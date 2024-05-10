The Big Picture Hiroyuki Sanada may return for a potential season 2 of Shōgun, as producers consider shifting to Drama category for the Emmys.

Despite no official renewal, due to Shōgun's success, a second season in 17th-century Japan seems likely.

Shōgun showrunners discuss a potential adaptation of Tai-Pan and explore future storylines for the series.

In its explosive final episode, FX's new adaptation of Shōgun wrapped up the plotlines of James Clavell's original novel...but with the series becoming a smash hit, we may not have seen the last of Lord Yoshii Toranaga. Star and producer Hiroyuki Sanada has signed a deal to return for a potential second season of the series. Deadline reports that not only has Sanada signed on to return, but the series' producers are considering a switch in their categories at this year's Emmy Awards from Limited Series to Drama.

No official renewal has yet been made, but with Shōgun becoming a massive critical and commercial hit, it's no surprise that the network wants to make a second trip to 17th-century Japan. Although the first series carried a massive budget, thanks to the army of extras, the elaborate sets and costumes, and filming on multiple continents, a second season would allow FX and their parent company, Disney, to recoup more of their investment by reusing the first season's assets. There is no word on who else may return, including showrunners Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, or any actors whose characters survived the series (or possibly season) finale, including lead Cosmo Jarvis.

Is There a Sequel to 'Shōgun'?

James Clavell was a prolific writer, and produced a cycle of six books known as the Asian Saga, of which Shōgun is a part.Shōgun, which was published in 1975, is the earliest book of the saga, chronologically, but was written third. However, the books that follow it in temporal order are not direct sequels to it, and do not feature the characters of Shōgun; Tai-Pan, the next book chronologically, goes centuries into the future, and takes place in 19th-century Hong Kong. Like Shōgun, it was also adapted for the screen in the 1980s, as a film starring Bryan Brown and Joan Chen. Shōgun showrunners Kondo and Marks discussed the possibility of a Tai-Pan adaptation with Collider's Carly Lane, saying, "I gotta say, apropos of nothing, we are really digging Tai-Pan. It’s a great book. I picked it up to just see, ‘Can he strike lightning twice?’ And it’s like, ‘Oh my god, he’s such a great writer that even this is great for entirely different reasons.” So, sure, maybe we’ll do Tai-Pan someday." In that same interview, they talked about possible future Shōgun storylines: "I think I’d be lying if I said that when we were all sitting on set at various times, we weren’t doing our own fanfiction fantasies of what it would be to tell certain stories sideways, or prequels, or maybe things that happened afterwards."

Sanada is one of Japan's most internationally-famous living actors. After a busy few years, with appearances on HBO's Westworld and the action films Army of the Dead, Bullet Train, and John Wick Part 4, he is next set to reprise his role as Scorpion in Mortal Kombat 2.

A second season of Shōgun is being considered, with star Hiroyuki Sanada signed for another season; no official announcement has yet been made. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.