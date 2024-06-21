The Big Picture Moeka Hoshi auditioned intensively for the role of Fuji in Shogun, showing dedication and thorough preparation.

Hoshi built a strong connection with co-star Cosmo Jarvis on set, fostering a unique bond through their roles.

Fuji's character arc in Shogun showcases personal growth and societal obligation, even though her ending is bittersweet.

When FX's Shōgun first premiered, it was advertised as the network's most ambitious series yet, with a verifiably stacked cast and a blended production team of American and Japanese talent alike. Given that the show was the first on-screen adaptation of James Clavell's bestselling novel since the 1980 miniseries, expectations were certainly high — but the finished product from co-creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks lived up to the challenge and then some. Through performances by screen legends like Hiroyuki Sanada and Tadanobu Asano, as well as up-and-coming talent like Anna Sawai, Shōgun not only became a better adaptation than its predecessor but a major watercooler series, inciting discussion, analysis, and the occasionally delightful meme week after week.

Among the many memorable characters that make up the historical drama is the noblewoman Usami Fuji, played by Moeka Hoshi, who endeared herself to audiences in the wake of one of the series' most tragic scenes early on. After losing both her husband Tadayoshi and newborn son to a costly error in political judgment, resulting in Tadayoshi's decision to commit seppuku to end their family line, Fuji is left adrift, dependent on the generosity of Yoshii Toranaga (Sanada) and the support of close friends like Mariko (Sawai) to make her way forward — but, as we soon learn, Fuji's meek demeanor masks a deep-seated fierceness, with more layers peeled back to reveal her inner strength as the story unfolds.

In the wake of Shōgun's finale, Collider had the opportunity to catch up with Hoshi for a conversation about her time on the series. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, the actress reflects on her initial audition and the lengths she went to in order to land the role of Fuji, what she had to adjust to in working on her first U.S. production, and why she and co-star Cosmo Jarvis, who plays Blackthorne, found their chemistry while inhabiting their characters. She also discusses what it feels like to become an online meme, her thoughts on that Season 2 news, and more.

'Shōgun's Moeka Hoshi Was "Hungry" To Play Fuji

COLLIDER: I wanted to start at the beginning — how you were first cast and ultimately joined Shōgun. Did you audition for any other characters? What was that process like for you?

MOEKA HOSHI: When I think about the audition for Fuji, I had a lot of focus and energy. I was hungry for the role, for sure. I'm not sure the greater audience knows, but when you wear a kimono, you can't just put it on. Most of the time you have to be trained, and the training can take months, or, for us normal Japanese folk, you hire someone to dress you in a kimono. Through my agency, I actually hired someone to dress me properly. I remember it was three scenes that I had to submit for Fuji, and I remember recording from morning until night. I was so exhausted at the end of the day.

As far as other roles, I do remember looking at scenes for Mariko, but, in discussing with everyone else on my team, we weren't really sure that my English level was appropriate for Mariko. In the end, we ended up submitting my audition for Fuji and not Mariko.

In terms of where Fuji starts as a character, she's very defined by tragedy through the loss of both her husband and her son. Was it difficult to start from such a low point for her in the story, especially because she has to keep those emotions buried?

HOSHI: I felt like I prepared really well for the role of Fuji. Even when I was in Japan, I had a lot of Zoom sessions with Justin [Marks], the showrunner, just talking about Fuji's background and such. Actually, Justin told me that I was the first actor to reach out to him, so he was like, “Thank you for being part of the collaborative process.” Thinking back on it, I really felt like I had thorough preparation. Also, it's a very emotionally exhausting place to be at, but I had the support of everyone around me. So, it was challenging, but I was able to go through it.

My first day on set was literally that scene that everyone has seen, where I'm holding my baby. That day, we were at the point when they were prepping me, and there was something amiss. Production was finally like, “Okay, you need to come to set. We can't hold it up anymore,” so I went to set. This was my first time in a U.S. context, so I didn't know if the cameras were rolling, I didn't know what was going on at all, so I whispered over to Anna Sawai, “Are the cameras rolling?” And she goes in her Anna/Mariko way, “Mhm.” [Laughs] So, I plugged in right away. Obviously, it was great to have Anna there, but it was also my first time working with an intimacy coordinator because there's a lot going on in that scene, and to be emotionally supported in that way was really, really wonderful.

Moeka Hoshi and Cosmo Jarvis Bonded Through Their 'Shōgun' Characters

One of the important relationships that develops throughout the story is Fuji and Blackthorne. How easy was it to find a rapport with Cosmo [Jarvis], especially as we see the characters' connection evolve and deepen over the season?

HOSHI: Overall, and I think this has to do with Cosmo's role as Blackthorne, as well, but he was on the shy side, so we didn't talk much on set, other than when we were in a scene. So, we actually had most of our conversation while working, so to speak. I feel that we were able to enjoy our relationship through our roles. He doesn't understand Japanese, I don't understand English as much, but when our eyes connected, I really felt that we knew what we were trying to communicate, and that was such a magical, precious experience that I had on set. I think that Cosmo had the same experience, as well. At one point during shooting, he actually gave me a letter. We didn’t spend time outside of work hours, but at work, we had a very solid connection.

Moeka Hoshi Reflects on Fuji's Journey in 'Shōgun'

In terms of the ending for Fuji and her decision to ultimately go and become a nun, it is something she wants at the beginning, but it's a bit more bittersweet because of her friendship with Blackthorne. How do you feel her outlook has changed by the finale, compared to where she begins in the show?

HOSHI: At the beginning, she's trying to run away. She's trying to escape from reality and go and become a nun. But I think throughout her journey, she gets... I wouldn't quite say the will to live, but the realization that she is obligated to do certain things that are required of her status and position. A societal requirement to find a reason and to find what is next. I remember when Blackthorne says to Fuji that he wants to stay with her. There was a part of me that was like, “Oh, I am leaving him alone.” But, she has a stronger core by the end of her journey.

Your character became a bit of a meme on Twitter and social media. When I talked to Justin [Marks] and Rachel [Kondo], they actually said they had their own Fuji memes that they would text to the writers during filming. What was your reaction to finding out that people were making memes of Fuji along with a lot of other characters, like Yabushige? It really became part of the online conversation around the show.

HOSHI: I had actually heard that while we were filming. “Oh, they wanna make Fuji memes.” [Laughs] For me, I'm a little bit taken aback because I'm performing Fuji, but I don't feel like I am putting on a character, so to speak. Fuji is not comedic, so I do feel like it's a little like an out-of-body experience of sorts, but I'm really happy that the fans are having fun. They also keep the conversation going using those memes. I've mostly been kind of flabbergasted by the differences in fans between Japan and the U.S., and that's one of the U.S. fan aspects.

Now that the show is eyeing a possible Season 2, I'm wondering if you've had any thoughts on what Fuji's story could look like? Would you be open to coming back?

HOSHI: I love the cast and I love the crew. Everyone knows what happens to me. Fuji makes her own choice to be cloistered. I'm not really here to say, “Oh, I wish Fuji could come back,” but I hope Season 2, whatever it becomes, will be wonderful and just expand on what's already the story in the world.

Shōgun is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

