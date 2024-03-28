Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for Shōgun Episode 6.

The Big Picture Shōgun Episode 6 pulls back the curtain on some of its most elusive characters.

Mariko and Ochiba's shared past shapes their contrasting paths, adding depth to their characters.

Ochiba emerges as a formidable character, contrasting with Mariko's morality and enhancing the series' complex, evolving dynamics.

Shōgun continues to operate at a level of prestige television to which other series can only aspire. With four episodes left to wrap up FX's ambitious adaptation of James Clavell's similarly monumental novel, tensions have heightened to their breaking points. As a result, at long last, we're learning about characters the show once held at a remove: primarily, the women of Shōgun. Much like the world they inhabit, Shōgun has hinted at its female characters' complexity, letting them cling to the shadows and observe while the surrounding men play three-dimensional chess. With war on the horizon and transparency a necessity, Episode 6 grants these women equal time and attention. They’re playing chess, too: just a different kind. Shōgun allows them to be complex, flawed, iron-willed, vulnerable, noble, and scheming, to feel the accumulated weight of their existence and react to those trials in fundamentally different ways. Introducing a surprising dynamic between Lady Mariko (Anna Sawai) and Ochiba-no-kata (Fumi Nikaidō) is the series’ latest and perhaps best move yet in this regard.

Shogun (2024) 7 10 When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, Lord Yoshii Toranaga discovers secrets that could tip the scales of power and devastate his enemies. Release Date 2024-02-00 Cast Anna Sawai , Hiroyuki Sanada Tadanobu Asano , Yûki Kedôin Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Mariko and Ochiba’s Friendship in ‘Shōgun’ Mimics History

Close

Episode 6, "Ladies of the Willow World," follows on the heels of Episode 5, which unfurls Mariko's backstory during the world's worst dinner and positions Ochiba as the true power behind Lord Ishido's (Takehiro Hira) vendetta against Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada). "Ladies of the Willow World" personalizes the upcoming conflict for Mariko by revealing that she and Ochiba — then named Ruri — were childhood best friends. Once Mariko married Buntaro (Shinnosuke Abe), they never saw one another again. It's yet another tragedy layered into Mariko's many regrets. Her resolve doesn't waver, but there's more at stake for her beyond being part of Toranaga's household and unfailingly loyal to her Lord. Even though Mariko's propriety keeps her emotions on lockdown, Anna Sawai's always astonishing performance lets us infer how bittersweet, and unfair, this turn of events is.

Although their dynamic is one of many aces Shōgun held up its sleeve, it makes sense. If Mariko's father, Akechi Jinsai, was a vassal to Ochiba's father, Kuroda, the two girls would have moved in the same circle. It's historically accurate and affords more insight into Mariko's interiority than James Clavell's novel, which favors Toranaga and John Blackthorne's (Cosmo Jarvis) perspectives. According to writer, producer, and research coordinator Caillin Puente, who was interviewed by Emily Yoshida for Episode 6 of the official Shōgun podcast: "We get to see a little bit of their childhood, of Mariko and Ochiba's childhood, and they're both loosely inspired by their historical counterparts. [...] We're stepping in a fictional moment, where these two girls would have been growing up together."

What's also historically accurate is how Mariko and Ochiba's innocence was shattered far too young, as the world has always done to young girls. Children giggling as they run barefoot through the grass also witness their fathers' passionate arguments. They see beheadings from feet away, a grim testament to Kuroda's tyrannical cruelty. Akechi Jinsai might tell his daughter she's having a nightmare, but Mariko knows the truth. If the executions are a dream, then it's a nightmare from which Mariko and Ochiba never wake. The friends who draw solace from one another, who feel less alone among all these men, are torn apart by systematic violence.

Mariko and Ochiba Mirror Each Other

Image via FX

Mariko and Ochiba's past profoundly affected Anna Sawai. She told the Shōgun podcast: "It even haunted me in my dreams. So I have a friend who I was really close with in elementary school to middle school. And for some reason we got outta touch. And you know, I didn't really think too much about it, but I had a dream the day before I shot with Fumi that I was asking that friend, like, whatever happened to us? And I was like, so sad. I woke up crying. And I think seeing those two girls play Mariko and Ruri, it really shaped the scenes that were about to happen."

Adding this dynamic to Shōgun opens a window into Mariko and Ochiba's tragedies. Both were women unwillingly paired off with men they didn't love. For Mariko, it's Buntaro, a physical and emotional abuser. Even though she's now aware that her father arranged their marriage to protect Mariko from the aftermath of his upcoming revolt, Mariko spent too long steeped in confusion, betrayal, and grief. Buntaro compounds everything: how she felt discarded by her father, the trauma of her family's deaths, and her subsequent social disgrace. Without Ochiba's reassuring and compassionate presence, it's no wonder Mariko sought relief in religion. Her eightfold fence defends her from the world. Within its borders, she's been purposeless and agonized.

During the Shōgun podcast's debrief of Episode 6, Caillin Puente expanded upon the poisonous relationship between Mariko's historical inspiration, Hosokawa Gracia, and her husband, Hosokawa Tadaoki:

"There is like a very interesting story called ‘The Snake and the Ogre,' where there's a gardener who's like working for them, who is looking at Hosokawa Gracia and Tadaoki, who's the historical model for Buntaro, is notoriously very, very jealous. And he kills this man for looking at her, and he wipes the blood from his sword on her kosode and she doesn't change her expression and just continues to wear the same clothes for three days in a row without saying anything, acting like it's completely normal until he loses it and apologizes to her. And she changes her clothes and he kind of explodes and says that ‘you're a snake,’ and she says ‘a snake is an appropriate wife for an ogre.’"

‘Shōgun’ Episode 6 Humanizes Lady Ochiba

Image via FX

If there are two sides to every coin, then after Episode 6, Shōgun situates Ochiba as Mariko's darker half — the "what if" scenario, if Mariko had hardened herself against the world differently. The flashbacks to their shared childhood and Ochiba's divergent (but similar) fate grant slivers of insight into the series' emerging villainess, whose unsettling menace, while undeniable, resembled a mystery box character until this point. Ochiba's experiences humanize and contextualize her. She's near royalty until Kuroda's supposedly loyal vassal — her best friend's father — murders him during the night. She's torn from her bed and raced to safety as her home becomes a battlefield. She lives with the indignity of her father's reputation and fate like a permanently bloodstained kosode. Then, the new Taiko's wife maneuvers her into being a consort solely designed to produce an heir. Helpless and unprotected, Ochiba must endure horrors she implies but leaves unsaid; our suppositions fill in the blanks.

Related 'Shōgun's Anna Sawai Explains the Biggest Threat for Lady Mariko Anna Sawai also talks about a funny moment when her co-star's foot fell asleep during a scene.

Undoubtedly, Ochiba is more dangerous than Ishido. A woman who forces destiny to bend to her iron will? Ishido, who? Here is the true mastermind, her entry into the Shōgun arena heralded with averted eyes and taut spines. "Let us choose to look away from what we cannot control," Ochiba advises Mariko on her wedding day. That was before her life unraveled. Ochiba is a woman so frequently destroyed that she inverts the destruction back upon the world. Like Mariko, she lurks behind her eightfold fence. Where Mariko falls into despair but retains her selfless morality, Ochiba re-consolidates her stolen power, wealth, dignity, and influence, conniving with hateful intent and absolute skill. Interestingly enough, in the book, much of Ochiba's spite comes from Toranaga's refusal to marry her. She loves him, but Toranaga knows even taking her as a consort constitutes getting into bed with a viper. At this point, whether Toranaga orchestrated her father's murder doesn't matter. Ochiba's conviction has roots too deep to remove.

Mariko and Ochiba’s Relationship Is One of ‘ShōGun’s Most Captivating

Image via FX

Even though Japan's Sengoku period valued women in certain ways, and they operated from undeniable (if gendered) places of power, the patriarchal structure still eviscerated them. Shōgun reinterpreting Mariko and Ochiba shows how, as individuals, such institutions scatter women's souls to the four winds. It ruptures lifelong friendships, which robs women of their communal and interpersonal strength. Ochiba's choices are her own. Nevertheless, the machinations of men, however well-intentioned, turned them into opponents. As Mariko said, "A man may go to war for many reasons. A woman is simply at war." That battle is both defensive and offensive. Mariko and Ochiba's meticulous shields are always up because they know the bite of a blade. Their agencies are limited to what's granted, or reduced to slithering through whatever cracks they can find.

But this isn't a Game of Thrones scenario where committing to realism equals exploitative torment. Shōgun's narrative intentionality guides its authenticity. Its words about women aren’t empty attempts at placating an audience that expects more social awareness from modern media. Mariko and Ochiba's fractured relationship and parallel journeys are the series at its most fascinating, heartfelt, humane, and masterfully subtle, while not actually being subtle at all.

New episodes of Shōgun premiere each Tuesday on FX and Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu