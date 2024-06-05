The Big Picture Shōgun, based on the novel by James Clavell, will return for more seasons after a successful adaptation by FX and Hulu.

The creative team behind Shōgun has a clear plan for the series, including historical inspiration and an exciting ending in mind.

The medieval Japan-set series follows Lord Yoshii Toranaga and the secrets unearthed by a marooned European ship. Stay tuned for updates.

When FX decided to adapt Shōgun, the 1975 blockbuster novel by author James Clavell, the network envisioned the historical samurai epic as a limited series. However, the adaptation has performed remarkably well, FX, Hulu, and Clavell's estate have announced that the critically acclaimed series would be returning for additional seasons. Paying great attention to detail and effectively delivering on the plotlines in the source material, the first season of Shōgun, covered the entirety of Clavell's novel. The series' key creative partners are on board for its coming seasons. This includes executive producer Michaela Clavell, and series star and producer Hiroyuki Sanada, co-creators, executive producers, and writers Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, who already have a plan regarding what comes next.

Speaking with Variety, Marks and Kondo revealed that they'd held a meeting with FX president Gina Balian and executive producer Michaela Clavell - the author Clavell's daughter - to discuss what comes next. Marks explains that they "presented the first kernels of, “We’re not sure we should do this, but if we did, here’s how we thought it might start.” And we gave them that scene, and we felt them go like this — and it felt really good!" Kondo adds that during that conversation, disagreements surrounding the characters going forward which was intriguing "because if it was already sparking conversation and it was already kind of something we wanted to get into, then maybe there was something there." Marks adds, "There were a lot of questions that we felt were still unanswered in the story."

'Shōgun' Has A Clear Destination In Mind

Image via FX Networks

By the end of Shōgun's explosive final episode, Sanada's Lord Yoshii Toranaga emerged victorious, but we don't actually see him become Shōgun. “The title character doesn’t become the title character,” Marks says, but notes that Clavell’s book had been covered, so “there are no roads where we’re going.” Looking forward, Marks and Kondo will rely on the annals of history, seeking to draw inspiration from the real life characters that inspired Clavell's book, and they've begun “really just building that together into a shape that started to feel like, ‘Oh, I think we have to do this. I think we really love this idea.'” The pair is by no means rudderless, as they already have an ending for the series in mind, Marks reveals: “We know how all of this ends in the final moment. And once we saw that moment, we said, ‘Oh, now we have to get to that. Now we have to do that.’… We think we have something that is exciting and surprising.”

Shōgun, is set in medieval Japan in the early 1600s and stars Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, who fights for survival against the Council of Regents which seek his destruction in a time of political unrest. The English pilot of marooned European ship, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), might hold the secrets that tip the balance of power. His fate is soon intertwined with Toranaga’s and that of their translator, Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman.

Stay tuned to Collider for more details on the upcoming new seasons of Shōgun when they're released.