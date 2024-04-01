Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Shōgun.

Beautiful imagery and complicated political scheming come together in FX's sprawling drama miniseries Shōgun. The series transports viewers back in time and across the oceans to feudal Japan in the years following the death of their taikō, the country's leader, whose death has left a void open for ambitious figures searching for greater power. In addition to the show's gorgeous set pieces, meticulous wardrobe, and historically accurate Japanese dialect, much of the intrigue in Shōgun is founded upon navigating the complex layers of tradition and responsibility that bind its characters to acting with strict decorum at all times. Etiquette and expectations are paramount as characters navigate the politicking of the regent council, with deadly consequences for disrespecting the presiding lords.

The necessity of withholding one's feelings and staying one's tongue heightens the tensions throughout the series. This adherence to stoicism is limiting for John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), the English pilot who is utterly foreign to these cultural practices, but also serves as the foundation for one of the most intimate scenes in the entire series. In contrast to Blackthorne's brashness, Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai) is the exemplar of balancing one's emotions with one's duty. However, as these two opposites develop a powerful connection, their intimacy becomes a danger to them both. As Mariko and Blackthorne contend with their conflicting feelings and responsibilities, the romantic tension between the two escalates to a fever pitch as they speak in the famed Willow World, a famous brothel wherein the two share a conversation that is the most emotionally intimate, sensual, and vulnerable moment in the series.

Tensions Between Mariko and Blackthorne Have Been Rising on 'Shōgun'

As a foul-mouthed English pilot and a serene Japanese noblewoman, Blackthorne and Mariko make for the most unlikely allies, and even more unlikely friends. From their very introduction, Mariko is wary and disapproving of Blackthrone, whose disrespectful attitude constantly chafes against the decorum of Japanese nobility. As a further insult, Blackthorne's Protestant beliefs are in blatant opposition to Mariko's Catholicism, as he repeatedly expresses his feverish distaste for the Portuguese missionaries and their denomination. However, as the two are forced to work together, they develop a begrudging respect that further evolves into genuine friendship, dipping into dangerous territory as Blackthorne and Mariko become romantically entangled, despite coming from two different worlds. The apparent culmination of this strengthened bond happens at the end of Episode 4, when the two sleep together after developing a far stronger emotional connection than either could have first expected.

However, the release of their romantic tension is not actually a peaceful resolution, as the next episode sees the return of Mariko's husband, Buntaro (Shinnosuke Abe), who survived his apparent death during Toranaga's (Hiroyuki Sanada) escape from Osaka. Buntaro's return was a bitter affair, because despite his abusive behavior towards Mariko, the staunchly loyal noblewoman returned to her duties as his wife, once again shutting her true feelings behind the Eightfold Fence. However, Blackthorne could not do the same, and the conflict boiled to a fever pitch when Buntaro struck Mariko, angering the English pilot nearly to the point of actually guaranteeing the samurai's death. Though it is already important for Mariko and Blackthorne to tread carefully around their romantic emotions, Buntaro's return ratchets the tensions up to an even higher degree, further separating the translator from the Anjin, as the consequences of their union would surely be deadly.

Mariko's Translations on 'Shōgun' Reveal Her True Feelings



Just as the tensions between Mariko, Blackthorne, and Buntaro are at their highest, their mutual Lord Toranaga steps in to facilitate some form of resolution between his loyal vassals. Blackthorne's newly appointed status as hatamoto makes him a high-ranking member of Toranaga's army, so the regent lord sends Buntaro away as punishment for his disrespect. In a wily plan to ensure that Blackthorne and Mariko could continue working as his translator and military advisor, Toranaga sent the two to the Willow World. Despite the pretense of the visit, it isn't physical pleasure that awaits the two at the famous brothel, as the courtesan Kiku (Yuka Kouri) instead facilitates a conversation of emotional vulnerability and catharsis that is more intimate than any "pillowing" the two could have done.

Despite what the setting of the scene might imply, the focus of the moment has little to do with physicality or sexuality. Instead, it is the intimacy and openness of the conversation that makes the interaction so tantalizing. Kiku explains to Blackthorne that the Willow World and her services aren't sought after solely for physical satisfaction, but because she can create an environment wherein people can escape their hardship, disappointment, and pain as they wish to be somewhere other than they are.

The key factor in making the room so tense with desire is Mariko’s choice to translate Kiku’s words in the first person. Thus far, she has only translated in the third person and through paraphrases rather than word-for-word. However, as Kiku begins talking about desire and forging a perfect moment, the translation slips away, and it feels as if Mariko is talking to Blackthorne directly. Once again, the characters must show restraint as they are being observed and have expectations of them. And yet, despite this, it feels as if Mariko is speaking to John with the most honesty she ever had. By translating from a first-person perspective, Mariko stakes a claim on the words that she speaks to Blackthorne, rather than simply being a vessel for another's words.

It's ferociously intimate, with Mariko telling Blackthorne, "I offer you relief from this, and safety to create one perfect moment that you wish to inhabit completely." As Mariko speaks about escaping one's obligations and pursuing one's desires, it feels as if she is speaking to him directly, rather than translating another's words. And in contrast to the brashness he displayed in earlier episodes, Blackthorne is silent and attentive throughout this interaction. In an intimate role reversal, it is Blackthorne who is a quiet observer as Mariko asserts her emotions, confirming through subtext the romantic connection that the two have developed but cannot participate in. But though their desires conflict with their duty, the Willow World is the safe haven where they can engross themselves in those yearning wants.

The Visual Framing of This 'Shōgun' Scene Is Subtle Yet Sensual



In addition to the multiple meanings laced behind the words of this conversation, the scene itself is beautifully shot with subtle choices that make it feel more intimate and sensual, despite not depicting anything physical. The detailed shots as Kiku pours sake are lit in flickering candlelight that partially cloaks the characters in an intimate ambiance. The close-ups on each character's face allow the performers to display emotion through the subtlest of glances, making viewers feel as if they are intruding on a private moment. At one point, Mariko flashes back to moments from her tragic past, which are fleeting but poignant in their emotional weight.

The greatest strength of this scene is the masterful framing of each character during the conversation. Kiku sits behind Mariko, blocking herself from both Blackthorne's and the audience's view. By removing herself from sight, Kiku allows Mariko to take center stage in the emotionally tense moment. As Mariko begins translating in the first person, claiming Kiku's words as her own, the courtesan is subtly removed from the frame to emphasize that the words being shared are for Blackthorne and his translator, as a way for the star-crossed lovers to address their romantic feelings. The camera follows Blackthorne's gaze as he lingers longingly on Mariko, but there is nothing salacious about it. Even as Blackthorne grazes Mariko's hand as she leaves the room, his yearning has been built on the respect and admiration developed over the past several episodes.

Though they had already been physically intimate, this scene between Blackthorne and Mariko is the most sensual and intimate interaction they have had thus far in the series. With tensions at an all-time high, but their understanding of one another deeper than it has ever been, the two weave through the social restrictions around their respective stations while still expressing their feverishly intense desire for one another. There is nothing physical about this moment, but there is no scene more emotionally vulnerable and intimate shared between the two.

