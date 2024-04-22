The Big Picture Shōgun series ends with John Blackthorne's explosive rage as Lord Ishido and Toranaga prepare for war.

Expect to see the rise of the Shōgun in the final episode, with Toranaga facing challenges and betrayals.

Based on history, the finale will likely show Toranaga overcoming obstacles to gain leadership, possibly with Blackthorne's help.

It is the end of an era for viewers of the captivating historical series, Shōgun. A final clip has been released for the show, which will conclude Tuesday, April 23. The highly accurate series based in feudal Japan is adapted from the James Clavell book of the same name. The tome was released in 1975 and opened the eyes of Western audiences to a different time. Shōgun was previously adapted in the 1980 miniseries, but FX On Hulu’s 10-episode arc has delved deep into the ramifications of the book.

The new clip shows John Blackthorne’s (Cosmo Jarvis) unquenchable rage following the death of Lady Mariko (Anna Sawai). As Lord Ishido (Takehiro Hira) and Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) prepare for war, Blackthorne vents his frustrations on the former.

“I was going to use you!” Blackthorne exclaims, revealing his ulterior motives for sailing to Japan. Like many Christians of the time, the Protestant English looked to take advantage of trade in Japan to combat their adversaries, the Catholic Portuguese. Instead, Blackthorne got pulled into a different conflict he had no stock in. Not at first, in any case. But now he has no choice and is in the thick of a real-life Japanese civil war between feudal lords.

The Shōgun Will Rise In the Final Episode

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The title of the series has often been teased but never demonstrated. The Shōgun is a military warlord who rules over a single territory. In the present timeline of the series, Japan is ruled by the Council of Regents. But it wouldn’t be a satisfying series if the titular figure never came into power. With only one episode left, that will have to come to pass. As far as the most obvious choice for the role, however, things are not going well for Toranaga. The attempt to free the hostages from Lord Ishido’s control came with casualties in Episode 9. Mariko’s death was an act of vengeance intended by her late father, but it has not pushed Toranaga further across the finish line. He still must combat Ishido, who has aligned himself with the Heir’s mother, Lady Ochiba.

As the trailer implies, Toranaga is not expected to survive this conflict. Knowing Blackthorne, Mariko’s death will likely put a wedge even further between the two. The English navigator was already on the fence regarding Toranaga and may put the end of his romance with Mariko at the feet of the lord. But there is no one else that the lord can turn to. Yabushige has betrayed Toranaga and sided with Ishido in a night full of blood.

Only the most cunning of leaders would be able to rise above such challenges. But according to history, that is perhaps what fans can expect when they turn into the final episode. Toranaga is based on the historical Shōgun of the time and, against all odds, is fated to gain leadership over the area. Whether this is with or without Blackthorne’s help remains to be seen. Viewers can tune into Hulu to watch the series finale of Shōgun on Tuesday, April 23.

Shogun (2024) 7 10 When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, Lord Yoshii Toranaga discovers secrets that could tip the scales of power and devastate his enemies. Cast Anna Sawai , Hiroyuki Sanada Tadanobu Asano , Yûki Kedôin Main Genre Drama Network FX Streaming Service(s) Hulu

WATCH ON HULU