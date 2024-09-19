In a decisive triumph that would make even the most seasoned feudal lord in Japan proud. FX's epic historical drama, Shōgun, rolled up to the 2024 Emmy Awards, and despite already becoming one of the most nominated shows, Shōgun went on to shatter the record of Emmy wins this year. With a victorious showing in 18 categories of the 25 nominations it earned at the Emmy Awards, it's a triumph even Lord Toranaga would approve of. Regarding what comes next, chairman of FX Networks, John Landgraf, is looking ahead to the series' second season, but casting doubt on a third, which will take the story beyond the scope of James Clavell's original novel.

The first season of Shōgun was widely well received, the proof being evident in its rather dominant Emmy performance. In the aftermath of its series finale, the show, which was originally conceived as a limited series, was greenlighted for two more seasons. Now, however, Landgraf has suggested that it is a decision being carfully navigated. Speaking to Deadline after the Award Night, Landgraf was quizzed on the prospect of shooting the next two seasons of Shogun simultaneously, he responded saying:

"[Seasons 2 and 3 are] separate narratives,They're all part of one continuous narrative with continuing characters, but they're separate narratives. I don't know that we're certain there will be three seasons, but in really looking at the characters in the history that's being depicted here, albeit in a fictionalized manner, it still feels to us like three is the right number of seasons to really do it justice."

While some might denote a bit of caution in Landgraf's tone, the same can't be said for Shōgun's main star. Prior to winning Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series at the 2024 Emmy Awards, Hiroyuki Sanada, who portrays Lord Yoshi Toranaga in the FX historical epic, had sounded a lot more optimistic about the second and third seasons. "There are so many famous episodes in Japan," Sanada teased about what comes next. "Toranaga's strategies are like a chess game. It's not only about fighting. Human drama is important. There will be new characters coming in, and we're going to basically follow the real history in Seasons 2 and 3. Before the peaceful era came, there were a lot of dramatic moments."

'Shōgun' Season 2 is in Early Development

Sanada's comments tease an intriguing future for Shōgun as Lord Toranaga's plans continue to come together. If the show's first season was anything to go by, there'd be more elaborate schemes coming from the Lord of Edo. Regarding where production lies currently, Landgraf revealed that Shogun Season 2 is making headway into early development, as work on script drafts has begun. "We're moving forward," he confirmed. "Scripts are coming in, outlines are coming in, we're trying to figure out where we're going to shoot it, whether we're going to shoot in the exact same manner and place we did before or whether we're going to make some changes."

