FX's limited series Shōgun continues to spoil its audience with a culturally rich story and a vibrantly brutal, cinematic experience. The show was inspired by the 1975 novel by James Clavell, which borrowed elements of Japanese historical events and real-life figures. Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) was inspired by Tokugawa Ieyasu, the founder and first shōgun of the Tokugawa Shogunate of Japan. John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) was loosely based on William Adams, the first Englishman to reach Japan. These men carry the show brilliantly together; however, Episode 6 reveals the emergence of new power from Osaka.

"Ladies of the Willow World" proves to viewers that these war-hungry samurai do not wield the most power. Ochiba-no-kata (Fumi Nikaido) is the only consort of the late Taikō and mother to the heir, Yaechiyo (Sen Mars), but the previous episodes have only teased her influence in Osaka. As the series pushes forward, she is shown to have the Council of Regents wrapped around her finger. Alongside her mysterious hatred for Lord Toranaga, Ochiba-no-kata is as mysterious as she is dangerously manipulative. The highest-ranking woman in Japan is set up to be a great antagonist, and yet Lady Ochiba's villainous story is vastly more tragic than the real historical figure she is based on.

Lady Ochiba Is Based on the Real-Life Yodo-no-kata

According to Shōgun, Ochiba's character was inspired by the samurai princess Yodo-no-kata. In 1569, Yodo-no-kata was born with the name Azai Chacha and was one of three daughters of Azai Nagamasa and Oichi-no-kata. Chacha grew up during the Sengoku period, where her father was seen as a great warlord and one of the unifiers of Japan. Although Chacha was born into privilege, her childhood was drenched with blood.

When Azai Nagamasa broke an alliance with Oda Nobunaga in 1570, a three-year war resulted between the clans, leading to the fall of Chacha's family. Her father committed ritual suicide, otherwise called seppuku, and Nobunaga took in four-year-old Chacha, her sisters, and her mother. Tragically, the family's protection didn't last very long. In 1582, Nobunaga was murdered at the Honnōji Temple when Akechi Mitsuhide betrayed him. It was then arranged for Oichi to marry Shibata Katsuie, a vassal of the Oda clan.

However, bloodshed broke out once more a year later when a battle took place between Katsuie and Toyotomi Hideyoshi, the reigning Taikō. After suffering defeat at the hands of Hideyoshi, Katsuie fled to his castle, but Oichi, Chacha's mother, refused to abandon her home. With only Chacha and her sisters escaping, Katusie murdered his wife and committed seppuku. The sisters' whereabouts in the years following are somewhat unknown, but by 1588, Chacha would become one of Hideyoshi's concubines, changing her name to Yodo-no-kata. At the time, Hideyoshi's wife Nene (portrayed in Shōgun as Daiyoin) was unable to conceive a male heir for the Taikō, and Lady Yodo would become the only one who bore Hideyoshi not just one, but two sons. Their first son died at two years old, leaving their second son — Toyotomi Hideyori — the sole heir.

Lady Yodo's Demise Stemmed From Her Hatred of Ieyasu

Close

When the Taikō died in 1598, Hideyori was only five years old and was too young to carry out the responsibilities of his father's role. Lady Yodo, as mother to the heir, assumed political influence over the Toyotomi clan along with Nene. But, as Shōgun alludes, rumors that Hideyori's real biological father was not the Taikō also spread around during that time just when the Toyotomi clan was losing favor.

In 1603, Tokugawa Ieyasu, depicted as Lord Toranaga in the FX series, was appointed shōgun by Emperor Go-Yōzei. Similar to Lady Ochiba, Lady Yodo reportedly detested Ieyasu — but that didn't stop her son, Hideyori, from marrying the new shōgun's granddaughter, Princess Senhime, which united both clans. Ieyasu carefully took his time as shōgun to strengthen ties between powerful daimyō, solidifying the Tokugawa shogunate for over 250 years. When he "retired" in 1605, Ieyasu's son, Hidetada, became shōgun in his shadow. However, Hideyori's presence began to weaken Ieyasu's clan's rightful place of authority.

Ieyasu sought to get rid of Toyotomi Hideyoshi's last lingering supporters, meaning his sole heir had to perish as well. A great battle called the Siege of Osaka took place in 1614. Ieyasu attacked Hideyori at Osaka Castle and bombed the private living quarters of Lady Yodo and her son. The battle was a disaster, as the castle proved to be impenetrable. However, Ieyasu's failure led to a peace talk in Edo, which Lady Yodo attended as an assurance of their truce. Unfortunately for Lady Yodo, Ieyasu did not abide by the peace treaty and his army attacked Osaka Castle again in 1615. This time, Ieyasu successfully penetrated the castle, lighting the place into a blaze.

To avoid being captured, Lady Yodo and her son committed seppuku together, ending the Toyotomi bloodline for good. It was believed Ieyasu also murdered his own grandson, Hideyori's son, to ensure that Hideyoshi's lineage was completely erased. The real-life Lady Ochiba was no villain at all — she merely wanted to protect her son, but ultimately failed herself and her family in the end. However, Shōgun cleverly twists Yodo-no-kata's true history by transforming Ochiba into a dark, badass widow who poses the biggest threat to the future of Toranaga's clan.

