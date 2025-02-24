It was around this time last year that the two-episode premiere of FX and FX on Hulu’s Shōgun rode onto the platform. Series co-creators Rachel Condo and Justin Marks took a risk with the production, as historical dramas tend to be either extraordinary hits or major misses, but luckily, Shōgun fell into the former camp. By the time the 10-episode series came to an end in April, the only thing audiences were upset about was that it was only designed to be a miniseries, having taken its story from the pages of James Clavell’s 1975 novel of the same name. However, with an award-season favorite on their hands, it soon became clear to the network that they should look into exploring more tales from the Shōgun universe.

Now, not only is a second season on the way but the title has also been greenlit for a third installment, giving audiences plenty to look forward to from the Emmy-winning production. But, when it comes to the storyline, there’s a lot up in the air, as the debut season followed Clavell’s novel closely and now will need to embark on its own journey. As for its characters, while some of the personalities we got to know during Season 1 will obviously return to the fold for the follow-up, there are others whose fates aren’t quite as clearly marked.

One of those in question is Moeka Hoshi, who appeared as Usami Fuji, the granddaughter of Toda Hiromatsu (Tokuma Nishioka). After living her life to largely please others, the final bits of the first season saw Fuji make a drastic decision for herself and become a nun, which brought her closure and wrapped up her storyline — or did it? While chatting with Collider’s Aidan Kelley on the red carpet over the weekend at the Independent Spirit Awards, Hoshi gave a promising tease about what’s to come for Fuji in the second season of Shōgun, revealing:

“It’s a secret, but I am kind of talking to Justin Marks a little bit.”

Moeka Hoshi’s Award Season Success