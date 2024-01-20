The Big Picture Super7 has released a new Godzilla figure based on the 1995 film Godzilla vs Destoroyah, featuring a fiery color scheme and unique features.

The figure combines a retro 80s Kenner vibe with more modern monstrous features, appealing to fans of both eras.

Godzilla Minus One and the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters series have revitalized the Godzilla franchise, showcasing brilliant characters and thrilling action.

Monster fans are currently in the middle of Godzilla-mania with the recent release of Godzilla Minus One and the Apple TV+ MonsterVerse series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. That atomic fever only looks to continue with Warner Brothers and Legendary’s next American MonsterVerse film Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. That epic crossover roars into theaters this March and, because of that hype, a ton of new Godzilla toys have been unveiled, regardless if they’re tied to the new film or not. Now, Super7 has unveiled their latest Godzilla figure, based on 1995’s Godzilla vs Destoroyah.

The Toho Ultimates! Shogun Godzilla 1995 stands at an intimidating seven inches tall with a fiery color scheme thanks to uranium exposure in the film. The figure also comes with a spring-loaded launching fist and a lever-action flaming Tongue. There have been many amazing Godzilla action figures and Funko Pops that have kept monster fans very happy over the years, but this particular figure does a nice job combining a retro 80s Kenner vibe with more monstrous features in line with toys today. This Shogun Godzilla is priced at $55 USD and will be up for pre-order until February 18, 2024.

2024 marks Godzilla’s 70th anniversary and, while the King of the Monsters has never really left the pop culture conversation, the last few months have wonderfully reminded us why this godly beast has been able to hold the crown for so long. On the original Japanese Toho side of the franchise, Godzilla Minus One crashed into theaters in the United States that past December. Not only has it been breaking box office records left and right, making almost $100 million worldwide, it was the best film in the franchise.

Godzilla Remains as Relevant as Ever

By updating the Godzilla carnage and never shying away from its own rich history, Minus One proved that you can have brilliant characters moviegoers care about alongside some of the best big screen action you’ll ever see. On the American side of the franchise, feeding off the good graces of Godzilla vs Kong, Monarch just finished up its globetrotting first season earlier in January. In its 10 episodes, the critically acclaimed series thrillingly filled in the gaps of the current MonsterVerse while also setting up an exciting path for New Empire.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire battles into theaters on March 29, 2024. Until then, you can see Godzilla Minus One still in theaters and stream Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Apple TV+. Super7’s latest Shogun Godzilla figure can also be pre-ordered on their website. It’s set to arrive in August 2024.

Godzilla vs. Destoroyah The aftermath of the Oxygen Destroyer brings forth Destoroyah, a beast intent on killing Godzilla, who is on the verge of a nuclear meltdown. Release Date December 9, 1995 Director Takao Okawara , Ishirô Honda Cast Takurô Tatsumi , Yôko Ishino , Yasufumi Hayashi , Megumi Odaka Runtime 103 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi

