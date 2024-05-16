The Big Picture FX, Hulu, and the Estate of James Clavell are renewing Shōgun for two more seasons exploring 1600s Japan.

Shōgun has become FX's most-watched show and all season 1 episodes are available for streaming.

The series stars Hiroyuki Sanada and features an acclaimed Japanese cast, blending history with drama.

In an exciting development for fans of epic historical dramas, FX, Hulu, and the Estate of James Clavell have announced that the critically acclaimed series Shōgun has been renewed for two additional seasons. The show, which has captivated audiences worldwide, will continue to explore the rich tapestry of story set in 1600s Japan. The series' key creative partners are on board for the development of the new seasons. This includes co-creators, executive producers, and writers Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, executive producer Michaela Clavell, and series star and producer Hiroyuki Sanada.

While production timing has not yet been finalised, a writers' room is being assembled and will begin work this summer. Through its first nine weeks, Shōgun has become FX’s most-watched show ever based on global hours streamed. All 10 episodes of the initial season, which concluded on April 23, are available for streaming on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in other territories.

What is 'Shōgun' About?

Shōgun, an adaptation of James Clavell’s bestselling novel, is set in Japan during a pivotal time at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. The series stars Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, who fights for survival as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him. When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), arrives bearing secrets that could shift the balance of power and devastate his own enemies—the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants. Toranaga’s and Blackthorne’s fates become intertwined with their translator, Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman reconciling her faith, duty, and newfound companionship.

The series features an acclaimed Japanese cast, unprecedented for an American production. Tadanobu Asano stars as Kashigi Yabushige, a notorious backstabber and close ally of Toranaga. Hiroto Kanai plays Kashigi Omi, the young leader of the fishing village where Blackthorne’s ship was found. Takehiro Hira portrays Ishido Kazunari, a powerful bureaucrat and Toranaga’s chief rival. Moeka Hoshi takes on the role of Usami Fuji, a widow seeking new purpose amidst her lord’s fight. Tokuma Nishioka appears as Toda Hiromatsu, Toranaga’s trusted general and closest friend, while Shinnosuke Abe plays Toda Hirokatsu (Buntaro), Mariko’s jealous husband. Yuki Kura stars as Yoshii Nagakado, Toranaga’s brash son eager to prove himself, and Yuka Kouri is Kiku, a courtesan renowned throughout Japan for her artistry. Fumi Nikaido rounds out the cast as Ochiba no Kata, the revered mother of the heir who will stop at nothing to end Toranaga’s threat to her son’s power.

Stay tuned to Collider for more details on the upcoming new seasons of Shōgun when they're released.