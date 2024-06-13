The Big Picture Shōgun was originally a limited series, but after rave reviews, FX ordered two more seasons to expand the story.

Season 2 will delve deeper into history and characters, exploring darker corners and conspiracy theories.

The creators are working without source material, brainstorming to create new content inspired by James Clavell's book.

Sometimes, a show is made whose reaction from the audience creatives could never have anticipated. Shōgun was originally meant to be a limited series, but after rave reviews from the audience, FX decided to expand the narrative and ordered two more seasons. The show is a strong contender for the Emmys this year. While promoting it at an FX FYC event, The Hollywood Reporter caught up with co-creators Justin Marks, Rachel Kondo, and executive producer and star Hiroyuki Sanada.

Marks revealed that the second season will dive deeper into the history and characters and will be darker than the previous seasons as a result. They are mapping the story as a two-season narrative, and the advantage of Season 3 is that they know it's the end. The challenge lies in Season 2, whose theme Marks talked about, saying,

“There’s a lot of great conspiracy theory in history, a lot of different theories about, ‘Oh, it was said that this went on, but this really went on,’ and those little darker corners are what we’ve really enjoyed exploring. The third season is really an ending. We know where it starts, and we know where it ends, and we know who is there on that journey. We’re just focusing on part two right now to really make sure we can get to that point. But part two is, as second chapters go, kind of a darker chapter.”

'Shōgun' Takes a Different Direction

The creatives discussed the upcoming seasons and what fans can expect as the narrative expands beyond James Clavell's book. Kondo and Marks revealed that they are currently in the early planning stages without source material. Kondo talked about brainstorming ideas, saying,

“No, there’s a lot of chaos but creative chaos, where we’re throwing everything that we have at the wall, seeing what sticks. It’s been exciting and nerve-wracking because, obviously, this is uncharted territory — we don’t have a roadmap, we just have history.”

The married pair were in Japan recently to try to recreate Clavell's mind and find out how he threaded together different ideas and characters. They are working closely with the Clavell estate to learn "How did he curate, which events, which characters, which characters can you conveniently combine—those sorts of things that kind of allow you to make something new," said Kondo.

Sanada will return for Season 2 as star and executive producer. He said that "keeping quality is the most important thing to me" when talking about the succeeding seasons. “We don’t have James Clavell’s novel anymore, but we learned his spirit and the taste of storytelling. All his DNA is in our bodies, I believe," he said.

Watch Shōgun's outstanding first season on Hulu.