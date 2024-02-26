In 1975 author James Clavell wrote the novel Shōgun, causing an eruption of Americans interested in learning more about Japanese culture and history. The book has also gathered the attention of scholars who claim that it has influenced the way Westerners look at Japanese history. We expect to see another resurgence in its popularity as it will be adapted, yet again, into an all-new series starring Hiroyuki Sanada.

With its debut rapidly approaching, we’ve decided to write a little lesson of our own. There is so much to expect and uncover in this historical drama that it clearly deserves a rundown of the facts. From its release date to the incredible story it’s based on, here’s everything we know about the upcoming Shōgun series.

Shogun (2024) 7 10 Release Date 2024-02-00 Cast Anna Sawai , Hiroyuki Sanada Tadanobu Asano , Yûki Kedôin Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Shōgun will premiere with the release of its first two episodes on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. The series will have a total of 10 episodes, releasing a new chapter every week following the premiere.

Where Can You Watch 'Shōgun'?

Shōgun will be released on the FX channel on February 27, 2024, at 10 p.m. EST. The series will also become available on the same day, on Hulu, which is the streaming home of hit FX series such as The Bear, What We Do in the Shadows, and Fargo, among others.

Watch the Trailer for 'Shōgun'

The first official trailer for Shōgun was released by FX on November 2, 2023.

It features Lord Yoshii Toranaga sitting on his throne drumming his fingers while a montage of strictly organized examples of Japanese culture appear, from hot tea kettles to sword training. With intense battle scenes and a shipwrecking at sea, it seems that the characters will constantly be caught between maintaining honor and facing certain death.

The full extended trailer for Shōgun was released by FX on February 9, 2024.

An epic display of Japanese warriors appears on the screen, crashing waves over sea vessels and deadly sword battles as the trailer begins. John Blackthorne sits in a jail cell and images of him having his hair cut followed by a man being thrown into a pot of boiling water set the tone for a brutally strict period in Japanese history. Then a woman tells her story of injustice, scenes of battles with men in samurai armor attacking through skies of flaming arrows and a man warns that “Japan is entering a civil war.” It does not sugarcoat the intensity of 17th-century Japanese culture, exposing the harsh realities, not only violence but politics and sabotage.

Who Stars in 'Shōgun'?

Hiroyuki Sanada headlines Shōgun as Lord Yoshii Toranaga. The Japanese actor and world-renowned martial artist is most known for his roles in films such as John Wick: Chapter 4, Bullet Train, Mortal Kombat, and Army of the Dead. Shōgun isn't his first foray into television either, having appeared in Season 3 of The Last Ship, Seasons 2 and 4 of Westworld, and Season 6 of Lost.

The main cast of Shōgun also features Cosmo Jarvis (Raised by Wolves) as John Blackthorne, Anna Sawai (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) as Toda Mariko, Tadanobu Asano (Thor) as Kashigi Yabushige, Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi, Takehiro Hira (Gran Turismo) as Ishido Kazunari, Shinnosuke Abe (13 Assassins) as Toda Buntaro, Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji, Tokuma Nishioka as Toda "Iron Fist" Hiromatsu, Yasunari Takeshima (Silence) as Muraji, Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado, Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba No Kata, Tommy Bastow (EastEnders) as Father Martin Alvito, Yuka Kouri as Kiku, Yoriko Dōguchi as Kiri No Kata, and Ako (30 Rock) as Daiyoin / Lady Iyo.

The recurring cast includes Toshi Toda (Letters from Iwo Jima) as Sugiyama, Hiro Kanagawa (Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Igurashi, Junichi Tajiri as Uejiro, Néstor Carbonell (The Dark Knight) as Vasco Rodrigues, Nobuya Shimamoto (Midway) as Nebara Jozen, Yuki Kedoin as Takemaru, Mako Fujimoto as Shizu No Kata, Haruno Niiyama as Natsu No Kata, Hiromoto Ida (The Man in the High Castle) as Kiyama ukon Sadanaga, Takeshi Kurokawa as Ohno Harunobu, Yuko Miyamoto as Gin, and Yoshi Amao as Sera.

What Is 'Shōgun' About?

Shōgun is set in 17th-century Japan, during the era of the samurai warrior. While the story is dramatized, it is largely based on a true story. The English sailor John Blackthorne (Jarvis) winds up shipwrecked in Japan only to find himself stranded during a time of war. His character is based on William Adams, who learned Japanese culture and developed the skills to become the first foreign samurai. Meanwhile, Lord Yoshii Toranaga, who was once the most powerful man in Japan, is at odds over political rivalries and learns from Blackthorne that Spain and Portugal intend to become the next world superpowers. As Toranaga unravels more hidden truths, he realizes that his leadership is in question and there are saboteurs within his cabinet.

The official synopsis reads:

FX’s Shōgun , an original adaptation of James Clavell’s bestselling novel, is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Producer Hiroyuki Sanada stars as “Lord Yoshii Toranaga” who is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him. When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, “John Blackthorne” (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne’s own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants. Toranaga’s and Blackthorne’s fates become inextricably tied to their translator, “Toda Mariko” (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line. While serving her lord amidst this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father.

Who Is Making 'Shōgun'?

Shōgun was created by Justin Marks, who previously penned the scripts for the live-action The Jungle Book remake and Top Gun: Maverick, alongside his wife Rachel Kondo. It's produced by Eriko Miyagawa and Hiroyuki Sanada with executive producers like Edward L. McDonnell,Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, Michael De Luca, and Michaela Clavell. Jonathan Van Tulleken (The Changeling) directed Episodes 1-2, Charlette Brändström (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) directed Episode 3, Frederick E.O. Toye (The Boys) directed Episodes 4-5 and 9-10, Hiromi Kamata (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) directed Episode 6, Takeshi Fukunaga directed Episode 7, and Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour (The Recruit) directed Episode 8.

