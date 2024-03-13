The Big Picture Shōgun has captivated viewers with an intricate plot, beautiful sets, and stunning performances.

Despite initial intentions, the series was not filmed in Japan due to production delays and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shōgun filmed most of its scenes in British Columbia, recreating feudal Japan through set design and real-life settings.

Shōgun, the historical drama miniseries based on the novel of the same name by James Clavell, has taken the internet by storm since its release last month. The show had been highly anticipated before its debut, and with generally positive reviews by critics and its 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the show's premiere surpassed that of The Kardashians Season 1 and The Bear Season 2, becoming the number one FX premiere on its streaming platforms.

With a captivating storyline and arresting shots, Shōgun is a rare gem that draws the viewer in and doesn't let go. The show masterfully brings the audience into a new world with its intricate sets, beautiful costumes, and stunning performances, evoking the Japan of a bygone era. However, this couldn't be farther from the truth, as the series was actually not filmed in Japan. So which locations did Shōgun rely on to recreate the era in which the show takes place?

What Is 'Shōgun' About?

Shōgun focuses on the story of three main characters: Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), a wise and powerful daimyō navigating political conflicts and facing dangerous enemies; Lady Mariko (Anna Sawai), a mysterious highborn woman with hidden skills and a dark past; and John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), an English sailor who becomes shipwrecked in Japan and whose presence may alter all of their fates.

The story is set during the early 17th century, specifically during the Tokugawa shogunate, and begins with Blackthorne's shipwreck on the coast of a Japanese village. Initially a captive, he quickly becomes embroiled in the complex politics and power struggles of the time. While the drive for power and the resulting political machinations emerge as dominant themes, driving the characters to manipulate and scheme in their quest for control and influence, the show also explores love and relationships against the backdrop of feudal Japan, highlighting the human connections that transcend cultural barriers and societal norms.

'Shōgun' Was Supposed to Be Filmed In Japan

From the beginning, it was clear that for Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, the co-creators of Shōgun, authenticity was one of the most important factors going into this project. Rather than solely focusing on the perspective of Blackthorne's character, as the highly popular 1980 miniseries adaptation did, this adaptation aims to take a different approach and give voice to the other characters, creating a more complex and nuanced plot. With a largely Japanese cast and crew, it would only be natural to assume that filming would also take place in Japan. However, audiences might be surprised to learn that only some scenes at significant locations were shot there.

Although the series was originally intended to be filmed in Japan and the UK, Shōgun's production experienced delays that called for a change of plans. In 2019, FX CEO John Landgraf told Deadline that the parties behind the series "didn’t think it was in good enough shape" at the time, which resulted in a postponement of production so that the team could employ cultural consultants and make changes to the script to reflect the vision they were aiming for.

Yet, this was not the only roadblock the production would face. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Shōgun, like many other projects, was halted, and filming became impossible. Nevertheless, during that time, Marks and Kondo were hard at work refining the scripts and ensuring that the story would accurately portray the social structures of the time while also appealing to a modern audience.

FX Almost Lost the Rights to 'Shōgun'

FX's rights to the Shōgun novel, initially signed in 2013, were getting dangerously close to expiring, and with the writers still working on the script, this could have spelled the end for Shōgun before it even began. However, Hiroyuki Sanada, who was initially brought on solely as an actor for the project, but later also assumed the role of a producer, found a creative way to fulfill a detail of the rights contract.

Accompanied by some of the cast and crew, Sanada flew to London to do a single day of shooting. The brief sequence depicted Lord Yoshii Toranaga riding a horse in front of a fire, but it was sufficient for the studio to retain the rights and continue working on the project, thus making London a minor filming location alongside Japan. Despite the challenges and setbacks, the dedication and ingenuity of the team behind Shōgun prevailed, and they eventually secured the locations where most of the show would be filmed.

'Shōgun' Brought Feudal Japan to British Columbia

After scouting several filming locations across the world, Shōgun finally found its home in the picturesque landscapes of British Columbia, specifically Ucluelet and Port Moody. "It had several starts and stops at several places, and the timing was right for us, and they brought it here," said producer Erin Smith in an interview with CTV News. The series' visually stunning opening scene was shot at Wya Point Beach, and many of the Japanese cast and crew, who had crossed the world to work on this show, were shocked at the resemblance the location had to Japan.

With the pandemic in full swing and security measures tightly in place, there was also the added complication of filming on an island that was difficult to access, forcing the production team to scale back the cast numbers while maintaining the integrity of the show. Despite those setbacks, Shōgun managed to bring the book and the real-life story that inspired it to life with its outstanding sets, mostly built at Port Moody, where the village and the Osaka harbor were recreated.

During an interview with Collider's Christina Radish, Hiroyuki Sanada spoke about the huge scale of the show, detailing the sets that were recreated in Vancouver for filming:

"The scale was huge. They created the whole village and a whole castle stone wall that was the real height. They created the Osaka Harbor. The buildings were real. It was amazing. I’m so happy, as an actor, to have gotten to play in front of those real huge-scale sets."

New episodes of Shōgun premiere every Tuesday on FX and stream on Hulu.

