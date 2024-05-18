The Big Picture Shōgun may continue as an ongoing series after Season 1's conclusive wrap-up.

Season 2 could focus on relationships and historical events beyond Season 1.

Hiroyuki Sanada's deal to return could hint at a possible adaptation of James Clavell's Tai-Pan.

The news that Hiroyuki Sanada recently signed a deal to potentially come back for a second season of Shōgun caught everyone by surprise. With that announcement came the reveal that the series may be considering a switch in Emmy categories from Limited Series to Drama, effectively meaning that Shōgun is not a miniseries, but rather an ongoing series with many potential seasons. The thing about this is that Season 1 perfectly wrapped all of its arcs and killed off many key characters, so how exactly can the series move forward? As always, the answer lies both in history and James Clavell's other novels.

Season 2 of 'Shōgun' Could Continue the Story of Toranaga’s Shogunate

The season finale of Shōgun is among the best television works of the year. The whole season is a thrilling ride, but the finale ties the whole thing so neatly that people can't be blamed for not expecting more of the series after it. The show itself is based on James Clavell's novel of the same name, which tells a self-contained story that ends at the same point as Season 1 of Shōgun does. Clavell's novel is, in turn, a historical drama that adapts the rise of Lord Toranaga's real historical counterpart, Tokugawa Ieyasu, as shōgun. Naturally, history goes on after the inauguration of the Tokugawa shogunate, and that's a very likely path for a potential second season.

As shōgun, Tokugawa ushered in a new era of peace in Japan after decades of nearly non-stop civil conflict between warring warlords, a period known as the Edo period. The role of shōgun is essentially a military one, so peace was enforced all over Japan through Tokugawa and his clan's military might, and he closed the whole country off from the world. The arrival of a British sailor called William Adams — John Blackthorne's (Cosmo Jarvis) real-life counterpart — during the civil war was a warning that Japan's sovereignty was under threat from European nations, who sought to explore the country as a market using religion as a way to earn people's trust. So Tokugawa banned Christianity and European presence in Japan, something seen in stories like Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai and Martin Scorsese's religious epic Silence.

In the domestic context, Tokugawa didn't rule unchallenged in the beginning. After decades of non-stop conflict, it took a while for things to settle. His predecessor, Toyotomi Hideyoshi, left an heir who came of age after the shogunate was already consolidated, which led to a brief civil conflict. In Shōgun, this is the young Nakamura Yaechiyo (Sen Mars), son of the late Taikō and Lady Ochiba no Kata (Fumi Nikaido). By then, though, Tokugawa had already given the title of shōgun to his son, but was still the de facto ruler and crushed this rebellion. He also led the efforts in the construction of Japan's new capital, Edo. So, yes, there is a lot of historical ground to cover for a potential continuation of Toranaga's story.

Many Relationships Could Be Developed in a Second Season of 'Shōgun'

What made Season 1 of Shōgun stand out is its trio of great protagonists: Lord Toranaga, John Blackthorne, and Lady Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai). The three of them have their storylines intimately connected, and what happens to one inevitably affects the other two. However, the season finale effectively closes Toranaga's and Blackthorne's arc, and Mariko's story ends in the previous episode with her death. So the natural question that follows is: where can Shōgun go with these characters?

From a narrative standpoint, Shōgun has no obligation to strictly follow the historical events its first season is based upon, and many artistic liberties can be taken for the benefit of the story it could tell in a possible Season 2. Even though Mariko is dead, for example, her husband, Toda "Buntaro" Hirokatsu (Shinnosuke Abe), is still alive and loyal to Toranaga. Buntaro is a complex character who is the son of one of Toranaga's closest allies, and is always conflicted between demanding loyalty from Mariko and his own duties to Toranaga, which leads him to constant conflict with Blackthorne. Now, without Mariko, he is left to find a new place in Toranaga's service, and his relationship with Blackthorne could take a completely different turn, too.

In Ajiro, the death of Kashige Yabushige (Tadanobu Asano) leaves his bright nephew, Kashige Omi (Hiroto Kanai), as the lord of the village and one of Toranaga's key allies in the region. As amusing and entertaining as Yabushige was, he was also always a possible threat to his lord as a double agent working for his enemies, and it would be interesting to see if his heir would follow this same path. Following a more historically accurate path, Yaechiyo's coming of age can also pose a threat, especially with his politically sharp mother, Lady Ochiba, always around. And, with Japan closing off to the Europeans, a conflict is bound to arise with the Portuguese missionaries. Father Martin Alvito (Tommy Bastow), for example, always resented Blackthorne for supposedly swooping Mariko away from her close relationship with Christianity, so this kind of interaction would also be interesting to see.

A Larger 'Shōgun' Universe Based on James Clavell’s Novels Is Also a Possibility

James Clavell's novel Shōgun is actually part of a larger universe. It's the first chronological installment in his Asian Saga, a collection of novels that tells a story spanning centuries in East Asia and the Far East. In fact, series co-creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks have already revealed to Collider that they would love to adapt another novel in the Asian Saga called Tai-Pan, which takes place nearly 200 years after the events in Shōgun and is set in Hong Kong. It tells the story of two rival British clans, the Struans and the Brocks, fighting for control of commerce in the region over many decades.

While details are sparse, what Hiroyuki Sanada signed on for could very well be an adaptation of Tai-Pan, with him simply playing another character in the adaptation of Clavell's Asian Saga. At the time the book takes place, Japan was still a closed-off land, but Hong Kong was a hub for commerce, attracting people from all over East Asia, including Japanese merchants. While the focus of the novel is mostly the warring British families, there is definitely room for original characters, especially if they are played by as talented an actor as Sanada.

An adaptation of Tai-Pan is interesting for many reasons, the most important being the possibility of a crossover with Shōgun itself. Even though the plots of these two are separated by centuries, the final novel in the Asian Saga, Gai-Jin, goes back to Japan at the beginning of the end of the Edo period, when the Toranaga clan still rules as a shogunate. In fact, a descendant of Lord Toranaga has dealings with a descendant of the Struan family. So Hiroyuki Sanada could be coming back to play another Toranaga and close off the family saga at the twilight of the Edo period. These are all exciting possibilities, but what matters most is that any story connected to James Clavell's universe is certainly a good one, especially when translated onto screens by artists like Sanada.

Shōgun is streaming in its entirety on Hulu in the U.S.

