep respect for the country's traditions. The two remaining lords, however, represent the changing tides in Japanese culture. Lord Ohno was afflicted with leprosy and, in a desperate search for healing, turned to Christianity as a solution to his ailment. Lord Kiyama, on the other hand, was far more conniving in his plans and converted to Christianity because he saw its potential to help him gain more wealth, power, and status. Regardless of their reasons for conversion, Lord Kiyama and Ohno present complications for both Ishido and Toranaga because their ties to the Portuguese influence their decision-making and actions.

Kashigi Yabushige Has Conflicting Loyalties in 'Shōgun'

A complex and intriguing character, Kashigi Yabushige is an ambitious ruler of Izu, a fief that falls under Lord Toranaga's leadership. However, despite his outwardly pledged loyalty to Toranaga, Yabushige's motivations have not been wholly devoted to his ruling lord. Despite being pledged to Toranaga, Yabushige worked closely with his rival regent lord, Ishido, providing him with discreet information on his regional daimyō. Yabushige is proud and enterprising, more focused on expanding his fiefdom and allying with the winning side, rather than maintaining his original loyalties. However, despite his shifting allegiances, Yabushige is a great asset because of his brutal fighting skills and ruthlessness — traits that affect his rule, as he is known to be a ruthless and cruel leader that even his people fear.

Portuguese Missionaries and Traders Round Out the Cast of 'Shōgun'

The only foreigners in Japan, the Portuguese established both an amicable trade partnership and religious foundations, developing powerful influence over the political landscape of the isolated island country. The Catholic missionaries represent the church aspect of Portugal's influence on Japan. Headed by the Father Visitor, Paul Dell'Aqua, the Catholic Church founded several churches across the country and converted a sizable portion of the population to Christianity, including two of the five regent lords. Father Martin Alvito (Tommy Bastow) further expands the reach of the church by serving as a translator for several lords in Osaka. Father Martin even tutored many people personally in Portuguese, including Toda Mariko, developing strong connections to many powerful people in the courts. While others involved in the church can have their motivations swayed by gold, Father Martin is truly devout and places his duty to God as the utmost priority.

On the trading side of Portuguese influence, Ferreira captains the Black Ship, the main Portuguese trading vessel allowed in Japan, making it arguably the most important merchant ship for the two countries. Transporting goods to and from Japan and other Portuguese settlements, the Black Ship is one of the only ways that the isolated country maintains consistent contact with foreign powers. The pilot of the Black Ship is Vasco Rodrigues (Néstor Carbonell), a Spanish navigator with a mouth truly befitting a sailor, who befriends John Blackthorne despite their opposing sides on international affairs. Together, the two

John Blackthorne Is Becoming a More Powerful Character in 'Shōgun'

The wild card of the series, and the audience's narrative POV character, John Blackthorne is an English pilot (a helmsman and navigator) who finds Japan and disrupts the Portuguese and Spanish monopoly on trade in the Asian region. However, despite Blackthorne's talents as a navigator, only one ship from the original fleet survived to make it to Japan's shores, as countless others died while traversing the expansive sea. Brash, loudmouthed, and unable to speak the language, Blackthorne is truly a fish out of water in Japan, constantly confused and pushing against the many customs of the foreign land. However, through luck or providence, Blackthorne landed on the shores of Lord Toranaga's land and subsequently met the regent lord, who saw the potential the stranded sailor would provide in the coming wars.

